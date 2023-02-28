Town hall speakers warn of gun bills’ dire effects

Park Rapids Assembly of God was filled to capacity Sunday for a Second Amendment town hall meeting, featuring lawmakers and gun rights advocates from the local and surrounding areas.

Five bills currently making their way through the Minnesota Legislature were in the crosshairs, including bills titled “Universal Background Checks a.k.a. Universal Gun Registration,” “Red Flag Gun Confiscation Orders,” “Safe Storage Requirements,” “Mandatory Lost & Stolen Firearm Reporting” and “Registration of All Firearms & Banning of Others.”

Dist. 5A State Rep. Krista Knudsen (R-Lake Shore) said state authorities are not prosecuting criminals under the existing gun laws. “Instead, they’re just coming with new gun laws that are only going to hurt law-abiding gun owners. It’s a direct attack on us, and mostly greater Minnesota.”

Responding to gun control proponents’ claims that the laws will promote safety, retired law enforcement officer Charles Deutschmann cited statistics provided by the Crime Prevention Resource Center indicating that:



Crime rates dropped between 1990 and 2020, while Americans bought more than 200 million guns.

Only 8% of violent crimes in America involve firearms.

94% of public mass shooting events occur in places where civilians are banned from having firearms.

Firearms are used in defense or to prevent crime around 1.67 million times a year, while crime rates are higher in areas where guns are banned.

“Those statistics seem to be ignored in this legislation, or weren’t even considered,” said Deutschmann.

Hundreds of participants from Hubbard and surrounding counties turned out for a Second Amendment town hall Feb. 26, 2023 at the Park Rapids Assembly of God. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Bad laws, bad outcomes

Charles Deutschmann of rural Nevis provided an analysis of the implications of pending gun control legislation during a Second Amendment town hall meeting Feb. 26, 2023, at the Park Rapids Assembly of God. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Several speakers went into detail about how the new laws, if enacted, will affect gun-owning citizens’ lives, and their implications under the U.S. Constitution.



Gun owners will be required to license weapons they have owned since before registration was required, as well as to pass a written exam and pass a background check. “The legislation says it is not an infringement upon our constitutional rights,” said Deutschmann, but “it absolutely is a burden.”

Deutschmann noted the legislation compares licensing guns to licensing a motor vehicle, but he said driving is a privilege, while requiring an exam and a license to own a gun turns a fundamental right into a privilege.

Creating a gun registry is a form of government intrusion, Deutschmann said, while anyone who has a beef against you can put you in the position of having to prove your fitness to carry a gun. Katrina Lunden of Annandale, a Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus volunteer, envisioned an environment where a disgruntled ex-partner could red-flag you, and authorities would kick in your door at 3 a.m.

If the legislation passes, civilians can longer carry guns built to hold more than 10 rounds – including retired officers like Deutschmann, whose service sidearm holds 15 rounds.

Naturalized U.S. citizen Katrina Lunden shared a former British subject's perspective on what passage of the Minnesota Legislature's gun control bills may have on citizens' lives during a Second Amendment town hall Feb. 26, 2023 in Park Rapids. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

The legislation restricts where civilians can carry guns, banning them from government property, including state parks.

The legislation regulates not only gun sales, but any transfer, including inheriting them, borrowing them from a friend or even leaving a house-sitter in control of your home with firearms in it.

Lunden said police chiefs could deny a permit request based on any contact with law enforcement, down to a parking ticket. Also, they would have two weeks to handle each application.

Lunden said appealing a red flag confiscation would mean paying a lawyer thousands of dollars while attempting to argue, “I’m not crazy,” to authorities who will presume that you are.

Intentional or unintentional violation of the new laws would be a misdemeanor whose penalties include forfeiture of the gun. “The right to own and bear firearms is gone with this legislation,” said Deutschmann.

Safe storage requirements, Lunden said, will include securing guns and ammunition under separate locks – conflicting with farmers’ desire to protect their livestock from predators and families’ need to protect themselves.

Under the legislation, Deutschmann said, the sheriff or police chief could come into your home to inspect it for proper storage of registered guns and ammo. “What happened to a search warrant requirement?” he asked.

Steve Porter noted that within city limits, the new legislation will take authority over firearms permits away from sheriff’s offices and give them to police chiefs. He said, “75% of the permits will now be done by police chiefs” under the new laws, if passed. Pointing out that sheriffs are elected while police chiefs are appointed, Porter cited this as an erosion of the Constitution.

‘You get nothing’

Dist. 2 State Sen. Steve Green (R-Fosston) said the first four gun bills are “absolutely horrible” but called the fifth bill “complete gun control.” He warned that the DFL strategy may be to sacrifice the fifth bill in a compromise to pass the first four.

“The answer is, ‘Nothing. You get nothing,’” he said.

Lisa Murphy, chair of the Wadena County Republican BPOU, urged gun rights advocates to go to the State Capitol and tell legislators how they feel about proposed gun control bills during the Second Amendment town hall Feb. 26, 2023, in Park Rapids. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Green said of the DFL, “If we decide to exercise our rights, they’re going to be afraid of us. I’m not talking about going down there and threatening anybody. But numbers alone scare the heck out of them. … The people still have the power, but we’re going to lose it if they get the guns.”

Knudsen agreed that the DFL agenda is “horrific. It’s worse than I thought (during the election campaign). It’s all of that and so much more. We have to stop this extreme, communistic agenda now. … It’s you guys that will make the difference.”

‘Talk to them’

The speakers urged meeting participants to contact DFL legislators, especially those who may be tempted to vote with their party despite misgivings about the bills.

“We’ve got to hammer our legislators, our district reps, even if they’re not in our district, to let them know how Greater Minnesota feels about how their decision could affect us,” said meeting chair Scott Pickett.

Dano “Tony” Crandall, Region 4 director with the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, said at a Feb. 26, 2023 Second Amendment town hall in Park Rapids that the MDHA “opposes any infringement on our Second Amendment rights. We are drafting a letter this week, which will go to our lobbyist (in) St. Paul." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

“Get a carload, go to St. Paul, start knocking on some doors (at the Capitol),” said Lisa Murphy, chair of the Wadena County Republican BPOU. “Go on there, stay calm, be rational, but don’t let them put you in a corner.”

“They need to hear from you now, because they’re going to vote on these bills over the next couple months,” said Dist. 5 State Sen. Paul Utke (R-Park Rapids), asking attendees to give legislators “a glimpse of … the vast numbers that are against these ridiculous bills. In the Senate, it’s 34-33. We just have to get one of them to come to their senses a little bit and say, ‘My constituents are not going to stand for this.’”

Dist. 2B State Rep. Matt Bliss (R-Pennington) said citizens’ voices are already being heard. “These dumb bills were flying through the house at record speed,” he said. “They’re now kind of sitting in a little holding pattern off to the side. They’re not going to bring them forward if they don’t have the votes. If they had the votes, they’d be on the floor already. You guys are making a difference. You cannot give up.”

Steve Long, a former federal law enforcement agent, suggested that if the law passes, it can be challenged in court citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Bruen decision, which expanded 2A rights. However, he said the legal issue with the red flag bill is not so much about 2A as the 4A protection against unwarranted search and seizure and the 5A right to due process.

‘On your side’

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said sheriffs and county attorneys take an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution as well as to enforce state law, but acknowledged that where there’s a conflict between the two, they must decide which to enforce.

Aukes said he can’t promise not to enforce any gun law, but “the ones that obviously put our Second Amendment rights in jeopardy, I will be on your side.”

“This isn’t about safety,” said Dist. 5B Rep. Mike Wiener (R-Long Prairie). “This is about controlling people. This battle has been going on throughout human history, and it cannot end now.”

Wiener said that when asked what if the legislation passes, “I said, we do not comply. Against an unconstitutional, illegal law, we do not comply. The safety of my family comes first, and there is nothing more fear-inspiring or awe-inducing than the racking of a 12-gauge shotgun. Don’t ever give up the ability to defend yourselves.”

