Stacey retires as Nevis School transportation coordinator

Dan Stacey retired from his position as a bus driver and transportation coordinator with the Nevis School District this week.

It was approved by the Nevis School Board Monday night.

“Mr. Stacey has been with us since 2005 as a bus driver, substitute teacher and transportation coordinator,” Superintendent Gregg Parks said.

Stacey’s retirement letter was a late addition to the school board agenda. He wrote, “Based on a number of current responsibilities in the Twin Cities, I have determined to retire as the transportation coordinator/driver, effective Feb. 28.”

Stacey, 59, of Akeley, is named as a suspect in a Hubbard County Sheriff's Office report that involves alleged criminal sexual conduct. He has not been charged.

Stacey was placed on a non-disciplinary, paid administrative leave from the school district while school officials were investigating a pending complaint, Parks told The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead in January, noting that was the only information he could legally provide.

There is no information indicating whether the school district's investigation and the sheriff's office report are related.

According to Parks, Stacey’s leave began Nov. 4, 2022 and lasted until his resignation.

“He was entitled to $14,918, or approximately $3,730 per month, for his compensation as a bus driver and transportation coordinator,” Parks said.

According to a Feb. 24 Star Tribune article, a recent search warrant filed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension requests access to Stacey’s electronic records dating back to 2005 and “cites accusations of multiple inappropriate encounters with juveniles.”

Kyle Christopherson, communications specialist for the State Court Administrator’s Office, told the Enterprise on Wednesday, “We’re not sure how the Star Tribune obtained that search warrant, as it has been sealed by judicial order.”

Three search warrants were filed in Hubbard County District Court, but were handled by Beltrami District Court Judge John Melbye.

Stacey submitted his resignation as Hubbard County commissioner on Jan. 30, with an effective date of Feb. 1. The county board authorized a special election to fill the seat.

