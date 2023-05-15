Triathlon: Nick Jasmer competes for Team USA in world championships

IBIZA, Spain – Menahga’s Nick Jasmer was pleased with his performance competing for Team USA in his first appearance at the World Triathlon Long Distance Championships on May 7.

Jasmer finished 24th out of 34 competitors in the male 30-34 age division with a time of 7:31:30. Jasmer finished the 3,000-meter swim in 59:13, the 116-km bike ride in 3:55:20 and the 30-km run in 2:26.56 with transition times of 4:17 and 5:46.

Great Britain’s Stephen Derrett won the division with winning times of 42:42 in the swim, 2:59:18 in the bike ride and 1:51:57 in the run in the 2023 event.

“Overall, I am very happy with my performance at my first ever World Championship event. This may have been close to one of the toughest events that I have done to date, but it was so much fun and I gave it everything that I had. This is an experience that I am going to remember for the rest of my life,” said Jasmer, who trained with his coach Neil King for more than 200 hours preparing for the race. “Ibiza was so amazing and is such a beautiful place. Everyone we met there was very friendly and the host family we stayed with was amazing. This was an experience of a lifetime and the memories of my time in Ibiza and competing for Team USA will stay with me forever.”

Jasmer will continue training for various triathlons this summer.

“I will be running the Fargo Half Marathon this weekend and then will jump right back into triathlon training. I have several sprint/Olympic distance triathlons that I will be doing around the state of Minnesota and a couple in Wisconsin. My big events for this summer will be the Olympic and Sprint National Championships out in Milwaukee on Aug. 5-6. These are two events that you must qualify for and I'm happy to announce that I have done just that. I am excited to train and go compete at this National Championship event.”