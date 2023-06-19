Running: Several local runners compete in Grandma's Marathon, Half Marathon races

DULUTH – Several area runners competed in the 47th Grandma’s Marathon and 33rd Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon on Saturday, June 17.

Seven local runners completed the 26.2-mile marathon in humid conditions.

Park Rapids’ Wendy Krause, 42, was the top local finisher, clocking a 3:31:20 to place No. 1,728 overall, 447th out of 2,740 females and 47th out of 341 runners in the female 40-44 age division.

Park Rapids’ Payton Hill, 23, was 1,775th overall in 3:32:30 to finish No, 1,308 out of 3,932 males and No. 790 out of 2,002 in the men’s 19-34 division.

Park Rapids’ Dave Benson, 55, finished in 3:42:15 for the No. 2,131 overall spot, No. 1,530 among males and No. 44 out of 197 in the men’s 55-59 age category.

Menahga’s Riley Livingston, 16, finished in 3:54:02 for the No. 2,683 spot overall, 1,856th among males and 11th out of 37 in the men’s 12-18 age division.

Park Rapids’ Whitney Steffel, 22, was No. 4,614 overall, No. 1,643 among females and No. 885 out of 1,368 in the women’s 19-34 age category with a time of 4:39:49.

Menahga’s Julia Livingston, 49, crossed the finish line in 4:36:23 to place No. 4,484 overall, No. 1,583 among females and No. 131 out of 244 runners in the women’s 45-49 age division.

Lake George’s Corey Miller, 38, was No. 5,039 overall, No. 3,174 among males and No. 452 out of 529 in the men’s 35-39 age division with a time of 4:51:10.

Elisha Barno of Lansing, Mich., won the men’s title in 2:09:14 while Lauren Hagans of Flagstaff, Ariz., was the women’s champion in 2:25:55. There were 6,685 runners who started the race.

Eight area runners completed the 13.1-mile half marathon.

Park Rapids’ Kaylie Westberg, 17, was the top area finisher in 1:59:31 to place No. 2,537 overall and No. 1,057 among females.

Park Rapids’ Miley Westberg, 14, finished in 2:06:18 for the No. 3,233 overall spot and No. 1,453 among females while Park Rapids’ Murry Westberg, 45, also clocked a 2:06:18 to place No. 3,234 overall and No. 1,780 among the men.

Park Rapids’ Kelby Jensen, 28, was No. 3,733 overall and No. 1,962 among males with a 2:10:45.

Laporte’s Taylor Sautbine, 31, was No. 1,786 among females and No. 3,761 overall in 2:10:58.

Park Rapids’ Kasey Kurtz, 34, finished in 2:39:49 to place No. 6,067 overall and No. 2,684 among the men while Cassie Kurtz, 34, was No. 6,069 overall and No. 3,377 among the women in 2:39:49.

Winning the half marathon titles were Joel Reichow of White Bear Lake for the men in 1:02:30 and Maggie Montoya of Boulder, Colo., for the women in 1:09:26. There were 3,016 men and 4,459 women out of 7,487 registered runners who completed the course.