Running: Registration open for 45th annual Firecracker Footrace

PARK RAPIDS – Runners and walkers planning to participate in the 45th annual Firecracker Footrace are encouraged to register online prior to July 2.

Online registration ends on that day, but participants can register on Monday, July 3 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. or on Tuesday, July 4 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Park Rapids’ Heartland Park. Runners and walkers who pre-register can also pick up their bibs at those times. Participants are encouraged to pick up their bibs on Monday night prior to the race. Those who register before June 28 are guaranteed a T-shirt. The race will be capped at 850 runners and walkers.

The 5K run/walk will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. This is a certified USATF fast course for the serious runners. The event will be chip timed by Pickle Events.

The cost is $30 per participant. Register a family or group of five or more in one order and every runner will receive $5 off the entry fee.

A free Kids Fun Run for ages 12 and under will follow the 5K. No formal registration is needed. Kids should meet at the finish line area to pick up a race bib.

To register online, go to www.pickleevents.com and sign up by looking under “Race Schedule” and click the link to the Firecracker Footrace.

The event is a fundraiser for the Park Rapids boys and girls cross country teams and the Park Rapids boys and girls track and field teams.