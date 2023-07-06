Running: Almost 500 runners, walkers participate in 45th Firecracker Footrace

PARK RAPIDS – Parker Harmon wanted a challenge when running the 45th annual Firecracker Footrace on Tuesday, July 4.

The 2022 Park Rapids graduate decided to run the 5K course carrying his 50-pound Army National Guard backpack.

“I really didn’t have a purpose. It’s something I just wanted to do. If I had a purpose, it was to honor all the troops and the people serving (in the military),” said Harmon. “I needed a challenge besides just running the course. I just like to do that kind of stuff. We usually run 12 miles with our packs, so this one was light. It felt good.”

Parker Harmon carries his 50-pound Army National Guard backpack during the Firecracker Footrace. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Harmon was one of 488 runners and walkers to complete the 5K. Harmon crossed the finish line in 33:02 to place No. 312 overall.

“There’s no better way to start the 4th. I woke up with a positive attitude and ready to go,” said Harmon. “I’m planning on doing it again next year and running with more weight.”

Cayo wins men’s title

Chase Cayo of Otsego captured the men’s title with a winning time of 16:33 on the certified USATF fast course that began and ended at Heartland Park.

Wadena’s Josh Tabery was second in 16:49, Park Rapids’ Ephraim Bervig was third in 16:53, Park Rapids’ Blaine Hensel took fourth in 17:01 and Cody Jaramillo of Castle Pines, Colorado, was fifth in 17:10. There were 247 males who completed the race.

A group of age 6-under runners sprint from the starting line in the Kids Fun Run. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The division winners for males were Orono’s Tucker Lewis in 19:53 for ages 12-Under, Park Rapids’ Asher Bervig in 17:48 for ages 13-15, Ephraim Bervig for ages 16-18, Cayo for ages 19-29, Menahga’s Nick Jasmer in 18:38 for ages 30-39, Long Lake’s Nicholas Lewis in 19:12 for ages 40-49, Northfield’s John Schneider in 20:19 for ages 50-59, Eagan’s Richard Phillips in 22:39 for ages 60-69 and Gerald Wissink of Paradise Valley, Arizona, in 29:02 for 70-Over.

There were 39 runners in the 12-U division, 25 in 13-15, 24 in 16-18, 35 in 19-29, 40 in 30-39, 43 in 40-49, 20 in 50-59, 15 in 60-69 and six in 70-Over.

Wood wins women’s title

Walker’s Mary Wood clocked a time of 18:58 to top the 241-runner women’s field.

Park Rapids' Lisa Frame-Koppelman (419) leads a group of runners. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Fargo’s Frances Zander was second in 19:10, Lily Poteet of Monument, Colorado, was third in 19:39, Lilly Blaufaus of Overland Park, Kansas, finished fourth in 19:42 and Cali Trygstad of Clive, Iowa, took fifth in 20:16.

The female division winners were Hawley’s Rylee Anderson in 24:32 for ages 12-Under, Park Rapids’ Adeline Bjorklund in 20:25 for ages 13-15, Poteet for ages 16-18, Wood for ages 19-29, Zander for ages 30-39, Park Rapids’ Wendy Krause in 21:10 for ages 40-49, Park Rapids’ Lisa Frame-Koppelman in 25:28 for ages 50-59, Park Rapids’ Regina Theisen in 27:45 for ages 60-69 and Park Rapids’ Dodie Egge in 52:52 as the lone runner in 70-Over.

Park Rapids' Louise Johnson (481) and Thelma Detwiler (385) display their patriotic spirit while running the 5K. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

There were 28 runners in the 12-U division, 22 runners in 13-15, 19 runners in 16-18, 34 runners in 19-29, 54 runners in 30-39, 43 runners in 40-49, 26 runners in 50-59 and 14 runners in 60-69.

Raising funds

This annual race is a fundraiser for the Park Rapids boys and girls cross country and boys and girls track and field teams. This year’s event was chip timed by Pickle Events.

A Kids Fun Run followed the 5K. There were more than 500 runners and walkers who registered for the event in addition to those participating in the free kids races.

Park Rapids' Cameron Schoonover enters the final stretch of the Firecracker Footrace. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

In addition to Minnesota, there were runners from Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

“We were very happy with the turnout for this year's Firecracker Footrace! Having the event on a Tuesday is always tough because it's right in the middle of the week, but we ended up having over 500 people turn out and run,” said Park Rapids head boys track and field coach Andrew Lachowitzer. “This is our main fundraiser for both our track and field and cross country programs and having this many people come and support the program really means a lot to us. It was a great day as the rain held out for us and next year we hope it's even bigger.”

Below are the top 10 finishers in each age division. Complete results can be found at www.picklevents.com .

