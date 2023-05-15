Mixed Martial Arts: Collin Huckbody fights for a UFC contract

After traveling all over the country to train and compete, one of Collin Huckbody’s most important Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fights will be close to home.

The 2012 Nevis graduate will face Nick Klein in the No Mercy 11 main event at Detroit Lakes’ Kent Freeman Arena on Saturday, May 20. The first of eight fights will begin at 3:30 p.m. leading up to the headlined battle. Huckbody will enter that bout with a professional record of 12-4 (including eight wins by either knockout or submission) while Klein is 3-1. General admission tickets at the door are $45. A win in that fight could fulfill Huckbody’s goal of signing an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

“This is a big fight in my career,” said the 28-year-old Huckbody, who had his first MMA fight in 2013. “It should be a good test, but I think my chances are pretty good. If I win, it could lead to a UFC contract. That would mean a lot.”

Huckbody was offered a UFC contract after defeating Kyron Bowen in the Dana White Contender Series in August of 2020. Huckbody decided to turn down that offer.

“I declined it because I was burnt out,” said Huckbody, who went 6-1 as an amateur before competing at the professional level. “I lost my vision and my love to fight. Now I have far more experience. I feel I’m capable of competing with the best in the UFC.”

Since that fight, Huckbody has posted a 4-2 record to earn the No. 1 seed in the country among MMA fighters at 185 pounds. Following the win over Bowen, Huckbody defeated Aaron Phillips by knockout in 4:47 to win the Cage Fury middleweight title in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Dec. 17, 2020. Huckbody lost that title by dropping a decision to Aaron Jeffery in Philadelphia on March 21, 2021. Jeffery is currently ranked No. 5 in the world.

Huckbody defeated Nick Kraus by decision to win the AOS middleweight championship at Fort Wayne, Indiana on July 31, 2021 and followed with a loss to Johnny Eblen at Uncasville, Connecticut on Dec. 3, 2021. Eblen is the current Bellator world champion.

In his last two bouts, Huckbody defeated Anthony Lapsley with a rear naked choke hold to win the AOS championship at Fort Wayne on Oct. 15, 2022 and defeated Joel Bauman by decision at West Fargo on Jan. 21.

To prepare for his next fight, Huckbody and his teammates traveled to Thailand to train.

“I went to Thailand to work on my striking and my overall game. It was a great time and I learned a lot,” said Huckbody, who currently lives and trains at the Academy of Combat Arts in Fargo. “It’s important to have a diverse skill set. I can finish quick or I’m able to go the distance. I’m always trying to improve. I will never be satisfied with where I’m at until I get to the UFC.”

Huckbody will be battling his emotions after teammate Shalie Lipp was killed in a car accident on Sunday, May 7. Lipp was also scheduled to fight on the Detroit Lakes card and was also looking to reach the UFC.

“I will be fighting with a heavy heart as my teammate who I just went to Thailand with passed away in a car accident and this fight is dedicated to her,” said Huckbody. “We were very close training partners and she was an upcoming star with hopes of making it to the UFC. It’s so tragic and I’m dealing with so many emotions going into this fight.”

Even though it’s not a guarantee that the UFC will offer Huckbody a contract with a win over Klein, he is prepared to keep working to reach that goal.

“I appreciate all the local support. It’s pretty cool for someone from northern Minnesota to make waves in the MMA community,” said Huckbody. “I think I’m at my prime. I’ve had a good career so far, but I’m ready to fight in the UFC. It’s time to get it done.”