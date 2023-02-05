99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Wrestling: United North Central wins Park Region Conference title

4 Warriors capture titles to lead the way.

High school wrestling
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 05, 2023 12:02 PM
NEW YORK MILLS – Conrad Koll, Wyatt Olson, Hank Tellers and Marcus Peterson captured titles in leading the United North Central wrestling team to the Park Region Conference title on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Koll (at 120 pounds), Olson (at 138), Tellers (at 145) and Peterson (at 285) took first while Zach Hendrickson (at 132), Zach Davidson (at 152) and Shawn Hendrickson (at 195) placed second as the Warriors compiled 187.50 points to top the seven-team field. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie was second with 182 points and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville took third with 172.50 points. BHVPP (No. 5) and LPGEB (No. 18) were rated in the latest state Class A poll.

Also placing for the Warriors were Aaron Lake (third at 126), Levi Olson (fourth at 106), Rhett Anderson (fourth at 113), Riley Livingston (fourth at 160), Eli Roiko (fourth at 170) and Ryan Peterson (fourth at 220).

Team scores; United North Central 187.50, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 182, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville 172.50, Osakis 132, New York Mills 95.50, Wadena-Deer Creek 58, Ottertail Central 47.

United North Central results

Levi Olson (106): won minor decision over Brodie Pachan, LPGEB, 1-0; lost minor decision to Reggie George, O, 7-0; lost minor decision to Pachan 7-0 (4th).

Rhett Anderson (113): bye; lost major decision to Logan Thom, LPGEB, 10-0; won major decision over Hudson Schultz, WDC, 15-1; pinned by Simon Jacobson, O, 1:13 (4th).

Conrad Koll (120): bye; pinned Creed Mursu, NYM, 2:58; won minor decision over Justin Olson, BHVPP, 16-12 (1st).

Aaron Lake (126): bye; lost minor decision to Jacob Taplin, O, 5-3; won 15-0 technical fall over Mason Christianson, OTC, 3:37; won minor decision over Evan Jares, BHVPP, 6-4 (ot) (3rd).

Zach Hendrickson (132): bye; won minor decision over Conor Flan, LPGEB, 5-5 (tiebreaker); lost minor decision over Bennet Arceneau, BHVPP, 7-3 (2nd).

Wyatt Olson (138); bye; pinned Tucker Hagen, O, 4:46; pinned Carson Roehl, OTC, 3:42 (1st).

Hank Tellers (145): pinned Conner Nelson, OTC, 1:37; won minor decision over David Revering, BHVPP, 4-3; won minor decision over Kale Drevlow, O, 4-3 (1st).

Zach Davidson (152): won minor decision over Nathan Bitz, LPGEB, 5-3; won minor decision over Eli Benning, WDC, 8-6; lost 17-0 technical fall to Simon Snyder, NYM, 5:08 (2nd).

Riley Livingston (160): lost minor decision to Cayden Kimber, BHVPP, 1-0; won minor decision over Jon Rinerson, NYM, 7-2; pinned by Gaven Cimbura, O, 1:52 (4th).

Eli Roiko (170): lost minor decision over Paul Stacey, LPGEB, 12-5; pinned Blake Unger, NYM, 4:36; lost minor decision to Grant Seelhammer, WDC, 6-2 (4th).

Shawn Hendrickson (195): bye; pinned Andre Recknor, LPGEB, 3:53; lost minor decision to Koby Endres, WDC, 9-8 (2nd).

Ryan Peterson (220): pinned by Braden Shamp, BHVPP, 4:22; pinned by Bode Roberts, NYM, 1:28; lost minor decision to Ethan Meyer, LPGEB, 8-7 (4th).

Marcus Peterson (285): bye; pinned Zachary Winkle, O, 1:04; won minor decision over Kale Rich, OTC, 3-1 (1st).

