Wrestling: United North Central wins pair of dual meets

LAKE PARK – The United North Central wrestling team posted a pair of duals wins by defeating United Clay Becker 75-3 and Detroit Lakes 45-22 on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Conrad Koll, Zach Hendrickson, Wyatt Olson and Eli Roiko recorded pins while Levi Olson posted a 9-4 decision in leading UNC past UCB. Rhett Anderson, Fordyce Johnson, Hank Tellers, Zach Davidson, Cooper Hasbargen, Shawn Hendrickson, Ryan Peterson and Marcus Peterson received forfeits in the rout.

Pins by Anderson, Koll, Zach Hendrickson, Johnson, Wyatt Olson, Roiko and Shawn Hendrickson led the Warriors past Detroit Lakes. Levi Olson had a 6-2 decision as UNC built a 33-0 lead. The Lakers won a pair of matches featuring state-ranked wrestlers as Tyson Ullyott (who was rated No. 8 at 145 in the state Class AA poll) defeated Tellers (who was rated No. 10 at 145 in the state Class A poll) 5-1 while Jefferey Moen (who was rated No. 5 at 285 among Class AA wrestlers) defeated Marcus Peterson (who was rated No. 3 at 285 in the state Class A poll) 7-2 in overtime.

The two wins lifted UNC’s record to 13-11. Detroit Lakes defeated UCB 59-18 in the other dual to improve to 8-10 while UCB fell to 2-13.

United North Central 75, United Clay Becker 3

106: Levi Olson, UNC, minor decision over Kody Johnson 9-4. 113: Rhett Anderson, UNC, won by forfeit. 120: Conrad Koll, UNC, pinned Braeden Lessard 2:48. 126: Zach Hendrickson, UNC, pinned Jared Ohm-Mehrer 1:58. 132: Fordyce Johnson, UNC, won by forfeit. 138: Wyatt Olson, UNC, pinned Jackson Mikkelsen 1:59. 145: Hank Tellers, UNC, won by forfeit. 152: Zach Davidson, UNC, won by forfeit. 160: Ryan Francis, UCB, minor decision over Toby Isola 14-8. 170: Eli Roiko, UNC, pinned Grady Hines 1:38. 182: Cooper Hasbargen, UNC, won by forfeit. 195: Shawn Hendrickson, UNC, won by forfeit. 220: Ryan Peterson, UNC, won by forfeit. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, won by forfeit.

United North Central 45, Detroit Lakes 22