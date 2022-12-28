Wrestling: United North Central remains undefeated in dual meets

WALKER – United North Central remained undefeated in dual meets this season after defeating Staples-Motley and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis on Dec. 20.

The Warriors trailed 17-0 before winning nine of the final 11 matches to defeat Staples-Motley 49-26. Pins by Conrad Koll at 126 pounds, Aaron Lake at 132 and Wyatt Olson at 138 started UNC’s comeback. A 16-4 major decision by Hank Tellers at 152 and Riley Livingston’s 6-4 overtime decision at 160 gave the Warriors a 25-23 lead before pins by Mason Plautz at 182 and Shawn Hendrickson at 195 along with forfeit wins by Cooper Hasbargen at 220 and Marcus Peterson at 285 sealed the win.

Pins by Carter Ahrendt at 106, Levi Olson at 113, Wyatt Olson at 138 and Plautz at 182 sparked UNC to a 51-21 victory over WHAN. Koll at 126, Zach Davidson at 145, Tellers at 152 and Peterson at 285 received forfeits while Hasbargen added a 3-0 decision at 220 for the Warriors. Kadin Martin at 120 and Ficher Smith at 170 had pins while Dawson McGee (9-3 decision at 132), Gavin Swanson (6-3 decision at 160) and Nathan Keiser (6-4 decision at 195) also posted wins for the Wolves.

Pins by McGee at 132, Payden Yates at 182 and Keiser at 195 along with decisions by Callen Whitney (10-2 at 138), Smith (12-3 at 170) and Dylan Hedren (17-3 at 220) led WHAN in a 43-30 loss to Staples-Motley.

UNC improved to 4-0 with the sweep while the split gave S-M a 3-2 mark and WHAN fell to 0-6.

Staples-Motley 43, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 30

106: Eli Greenwaldt, S-M, pinned Blake Orton :46. 113: Beau Carlson, SM, pinned Cash Bullock :46. 120: Jack Carlson, SM, minor decision over Kadin Martin 7-2. 126: Turner Beachy, SM, won by forfeit. 132: Dawson McGee, WHAN, pinned Jason Trantina 1:06. 138: Callen Whitney, WHAN, major decision over Riley Reese 10-2. 145: Owen Winter, SM, won by forfeit. 152: Colbe Tappe, SM, won by forfeit. 160: Blake Neelan, SM, major decision over Gavin Swanson 12-1. 170: Ficher Smith, WHAN, major decision over Luke Bjerga 12-3. 182: Payden Yeats, WHAN, pinned Jacob Becker 3:46. 195: Nathan Keiser, WHAN, pinned Kevin Miller 1:33. 220: Dylan Hedren, WHAN, major decision over Adrian Gomez 17-3. 285: Steven Petrich, SM, won by forfeit.

United North Central 49, Staples-Motley 26

106: Gage Bjerga, SM, pinned Carter Ahrendt :17. 113: Elijah Greenwaldt, SM, technical fall over Levi Olson 16-0. 120: Jack Carlson, SM, pinned Rhett Anderson 1:04. 126: Conrad Koll, UNC, pinned Turner Beachy 1:28. 132: Aaron Lake, UNC, pinned Caden Dobson 1:30. 138: Wyatt Olson, UNC, pinned Jason Trantina 3:19. 145: Colbe Tappe, SM, pinned Zach Davidson :52. 152: Hank Tellers, UNC, major decision over Owen Winter 16-4. 160: Riley Livingston, UNC, minor decision over Blake Neelan 6-4 (ot). 170: Luke Bjerga, SM, minor decision over Eli Roiko 6-4. 182: Mason Plautz, UNC, pinned Jacob Becker :58. 195: Shawn Hendrickson, UNC, pinned Kevin Miller 1:13. 220: Cooper Hasbargen, UNC, won by forfeit. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, won by forfeit.

United North Central 51, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 21