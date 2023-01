Wrestling: United North Central posts 1-5 record at Bemidji

BEMIDJI – The United North Central wrestling team went 1-5 in six bouts at the Rick Lee Duals on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14.

On Friday, the Warriors lost to Bemidji 53-21, edged Brainerd 36-35 and lost to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville 41-30. UNC ended the eight-team tournament with losses to Holdingford (55-18), Frazee (38-22) and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (52-13) on Saturday.

Levi Olson at 106, Hank Tellers at 152 and Ryan Peterson at 220 had pins for the Warriors against Bemidji. UNC trailed Brainerd 29-0 before wins by Zach Davidson at 145, Tellers at 152 and Marcus Peterson at 285 along with forfeit wins by Toby Isola at 160, Eli Roiko at 170, Cooper Hasbargen at 195 and Ryan Peterson at 220 sparked the comeback. Wyatt Olson at 138, Tellers at 152 and Isola at 160 recorded pins while Aaron Lake at 132 and Ryan Peterson at 220 recorded wins in the loss to LPGE/B.

In Saturday’s matches, Tellers at 152, Ryan Peterson at 220 and Marcus Peterson at 285 had pins against Holdingford, which jumped out to a 31-0 lead. Pins by Rhett Anderson at 120 and Marcus Peterson at 285 along with wins by Zach Hendrickson at 126, Lake at 132 and Wyatt Olson at 138 led UNC against Frazee. Levi Olson at 106, Wyatt Olson at 138, Tellers at 152 and Marcus Peterson at 285 posted wins against TMB as UNC fell to 6-7 in dual meets.

Bemidji went undefeated with a 7-0 record while TRF (4-2), LPGE/B (5-2), Frazee (4-3), Holdingford (4-3), T-M-B (2-5) and Brainerd (0-7) rounded out the standings. Bemidji (No. 7 in Class AAA), TRF (No. 13 in Class AA), Holdingford (No. 4 in Class A), LPGE/B (No. 9 in Class A), UNC (No. 12 in Class A) and Frazee (No. 17 in Class A) were all rated in the latest state Class A polls.

Bemidji 53, United North Central 21

106: Levi Olson, UNC, pinned Makaya Gotchie 1:41. 113: Gabriel Morin, B, pinned Cooper Rife 1:59. 120: Nick Strand, B, pinned Rhett Anderson 1:11. 126: Gavin Osborn, B, minor decision over Zach Hendrickson 5-1. 132: Brody Castonguay, B, pinned Aaron Lake 1:19. 138: Alec Newby, B, minor decision over Wyatt Olson 3-1. 145: Ricky Wuori Jr., B, pinned Zach Davidson 1:34. 152: Hank Tellers, UNC, pinned Talen Fairbanks 5:31. 160: Dane Jorgensen, B, technical fall over Toby Isola 16-0. 170: Seth Newby, B, pinned Eli Roiko 1:31. 182: Coy Olsen, B, pinned Mason Plautz :48. 195: Barrick Nelson, B, won by forfeit. 220: Ryan Peterson, UNC, pinned Kayden Parson 3:19. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, minor decision over Thomas Paquette 1-0.

United North Central 36, Brainerd 35

106: Jackson Berhow, B, pinned Levi Olson 1:27. 113: Dossidy Fleischhacker, B, major decision over Cooper Rife 12-4. 120: Jaxson Derosier, B, pinned Rhett Anderson 1:37. 126: Cade Ostrowski, B, minor decision over Zach Hendrickson 7-1. 132: Easton Dircks, B, major decision over Aaron Lake 14-6. 138: Isaiah Germann, B, pinned Wyatt Olson 3:21. 145: Zach Davidson, UNC, minor decision over Hunter Bergin 3-0. 152: Hank Tellers, UNC, minor decision over Isaiah Jillson 2-1. 160: Toby Isola, UNC, won by forfeit. 170: Eli Roiko, UNC, won by forfeit. 182: Shane Carlson, B, pinned Mason Plautz 1:19. 195: Cooper Hasbargen, UNC, won by forfeit. 220: Ryan Peterson, UNC, won by forfeit. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, pinned Titus Thompson :56.

LPGE/B 41, United North Central 30

106: Hunter Katterhagen, LPGEB, pinned Levi Olson 3:10. 113: Evan Flan, LPGEB, major decision over Cooper Rife 10-2. 120: Colby Twardowski, LPGEB, pinned Rhett Anderson 2:48. 126: Gavin Albers, LPGEB, pinned Zach Hendrickson 2:58. 132: Aaron Lake, UNC, minor decision over Connor Flan 4-0. 138: Wyatt Olson, UNC, pinned Nathan Browen 1:34. 145: Mason Bruder, LPGEB, major decision over Zach Davidson 13-2. 152: Hank Tellers, UNC, pinned Nathan Bitz 2:53. 160: Toby Isola, UNC, pinned Jacob Hidalgo 2:20. 170: Tucker Zigan, LPGEB, pinned Mason Plautz 3:25. 182: Andre Recknor, LPGEB, minor decision over Eli Roiko 4-2. 195: Tate Twardowski, LPGEB, won by injury default over Cooper Hasbargen 4:00. 220: Ryan Peterson, UNC, minor decision over Ethan Meyer 9-6. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, won by forfeit.

Holdingford 55, United North Central 18

106: Casey Knettel, H, minor decision over Levi Olson 4-1. 113: Wyatt Pilarski, H, pinned Cooper Rife 1:03. 120: Wyatt Novitzki, H, pinned Rhett Anderson 3:15. 126: Evan Petron, H, pinned Zach Hendrickson 3:13. 132: Masyn Patrick, H, minor decision over Aaron Lake 5-0. 138: Simon Boeckman, H, pinned Wyatt Olson 3:52. 145: William Pilarski, H, major decision over Zach Davidson 11-0. 152: Hank Tellers, UNC, pinned Grant Welle 2:34. 160: Drew Lange, H, pinned Toby Isola 2:49. 170: Kolton Harren, H, minor decision over Mason Plautz 3-2. 182: Jaxon Bartkowicz, H, pinned Eli Roiko 1:32. 195: Toby Phillip, H, won by forfeit. 220: Ryan Peterson, UNC, pinned Blake Segura 1:59. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, pinned Wyatt Miller 2:29.

Frazee 38, United North Central 22

106: Cash Osterman, F, major decision over Levi Olson 15-2. 113: Liam Hamm, F, minor decision over Cooper Rife 7-0. 120: Rhett Anderson, UNC, pinned Blake Sonnenberg 1:36. 126: Zach Hendrickson, UNC, minor decision over Brady Borah 5-0. 132: Aaron Lake, UNC, major decision over Mason Wilkowski 13-3. 138: Wyatt Olson, UNC, minor decision over Cade Nagel 9-2. 145: Bailey Peichel, F, major decision over Zach Davidson 13-4. 152: Tyler Moe, F, minor decision over Hank Tellers 5-1. 160: Jake Nagel, F, pinned Toby Isola 1:14. 170: Max Rue, F, pinned Eli Roiko 1:17. 182: Preston Mayfield, F, pinned Mason Plautz 4:26. 195: Jack Graham, F, won by forfeit. 220: Daniel Graham, F, major decision over Ryan Peterson 14-2. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, pinned Xander Kohler 4:52.

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 52, United North Central 13