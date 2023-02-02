Wrestling: United North Central pins conference foes

OSAKIS – Quick starts sparked the United North Central wrestling team to a pair of wins against Park Region Conference opponents on Jan. 27.

The Warriors jumped out to a 23-4 lead in a 53-22 victory over Osakis and used a 32-0 lead to defeat New York Mills 48-22.

Rhett Anderson’s 6-1 decision at 113 pounds, Conrad Koll’s 17-2 technical fall win at 120, Aaron Lake’s 5-3 overtime decision at 126, Zach Hendrickson’s pin at 132 and Wyatt Olson’s pin at 138 put UNC in control against Osakis. Hank Tellers’ forfeit win at 152 along with pins by Riley Livingston at 170, Eli Roiko at 182, Ryan Peterson at 220 and Marcus Peterson at 285 capped off that win.

The Warriors won the first seven matches in the win over NYM. Levi Olson’s 5-0 decision at 106, Anderson’s 15-3 major decision at 113, Koll’s 9-5 decision at 120, Lake’s forfeit win at 126, Hendricksons’ 9-0 major decision at 132, Wyatt Olson’s pin at 138 and Zach Davidson’s pin at 145 put UNC in control. Aiden Olmsted’s 11-3 major decision at 160, Roiko’s pin at 195 and Marcus Peterson’s forfeit win at 285 sealed that match.

New York Mills, which edged Osakis 42-35 in the other dual, improved to 2-2 in conference matches and 10-9 overall while Osakis fell to 9-13, including a 2-4 record against Park Region opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

United North Central 53, Osakis 22

106: Reggie George, O, major decision over Levi Olson 10-2. 113: Rhett Anderson, UNC, minor decision over Simon Jacobson 6-1. 120: Conrad Koll, UNC, technical fall over Zackery Bruder 17-2. 126: Aaron Lake, UNC, minor decision over Jacob Taplin 5-3 (ot). 132: Zach Hendrickson, UNC, pinned Marchello Falzone :39. 138: Wyatt Olson, UNC, pinned Lukas Duchene 1:18. 145: Kale Drevlow, O, pinned Zach Davidson 1:56. 152: Hank Tellers, UNC, won by forfeit. 160: Gaven Cimbura, O, pinned Aiden Olmsted 1:39. 170: Riley Livingston, UNC, pinned Brennen Gustafson 1:56. 182: Eli Roiko, UNC, pinned Andrew Ziesmer :44. 195: Cooper Koep, O, won by forfeit. 220: Ryan Peterson, UNC, pinned Preston Kunkel 1:35. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, pinned Zachary Winkle 1:28.

United North Central 48, New York Mills 22

106: Levi Olson, UNC, minor decision over Carlyle Tumberg 5-0. 113: Rhett Anderson, UNC, major decision over Finn Wallgren 15-3. 120: Conrad Koll, UNC, minor decision over Creed Mursu 9-5. 126: Aaron Lake, UNC, won by forfeit. 132: Zach Hendrickson, UNC, major decision over Elijah Geiser 9-0. 138: Wyatt Olson, UNC, pinned Elijah Geiser 1:20. 145: Zach Davidson, UNC, pinned Jay Mindermann 5:44. 152: Simon Snyder, NYM, pinned Hank Tellers 5:16. 160: Aiden Olmsted, UNC, major decision over Joe Mann 11-3. 170: Jon Rinerson, NYM, pinned Riley Livingston 5:50. 182: Blake Unger, NYM, won by forfeit. 195: Eli Roiko, UNC, pinned Mason Unger :49. 220: Bode Roberts, NYM, major decision over Ryan Peterson 9-1. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, won by forfeit.

Warriors rout OTC

HENNING – Nine pins sparked the Warriors to a 75-6 win over Ottertail Central in another match against a conference opponent on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Levi Olson, Anderson, Koll, Zach Hendrickson, Davidson, Tellers, Livingston and Roiko opened this dual with pins. Wyatt Olson posted a 7-6 decision while Lake, Cooper Hasbargen and Shawn Hendrickson received forfeits as UNC led 69-0. Marcus Peterson ended the meet with another pin as UNC improved to 4-2 against conference foes and 12-10 overall.

OTC fell to 0-4 in section duals and 1-10 overall.

United North Central 75, Ottertail Central 6