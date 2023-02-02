99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: United North Central pins conference foes

The Warriors defeat Osakis, New York Mills and Ottertail Central.

UNCLogo.gif
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 02, 2023 09:16 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

OSAKIS – Quick starts sparked the United North Central wrestling team to a pair of wins against Park Region Conference opponents on Jan. 27.

The Warriors jumped out to a 23-4 lead in a 53-22 victory over Osakis and used a 32-0 lead to defeat New York Mills 48-22.

Rhett Anderson’s 6-1 decision at 113 pounds, Conrad Koll’s 17-2 technical fall win at 120, Aaron Lake’s 5-3 overtime decision at 126, Zach Hendrickson’s pin at 132 and Wyatt Olson’s pin at 138 put UNC in control against Osakis. Hank Tellers’ forfeit win at 152 along with pins by Riley Livingston at 170, Eli Roiko at 182, Ryan Peterson at 220 and Marcus Peterson at 285 capped off that win.

The Warriors won the first seven matches in the win over NYM. Levi Olson’s 5-0 decision at 106, Anderson’s 15-3 major decision at 113, Koll’s 9-5 decision at 120, Lake’s forfeit win at 126, Hendricksons’ 9-0 major decision at 132, Wyatt Olson’s pin at 138 and Zach Davidson’s pin at 145 put UNC in control. Aiden Olmsted’s 11-3 major decision at 160, Roiko’s pin at 195 and Marcus Peterson’s forfeit win at 285 sealed that match.

New York Mills, which edged Osakis 42-35 in the other dual, improved to 2-2 in conference matches and 10-9 overall while Osakis fell to 9-13, including a 2-4 record against Park Region opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

United North Central 53, Osakis 22

106: Reggie George, O, major decision over Levi Olson 10-2. 113: Rhett Anderson, UNC, minor decision over Simon Jacobson 6-1. 120: Conrad Koll, UNC, technical fall over Zackery Bruder 17-2. 126: Aaron Lake, UNC, minor decision over Jacob Taplin 5-3 (ot). 132: Zach Hendrickson, UNC, pinned Marchello Falzone :39. 138: Wyatt Olson, UNC, pinned Lukas Duchene 1:18. 145: Kale Drevlow, O, pinned Zach Davidson 1:56. 152: Hank Tellers, UNC, won by forfeit. 160: Gaven Cimbura, O, pinned Aiden Olmsted 1:39. 170: Riley Livingston, UNC, pinned Brennen Gustafson 1:56. 182: Eli Roiko, UNC, pinned Andrew Ziesmer :44. 195: Cooper Koep, O, won by forfeit. 220: Ryan Peterson, UNC, pinned Preston Kunkel 1:35. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, pinned Zachary Winkle 1:28.

United North Central 48, New York Mills 22

106: Levi Olson, UNC, minor decision over Carlyle Tumberg 5-0. 113: Rhett Anderson, UNC, major decision over Finn Wallgren 15-3. 120: Conrad Koll, UNC, minor decision over Creed Mursu 9-5. 126: Aaron Lake, UNC, won by forfeit. 132: Zach Hendrickson, UNC, major decision over Elijah Geiser 9-0. 138: Wyatt Olson, UNC, pinned Elijah Geiser 1:20. 145: Zach Davidson, UNC, pinned Jay Mindermann 5:44. 152: Simon Snyder, NYM, pinned Hank Tellers 5:16. 160: Aiden Olmsted, UNC, major decision over Joe Mann 11-3. 170: Jon Rinerson, NYM, pinned Riley Livingston 5:50. 182: Blake Unger, NYM, won by forfeit. 195: Eli Roiko, UNC, pinned Mason Unger :49. 220: Bode Roberts, NYM, major decision over Ryan Peterson 9-1. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, won by forfeit.

Warriors rout OTC

HENNING – Nine pins sparked the Warriors to a 75-6 win over Ottertail Central in another match against a conference opponent on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Levi Olson, Anderson, Koll, Zach Hendrickson, Davidson, Tellers, Livingston and Roiko opened this dual with pins. Wyatt Olson posted a 7-6 decision while Lake, Cooper Hasbargen and Shawn Hendrickson received forfeits as UNC led 69-0. Marcus Peterson ended the meet with another pin as UNC improved to 4-2 against conference foes and 12-10 overall.

OTC fell to 0-4 in section duals and 1-10 overall.

United North Central 75, Ottertail Central 6

106: Levi Olson, UNC, pinned Lanston Barry 1:25. 113: Rhett Anderson, UNC, pinned Dylan Geihsler :20. 120: Conrad Koll, UNC, pinned Brock Resch 1:06. 126: Aaron Lake, UNC, won by forfeit. 132: Zach Hendrickson, UNC, pinned Anthony Rousu 1:02. 138: Wyatt Olson, UnC, minor decision over Carson Roehl 7-6. 145: Zach Davidson, UNC, pinned Tommy Ehlert 2:49. 152: Hank Tellers, UNC, pinned Conner Nelson 1:10. 160: Riley Livingston, UNC, pinned Levi Evavold 3:27. 170: Eli Roiko, UNC, pinned Will Schwartz :46. 182: Cooper Hasbargen, UNC, won by forfeit. 195: Shawn Hendrickson, UNC, won by forfeit. 220: Kale Rich, OTC, pinned Ryan Peterson 5:39. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, pinned Josh Larson :48.

RELATED STORIES
TobyIsolaDR.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: UNC sweeps dual meets against Deer River, Fosston/Bagley
The Warriors improve to 9-10 following the pair of wins.
January 29, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Wrestling: UNC splits duals against rivals
January 26, 2023 09:01 AM
Prep
Wrestling: Park Rapids pins way to pair of dual wins
January 25, 2023 10:56 AM
Prep
Wrestling: Robby Sherk reaches milestone at Mid-State Conference tournament
January 23, 2023 01:14 PM

Related Topics: WRESTLINGUNITED NORTH CENTRAL WARRIORSPARK REGION CONFERENCE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
PRPantherLogo.png
Prep
Girls Basketball: Run before break sparks Barnesville's 67-58 win over Park Rapids
The loss drops the Panthers' record to 2-5 against Section 8AA opponents.
February 02, 2023 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
AaronPike2023.jpeg
Prep
Skiing: Park Rapids native Aaron Pike wins two world titles
The Team USA skier captures two gold medals and two silver medals at the 2023 Para Nordic Skiing World Championships.
February 02, 2023 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Barnesville defeats Menahga in battle of Section 8AA teams
The Braves fall to 5-13 while the Trojans improve to 10-5.
February 01, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball Isolated
Prep
Girls Basketball: New York Mills defeats Menahga 54-44
The loss drops the Braves' record in Park Region Conference games to 5-4.
February 01, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson