Wrestling: United North Central fulfilled high expectations

Qualifying for the state Class A tournament for the first time in school history last season gave the United North Central wrestling team incentive to return to the Xcel Energy Center again this season.

Wrestling against seven state-ranked opponents during the regular season helped prepare the Warriors to achieve that goal.

UNC repeated as Section 8A champions by defeating Frazee 31-24 in the title match. The Warriors capped off a 19-12 record in dual meets with a 35-23 loss to Caledonia-Houston in the quarterfinals and a 38-20 loss to Medford in the consolation semifinals at the state tournament. UNC also sent six individuals to state with one wrestler reaching the podium.

“It means a lot to us that they did that (qualify for state as a team). We plan and expect that now and I think the wrestlers expect that now too,” said UNC head coach Jacob Oyster. “We want that to be the norm for UNC wrestling and grow from there and consistently go as a team and grow the number of individuals winning state titles and placing down there. We have a lot of talented and driven kids coming up and we have to keep raising the bar for them.”

The Warriors opened the season by defeating Park Rapids (48-28) and Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena (72-3) in a triangular meet and Staples-Motley (49-26) and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis (51-21) in a triangular meet before dropping duals to Thief River Falls (53-18) and Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus (39-33). After splitting duals against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville (a 46-21 loss) and Wadena-Deer Creek (a 70-9 win), UNC went 1-5 at the Rick Lee Duals at Bemidji with a win over Brainerd (36-35) and losses to LPGE/B (41-30), Bemidji (53-21), Frazee (42-22), Holdingford (55-18) and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (52-13).

The Warriors ended the regular season by going 10-2 in their final 12 duals. In triangular meets, UNC defeated Crookston (45-33) and lost to Frazee (48-23) while sweeping Fosston/Bagley (41-31) and Deer River (48-15). After wins over Osakis (53-22) and New York Mills (48-22), the Warriors lost to Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie (30-28) and defeated Ottertail Central (75-6) in another triangular. UNC swept the final two triangular meets with wins over United Clay Becker (75-3), Detroit Lakes (45-22), Fertile-Beltrami (73-0) and Mahnomen/Waubun (77-5).

Shawn Hendrickson capped off his senior season by winning the Section 8A title and placing sixth at the 2023 state Class A tournament at 195 pounds. Hendrickson posted a 26-10 record this season. Contributed / Beth Rasmussen

UNC also won the Park Region Conference tournament with 187.50 points to finish ahead of BHVPP (182), LPGE/B (172.50), Osakis (132), New York Mills (95.50), W-DC (58) and OTC (47).

In their other two tournament appearances, the Warriors placed fourth at the Wadena Dennis Kaatz Memorial with 151 points and 39th at the Rumble on the Red tournament at Fargo with 25 points. PLPRB won the title at the nine-team Wadena tournament with 218 points while New Prague claimed the title at the Rumble with 193.50 points.

Bemidji was rated No. 9 in Class AAA, PLPRB (No. 6) and Thief River Falls (No. 13) were rated in Class AA, and Caledonia-Houston (No. 2), Holdingford (No. 9), LPGE/B (No. 10), Frazee (No. 14) and BHVPP (No. 18) were among the top Class A teams listed in the final polls entering state.

For the Section 8A tournament, the Warriors received the No. 2 seed and reached the finals by defeating No. 7 Mahnomen/Waubun 66-10 in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Fosston/Bagley 55-10 in the semifinals before defeating No. 1 Frazee to repeat as section champs.

In addition to sending the team to state, the Warriors qualified six individuals for the Class A tournament. Seniors Shawn Hendrickson (at 195 pounds) and Marcus Peterson (285) and eighth grader Conrad Koll (at 120) won titles while senior Hank Tellers (at 145), junior Zach Hendrickson (at 126) and eighth grader Eli Roiko (at 170) captured runner-up honors at the Section 8A tournament to qualify for state. Shawn Hendrickson ended up placing sixth at the Class A tournament.

Eli Roiko capped off the season with a runner-up finish at 170 pounds at the Section 8A meet to qualify for the 2023 state Class A tournament. Roiko compiled a 16-23 record. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

In addition to the six state qualifiers, the other eight UNC wrestlers also placed at the section meet. Senior Wyatt Olson (at 138), sophomores Riley Livingston (at 152) and Cooper Hasbargen (at 182), and eighth graders Rhett Anderson (at 113) and Ryan Peterson (at 220) finished third while sophomore Zach Davidson (at 160), freshman Fordyce Johnson (at 132) and eighth grader Levi Olson (at 106) took fourth.

At the Park Region Conference tournament, Koll, Wyatt Olson, Tellers and Marcus Peterson won titles with Zach Hendrickson, Davidson and Shawn Hendrickson placing second. Junior Aaron Lake (at 126) took third while Levi Olson, Anderson, Livingston, Roiko and Ryan Peterson placed fourth. Marcus Peterson was the champion and Hasbargen was a runner-up at Wadena.

Also competing for the Warriors this season were senior Toby Isola; junior Mason Kipka; sophomores Kevin Dailey, Aiden Olmsted and Mason Plautz; freshman Cooper Rife; and seventh grader Carter Ahrendt.

UNC also received an Academic Gold Award for having a team GPA of 3.545.

“The season went well. I'm excited about how well the young wrestlers stepped up and helped this season pan out the way it did,” said Oyster. “This team did great and they met a lot of expectations like making it to state as a team and winning the PRC. I wish we would have had a better state tournament for the team and individuals, but I am by no means disappointed.”

Leading the way for the Warriors were the five seniors. Tellers went 38-12 with 15 pins for 199 points this season for a 135-102 career record while making three state appearances. Marcus Peterson posted a 38-6 season record with 19 pins for 195 points and a 91-43 career record while being a two-time state entrant. Wyatt Olson had a 36-14 record with 20 pins for 187 points. Shawn Hendrickson posted a 26-10 record with 10 pins for 132 points. Isola contributed an 8-8 record with three pins for 40 points.

“The seniors helped create these expectations we have for UNC wrestlers,” said Oyster. “Marcus was expecting to be a top guy this year. He wasn't able to compete at state really healthy, but it’s important to have guys with those expectations all year. Shawn was able to keep our individual state placer streak alive and I think it's important for our young wrestlers to watch that. He maybe didn't have the best regular season, but he kept working hard and improving and he wrestled hard for 6 minutes. That goes a long way and it was great to see it pay off. Wyatt improved so much from last year and was a great wrestler, just missing the state tournament at a tough weight. Hank was able to get some great benchmarks with 135 wins and some wins against some great wrestlers.”

Aaron Lake took third at the Park Region Conference tournament at 126 pounds and ended the season with a 26-14 record. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Zach Hendrickson (27-16 with 20 pins and 143 points), Lake (26-14 with 10 pins and 128 points), Davidson (19-21 with eight pins and 99 points), Hasbargen (19-10 with six pins and 99 points), Koll (19-4 with 11 pins and 97 points), Roiko (16-23 with 13 pins and 90 points), Anderson (16-26 with nine pins and 81 points), Levi Olson (16-26 with 10 pins and 78 points), Ryan Peterson (14-15 with nine pins and 76 points) and Livingston (16-18 with four pins and 70 points) also played huge roles in the Warriors’ success this season.

Also posting varsity wins were Plautz (7-10 with six pins and 39 points), Dailey (5-4 with five pins and 30 points), Johnson (5-6 with three pins and 30 points), Ahrendt (3-6 with two pins and 18 points), Rife (3-15 with two pins 15 points), Kipka (1-5 with one pin and 6 points) and Olmsted (1-3 and 4 points).

Team awards went to Marcus Peterson (MVP), Shawn Hendrickson (Warrior Award), Davidson (Most Improved), Roiko (Rookie of the Year) and Koll (Hardest Worker). Marcus Peterson, Tellers, Davidson and Koll served as captains.

“We had four seniors that contributed a lot to the team, but only two juniors, a couple sophomores and five 8th graders, so we’ll have a young team (next season). Those young wrestlers are eager to continue and improve upon the last few years of accomplishments. They now have a better idea how tough you need to be individually to help your team win down at state. Hopefully they do the work outside the season to become the dominant wrestlers we know they want to be,” said Oyster, who was named the Section 8A Coach of the Year while Wade Hukriede was named the Section 8A Assistant Coach of the Year. “The expectations are higher than ever for this group. I'm not sure we expect any more from them than they do of themselves, so that's great. We just have to help them achieve greatness. This group can add to our team accomplishments and chase team and individual titles. Hopefully we have a couple guys that are chasing multiple individual titles, because they certainly have the ability. Look for some more great things from these guys for many years.”