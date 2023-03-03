Wrestling: United North Central drops both matches at state meet

ST. PAUL – United North Central dropped both matches in the team’s second consecutive trip to the state Class A wrestling tournament.

The Warriors opened with a 35-23 loss to Caledonia-Houston in the quarterfinals and were eliminated with a 38-20 loss to Medford in a consolation semifinal match at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, March 2.

Caledonia-Houston won six of seven matches to break a 6-6 tie and build a 32-11 lead to earn a trip to the semifinals.

Rhett Anderson used a reversal and a takedown in the third period to rally for a 9-8 decision at 113 pounds. Anderson trailed 4-3 after the first period despite an escape and a reversal and had a pair of escapes in the second period in trailing 6-5. Zach Hendrickson used a takedown in the first period and an escape and a takedown in the second period for a 5-0 decision at 126 as UNC tied the match at 6-6.

Caledonia-Houston responded and took control behind two pins, a technical fall win and two major decisions. Hank Tellers used three takedowns in the first period, an escape and two takedowns in the second period and an escape, a takedown, a nearfall and three penalty points in the third period for a 21-4 technical fall win at 152 for the Warriors during that stretch.

Shawn Hendrickson used a reversal to set up a pin at the 3:09 mark at 195 while Kevin Dailey used a takedown to set up a pin in 2:31 at 285 to account for UNC’s other wins.

Medford won eight of the first 11 matches to advance to the fifth-place match.

After trailing 13-0, Aaron Lake overcame a 2-0 deficit as an escape and a takedown in the second period and a takedown in the third period led to a 5-2 decision at 126 while Wyatt Olson used an escape and a penalty point in the second period for a 2-0 decision at 138 in the early going as UNC trailed 17-6.

Riley Livingston trailed 2-0 after the first period before a takedown and a nearfall in the second period along with a pair of nearfalls in the third period resulted in a 10-2 major decision at 160. Medford won the next two matches to claim a 35-10 advantage.

Shawn Hendrickson’s takedown and nearfall in the first period and a reversal in the third period led to a 7-0 win at 195 while Ryan Peterson used a takedown and a nearfall in the first period, a takedown, a nearfall and an escape in the second period, and a reversal and a nearfall in the third period for a 14-6 major decision at 220 to cap off the scoring for the Warriors.

UNC ended the season with an 18-13 record, Caledonia-Houston closed at 34-7 and Medford ended with a 17-2 mark.

In the other quarterfinal matches, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa defeated Medford 42-22, Jackson County Central defeated West Central Area 48-17 and Howard Lake-Waverly defeated Royalton-Upsala 37-25.

In the semifinals, Caledonia-Houston edged B-B-E 33-27 and Jackson County Central defeated Howard Lake-Waverly 54-18. Jackson County Central captured the state title with a 43-19 win over Caledonia-Houston while Howard Lake-Waverly topped B-B-E 32-30 for third place. West Central Area edged Royalton-Upsala 31-29 in the other consolation semifinal. Medford defeated West Central Area 37-33 in the consolation title match.

All eight teams were rated in the Class A poll entering the state tournament. Jackson County Central was No. 1, Houston-Caledonia was No. 2, B-B-E was No. 3, Royalton-Upsala was No. 4, West Central Area was No. 7, Howard Lake-Waverly was No. 8, United North Central was No. 12 and Medford was No. 19.

Caledonia-Houston 35, United North Central 23

106: Aiden Burns, CH, minor decision over Levi Olson 7-2. 113: Rhett Anderson, UNC, minor decision over Hunter Frank 9-8. 120: Braxton Lange, CH, minor decision over Conrad Koll 6-5. 126: Zach Hendrickson, UNC, minor decision over Tanner Ginther 5-0. 132: Owen Denstad, CH, pinned Aaron Lake 2:40. 138: Cory Scanlan, CH, major decision over Waytt Olson 9-1. 145: Tucker Ginther, CH, major decision over Zach Davidson 17-4. 152: Hank Tellers, UNC, technical fall over Austin Swenson 21-4. 160: Isaac Blocker, CH, pinned Riley Livingston 1:22. 170: Simon Seymour, CH, minor decision over Eli Roiko 5-2. 182: Aden Kulas, CH, minor decision over Cooper Hasbargen 6-2. 195: Shawn Hendrickson, UNC, pinned Alec Weinbender 3:09. 220: Ayden Goetzinger, CH, minor decision over Ryan Peterson 7-4. 285: Kevin Dailey, UNC, pinned Tyler Jennings 2:31.

Medford 38, United North Central 20

106: Liam Ahrens, M, minor decision over Levi Olson 5-3. 113: Luis Lopez, M, pinned Rhett Anderson 1:29. 120: Kaden Harfmann, M, major decision over Conrad Koll 11-2. 126: Aaron Lake, UNC, minor decision over Jack Meyer 5-2. 132: Tommy Elwood, M, major decision over Zach Hendrickson 9-0. 138: Wyatt Olson, UNC, minor decision over Evan Schweisthal 2-0. 145: Charley Elwood, M, pinned Zach Davidson 1:18. 152: Garron Hoffman, M, minor decision over Hank Tellers 3-0. 160: Riley Livingston, UNC, major decision over Kael Neumann 10-2. 170: Tate Hermes, M, technical fall over Eli Roiko 17-2. 182: Dylan Heiderscheidt, M, major decision over Cooper Hasbargen 13-2. 195: Shawn Hendrickson, UNC, pinned Aiden Ahrens 2:39. 220: Ryan Peterson, UNC, major decision over Conor Wilson 14-6. 285: Mason Degrood, M, minor decision over Marcus Peterson 5-1.