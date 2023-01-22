Wrestling: United North Central competes at TRF

THIEF RIVER FALLS – Aaron Lake, Hank Tellers and Marcus Peterson all placed third as the United North Central wrestling team placed sixth as a team at the Thief River Falls Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Lake went 3-1 at 126 pounds, Tellers posted a 3-1 record at 145 and Peterson finished 4-1 at 285 as the Warriors tallied 99.50 points in this 13-team tournament. Bemidji won the team title with 241.50 points.

The other wrestlers placing for the Warriors were Conrad Koll (tied for third at 120), Wyatt Olson (tied for third at 138), Eli Roiko (fourth at 170), Cooper Rife and Levi Olson (tied for fifth at 106), Fordyce Johnson (fifth at 132), Mason Kipka (fifth at 220), Zach Hendrickson (seventh at 126), and Kevin Dailey (seventh at 285).

Dawson McGee won the title at 126 in leading Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis to seventh place with 42.50 points. McGee pinned Badger-Greenbush-Middle River’s Elliott Isane in 5:04 and defeated Thief River Falls’ Noah Jacobson 8-1 and Bemidji’s Brody Castonguay 8-6.

Team scores: Bemidji 241.50, Thief River Falls 191, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 157.50, Detroit Lakes 123, Crookston 106.50, United North Central 99.50, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 42.50, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 30, Grand Forks Red River 30, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 28, Fertile-Beltrami 21, Roseau 16, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 15.

United North Central results

Cooper Rife (106): pinned by Damien Kazmierczak, TRF, 2:44; defeated Brody Ray, GFRR; lost minor decision to Isaac Grabow, BHVPP, 8-3 (tie 5th).

Levi Olson (106): lost major decision to Gabriel Morin, B, 10-1; won minor decision over Donavan Zima, DL, 6-2; lost minor decision to Damien Kazmierczak, TRF, 6-4 (tie 5th).

Rhett Anderson (113): pinned by Orran Hart, BHVPP, 1:47; pinned by Landen Larson, TRF, 3:12.

Conrad Koll (120): pinned Jeremy Linn, DL, 2:30; lost major decision to Hunter Heim, B, 19-8; won minor decision over Owen Lund, BGMR, 14-12 (tie 3rd).

Zach Hendrickson (126): lost minor decision to Gavyn Hlucny, C, 5-2; lost minor decision to Evan Jares, BHVPP, 5-0; pinned Elliott Isane, BGMR, :51 (7th).

Aaron Lake (126): pinned by Noah Jacobson, TRF, 3:01; pinned Elliott Isane, BGMR, 2:20; won minor decision over Gavyn Hlucny, C, 3-2; won minor decision over Jacobson 10-5 (ot) (3rd).

Fordyce Johnson (132): lost minor decision to Keigan Hermanson, TRF, 6-3; lost by 16-1 technical fall to Bennet Arceneau, BHVPP, 5:34; lost by medical forfeit to LeRoy LaCrosse, DL; lost by medical forfeit to Ty White, B (5th).

Wyatt Olson (138): pinned Cody Anderson, DL, 1:46; pinned by Alec Newby, B, 5:30; pinned Sawyer Stroeing, DL 1:38; pinned Tanner Swanson, GFRR, 4:07; won major decision over Seth Cossentine, R, 10-0 (tie 3rd).

Hank Tellers (145): won by 17-2 technical fall over Wesley Ramberg, FB 5:53; lost minor decision to David Reverging, BHVPP, 1-0; won major decision over John Duffy, NKG, 12-0; pinned Callen Whitney, WHAN, 1:52 (3rd).

Riley Livingston (152): lost minor decision to Jack Solum, B, 3-1; lost minor decision to Bryce Frenzel, BCLB, 4-0.

Eli Roiko (170): pinned by Coy Olsen, B, 3:15; pinned Kehan Nelson, TRF, 3:38; pinned Colby Ortloff, DL, 2:18; lost minor decision to Justin Koehn, BHVPP, 12-10 (ot) (4th).

Mason Kipka (220): pinned by Carter Engebretson, TRF, :41; pinned by Kayden Parson, B, 2:21; pinned Tynan Simpson, DL, 2:38 (5th).

Marcus Peterson (285): pinned Jared Donat, B, 5:22; won minor decision over Mason Marx, NKG, 8-1; lost minor decision to Jackson Ingram, TRF, 6-3; won minor decision over Thomas Paquette, B, 3-1 (ot); pinned James Flynn, FG, 2:50 (3rd).