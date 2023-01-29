STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: UNC sweeps dual meets against Deer River, Fosston/Bagley

The Warriors improve to 9-10 following the pair of wins.

TobyIsolaDR.JPG
Toby Isola prepares to pin Deer River's Hunter Rhodes during their 170-pound match at Menahga on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 29, 2023 12:08 PM
MENAHGA – The United North Central wrestling team swept a pair of dual meets at Menahga, dominating Deer River 48-15 and rallying to edge Fosston/Bagley 41-31 in a battle between section rivals on Thursday, Jan. 26.

In the win over Deer River, pins by Cooper Rife at 113, Rhett Anderson at 120, Aaron Lake at 126 and Wyatt Olson at 138 along with Zach Hendrickson’s 5-0 minor decision at 132 gave UNC a 27-3 advantage. Pins by Hank Tellers at 152 and Toby Isola at 170, Riley Livingston’s 6-0 minor decision at 160 and Marcus Peterson’s forfeit win at 285 sealed the victory.

ZachHendricksonDR.JPG
Zach Hendrickson takes down Deer River's Wyatt Gullickson during the 132-pound match at Menahga on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Warriors faced deficits of 16-0 and 31-23 before rallying to defeat Fosston/Bagley. Hendrickson’s pin at 126 was UNC’s only win in the early going before Zach Davidson’s 20-2 technical fall win at 145 and pins by Tellers at 152 and Livingston at 160 put the Warriors in front 23-22. UNC needed pins by Eli Roiko at 195, Ryan Peterson at 220 and Marcus Peterson at 285 to pull off the win.

UNC improved to 2-2 against section foes and 9-10 overall. Fosston/Bagley, which defeated Deer River 45-33 in the other match, is now 3-1 in section duals and 6-8 overall. Deer River fell to 2-9.

RileyLlivingstonDR.JPG
Riley Livingston wraps up Deer River's Nathias Parks during their 160-pound match on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

United North Central 48, Deer River 15

106: Charles Ikola, DR, minor decision over Levi Olson 12-6. 113: Cooper Rife, UNC, pinned Rhain Bacalan 5:05. 120: Rhett Anderson, UNC, pinned Tate Evans :34. 126: Aaron Lake, UNC, pinned Dylan Gielen 1:25: 132: Zach Hendrickson, UNC, minor decision over Wyatt Gullickson 5-0. 138: Wyatt Olson, UNC, pinned Caiden Bobrowski 1:23. 145: Tygh Gullickson, DR, minor decision over Zach Davidson 10-5. 152: Hank Tellers, UNC, pinned Colin Hart 1:33. 160: Riley Livingston, UNC, minor decision over Nathias Parks 6-0. 170: Toby Isola, UNC, pinned Hunter Rhodes 2:52. 182: Gus Thompson, DR, minor decision over Eli Roiko 9-3. 220: Jojo Thompson, DR, pinned Ryan Peterson 3:42. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, won by forfeit.

United North Central 41, Fosston/Bagley 31

106: Ian Phrakonkham, FB, major decision over Levi Olson 10-2. 113: Shane Thompson, FB, pinned Rhett Anderson 1:59. 120: Kadin Harwood, FB, pinned Cooper Rife 3:32. 126: Zach Hendrickson, PR, pinned Domanick Thompson :38. 132: Aiden Wolfe, FB, minor decision over Aaron Lake 4-0. 138: Zach Thompson, FB, minor decision over Wyatt Olson 3-2. 145: Zach Davidson, UNC, technical fall over Koltyn Larson 17-2. 152: Hank Tellers, UNC, pinned Jakob Rudie :13. 160: Riley Livingston, UNC, pinned Dylan Lomen 3:02. 170: Kaden Sanford, FB, won by forfeit. 182: Luke Sannes, FB, minor decision over Toby Isola 6-2. 195: Eli Roiko, UNC, pinned Jessie Beckman 4:22. 220: Ryan Peterson, UNC, pinned Jonathan Rose 3:53. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, pinned Alex Hagen 1:40.

