Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Wrestling: UNC splits duals against rivals

The Warriors defeat Crookston, fall to Frazee in a pair of matches against Section 8A opponents.

BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
high school wrestling
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 26, 2023 09:01 AM
Share
SEBEKA – The United North Central wrestling team split duals against Section 8A rivals, defeating Crookston 45-33 and falling to Frazee 48-23 on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Six pins led the Warriors past Crookston. Recording pins for UNC were Levi Olson at 106 pounds, Conrad Koll at 120, Zach Hendrickson at 132, Wyatt Olson at 138, Hank Tellers at 152 and Marcus Peterson at 285. Aaron Lake posted a 3-2 minor decision at 126 and Riley Livingston received a forfeit win at 170. UNC led 39-18 before the Pirates closed the gap to 39-33. Peterson’s pin sealed the win.

Against Frazee, the Warriors held a 20-15 lead before Frazee rallied for the win. Pins by Koll at 120 and Hendrickson at 126, Lake’s 12-1 major decision at 132 and Tellers’ 12-0 major decision at 145 put UNC in front. Frazee responded by winning the next six matches, including three by forfeit and two by pins, to claim a 48-20 lead. Peterson closed the match with an 8-3 decision at 285.

Frazee defeated Crookston 48-20 in the other dual. In section matches, Frazee is 4-0, UNC is 1-2 and Crookston is 2-3.

The split gave the Warriors a 7-10 overall record in dual meets. Frazee, which defeated UNC 38-22 earlier this season, improved to 14-5 while Crookston fell to 13-6.

United North Central 45, Crookston 33

106: Levi Olson, UNC, pinned Mauricio Arriaga 1:14. 113: Evin Trudeau, C, pinned Rhett Anderson 1:09. 120: Conrad Koll, UNC, pinned Chris Goodrich :15. 126: Aaron Lake, UNC, minor decision over Gavyn Hluncy 3-2. 132: Zach Hendrickson, UNC, pinned Lucas Perala :29. 138: Wyatt Olson, UNC, pinned Casey Weiland 4:40. 145: Ethan Bowman, C, won by forfeit. 152: Hank Tellers, UNC, pinned Jose Arriaga :28. 160: Carter Coauette, C, pinned Aiden Olmsted 1:06. 170: Riley Livingston, UNC, won by forfeit. 182: Hunter Knutson, C, minor decision over Eli Roiko 6-4 (ot). 195: Hunter Kresl, C, won by forfeit. 220: Ethan Boll, C, pinned Ryan Peterson 1:17. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, pinned Riley Helgeson 2:28.

Frazee 48, United North Central 23

106: Cash Osterman, F, pinned Levi Olson 5:32. 113: Liam Hamm, F, pinned Rhett Anderson 3:30. 120: Conrad Koll, UNC, pinned Blake Sonnenberg 5:12. 126: Zach Hendrickson, UNC, pinned Brady Borah 2:20. 132: Aaron Lake, UNC, major decision over Cade Nagel 12-1. 138: Bailey Peichel, F, minor decision over Wyatt Olson 4-3. 145: Hank Tellers, UNC, major decision over Josh Mellema 12-0. 152: Tyler Moe, F, won by forfeit. 160: Jake Nagel, F, won by forfeit. 170: Max Rue, F, pinned Aiden Olmsted 1:56. 182: Preston Mayfield, F, pinned Eli Roiko 1:12. 195: Jack Graham, F, won by forfeit. 220: Danny Graham, F, minor decision over Ryan Peterson 10-4. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, minor decision over Xander Kohler 8-3.

