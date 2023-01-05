Wrestling: Two of the top Class AA teams defeat UNC in duals

SEBEKA – United North Central dropped a pair of dual meets as three of the state’s top-rated wrestling teams clashed on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Thief River Falls defeated the Warriors 53-18, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus edged UNC 39-33 and PLPRB topped TRF 46-33. UNC was rated No. 9 in the latest Class A poll while PLPRB (No. 9) and TRF (No. 12) were ranked in the state Class AA poll.

TRF built a 23-0 lead and led 47-9 in the win over the Warriors. Aaron Lake’s pin in 1:02 at 132 pounds and Wyatt Olson’s 5-1 minor decision at 138 provided the only wins for UNC in the first 11 matches. Olson used a takedown in the first period and an escape and a takedown in the third period for his win. Cooper Hasbargen’s pin in 158 at 195 and Marcus Peterson’s 4-2 decision at 285 accounted for the Warriors’ other wins. An escape in the second period and an escape and a takedown in the third period led to Peterson’s victory. Peterson was rated No. 3 at 285 in the latest state Class A poll. Among those winning matches for the Prowlers were Parker Zutter (who was rated No. 3 at 113 in the Class AA poll) and Corbin Knapp (No. 5 at 195).

PLPRB also jumped out to an early lead against the Warriors to remain undefeated in dual meets this season. After trailing 17-0 after the first three matches, the Warriors rallied behind Zach Hendrickson’s pin in 1:47 at 126, Lake’s pin in 32 seconds at 132 and Olson’s 6-0 minor decision at 138. Olson used takedowns in the first and third periods and a reversal in the second period to spark his win as UNC cut the gap to 17-15. The Road Crew responded by winning the next three bouts for a 33-15 advantage. Mason Plautz’s pin in 3:55 at 170, Hasbargen’s 10-8 decision at 182 and Shawn Hendrickson’s pin in 2:18 at 195 made it 33-30. Hasbargen prevailed with a takedown and a nearfall in the first period, a nearfall and an escape in the second period, and an escape and a takedown in the third period. PLPRB sealed the win with a pin at 220. Peterson ended the match with a 2-1 decision at 285 behind an escape in the second period and a reversal in the third period. Three ranked wrestlers – Kale Geiser (No. 10 at 152), Griffin Lundeen (No. 1 at 160) and Damon Ferguson (No. 4 at 182) – were among the nine TRF wrestlers who won matches.

The two losses dropped UNC’s record in dual meets to 4-2. PLPRB improved to 9-0 while the split left TRF at 10-3.

Thief River Falls 53, UNC 18

106: Damien Kazmierczak, TRF, pinned Carter Ahrendt 1:29. 113: Ian Johnson, TRF, pinned Levi Olson 1:20. 120: Nick Svir, TRF, technical fall over Rhett Anderson 17-0. 126: Noah Jacobson, TRF, pinned Zach Hendrickson 3:18. 132: Aaron Lake, UNC, pinned Maverick Iverson 1:02. 138: Wyatt Olson, UNC, minor decision over Keigan Hermanson 5-1. 145: Kale Geiser, TRF, pinned Zach Davidson 3:48. 152: Ethan Lane, TRF, minor decision over Hank Tellers 1-0. 160: Brennen Johnson, TRF, minor decision over Riley Livingston 2-0. 170: Griffin Lundeen, TRF, pinned Eli Roiko 4:23. 182: Damon Ferguson, TRF, pinned Mason Plautz 3:10. 195: Cooper Hasbargen, UNC, pinned Riley Poissant 1:58. 220: Carter Engebretson, TRF, pinned Shawn Hendrickson 3:00. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, minor decision over Jackson Ingram 4-2.

PLPRB 39, UNC 33

106: Trevor Holmberg, PLPRB, pinned Carter Ahrendt 3:06. 113: Parker Zutter, PLPRB, technical fall over Levi Olson 17-2. 120: Easton Miller, PLPRB, pinned Rhett Anderson :52. 126: Zach Hendrickson, UNC, pinned Caleb Swenson :1:47. 132: Aaron Lake, UNC, pinned Sean Kilpatrick :32. 138: Wyatt Olson, UNC, minor decision over Tayten Mick 6-0. 145: Brady Ruhl, PLPRB, major decision over Zach Davidson 11-3. 152: Chance Abraham, PLPRB, pinned Riley Livingston 3:23. 160: Grant Thompson, PLPRB, pinned Hank Tellers 3:11. 170: Mason Plautz, UNC, pinned Earl Stockman 3:55. 182: Cooper Hasbargen, UNC, minor decision over Trey Tuchtenhagen 10-8. 195: Shawn Hendrickson, UNC, pinned Kamrin Hulke 2:18. 220: Cobrin Knapp, PLPRB, pinned Mason Kipka 1:29. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, minor decision over Riley Peters 2-1.

McGee takes 8th at Fargo

FARGO – Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis’ Dawson McGee placed eighth at 132 at the Rumble on the Red on Dec. 29-30.

McGee split six matches, using wins over Lake Crystal’s Zach Palmer (8-1), Stillwater’s Sam Bethke (6-4) and New Prague’s Brandon Michel (2-1) to score 6 points.

Nathan Keiser went 1-2 at 195, defeating Canby’s Sawyer Drietz 7-2, to score 1 point as the Wolves finished 47th in the 63-team field with 13.5 points. Callen Whitney went 2-2 for 6.5 points at 145.

Olson at 138, Hank Tellers at 152 and Shawn Hendrickson at 195 all went 3-2 in leading UNC to 39th place with 25 points. Olson defeated Mandan’s Kaullen Hegney 11-0, West Central Area’s Kolby Peterson 1-0 and Carrington’s Corbin Clifton 13-2 to score 7 points. Tellers pinned West Fargo Sheyenne’s Carter Zink in 2:37 and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s Roy Fude in 3:52 while adding a 4-2 decision over Howard Lake’s Mitchell Mallak for 8 points. Shawn Hendrickson defeated Big Lake’s Trajan Mussehl 7-0, pinned Rock Ridge’s Keegan Comer in 2:00 and defeated Perham’s Hudson Hackel 11-4 to add 6 points to the Warriors’ team score.

Zach Hendrickson went 0-2 at 132 and Marcus Peterson went 1-2 at 285, pinning Waconia’s Vincent Halliday, to score 4 points.