Wrestling: Several area wrestlers compete at state NYWA tournament

ROCHESTER – Three United North Central wrestlers captured titles at the Northland Youth Wrestling Association State Tournament at the Mayo Civic Center on March 30 through April 2.

Greyson Curtis won the grades 1-2 85-pound title, Creed Koll was the champion in the grades 5-6 140-pound bracket and Sam Roiko took first in the grades 5-6 97-pound class.

After receiving a bye, Curtis pinned Dassel-Cokato’s Micah Jarman in 2:19 and TMBWWG’s Grant Robinson in 1:52 before defeating Big Lake’s Camden Crosby 6-3 in the championship match.

Koll also pinned his way to the title match. Koll defeated Minneota’s Colton Bitker in 14 seconds, Stewartville’s Rhys Rowley in 1:14 and Big Lake’s Bryson Kipka in 39 seconds before posting a 9-0 major decision over Sartell’s Jack Seezs in the final.

Roiko pinned Benson’s Sam Svingen in 44 seconds, defeated Worthington’s Kian Ling 3-0 and pinned Flat Earth’s Mathais Liepold in 39 seconds before recording a 6-2 decision over Rocori’s Easton Rossman in the title match.

Curtis and Koll qualified for state by winning titles at the Region 5 tournament at Bemidji while Roiko was the region runner-up.

Eli Roiko used pins over Owatonna’s Chase Grunweld in 19 seconds, Pierz’s Jayden Zajec in 2:37 and Albert Lea’s Brecken Wacholz in 2:49 to reach the finals at 7-8 160 pounds before dropping a 7-4 decision to Albany’s Conner Plumski to place second. Roiko qualified as the region champ.

Also placing for UNC were Finn Hendrickson (fourth at K 45 pounds), Ryan Peterson (fourth at 7-8 235) and Ephraim Roiko (sixth at 3-4 64 pounds). Peterson advanced as the region champ while Hendrickson and Roiko were region runners-up.

The other Warriors who competed at the state tournament were Jack Skoog at 3-4 68 pounds, Isaiah Brunell at 5-6 70 pounds and Henry Mayer at 7-8 80 pounds. All three qualified by placing second at the region tournament.

The UNC grades 7-8 team won the state title in the Pool 2 Division. The Warriors finished second in Bracket D with a 36-9 win over ACGC and a 24-16 victory over TCU before falling to Hastings 27-21 in the championship match. In Pool 2, UNC defeated Albert Lea 26-22 and Pierz 27-11 to take first in that division.

At the Region 5 team tournament, UNC entered as the No. 3 seed and defeated No. 6 Bemidji 27-23, No. 2 Roseau 38-12 and No. 4 Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 35-20 to win the title.

Park Rapids’ Heston Bishop lost both his matches at state in the 1-2 61-pound bracket. Bishop qualified for the state tournament by placing second out of 19 wrestlers at the Region 5 tournament at Bemidji on March 24-25. Bishop pinned Pelican Rapids' Sawyer Sonnenberg in 22 seconds, Deer River's Damon Nason in 29 seconds, Staples' Corlynn Tappe in 2:20 and Fosston/Bagley's Clayton Anderson in 55 seconds before dropping an 8-3 decision to New York Mills' Teeg Mursu in the championship match.

There were more than 5,500 matches wrestled during the state tournament, which featured youth wrestlers in team and individual competition in grades K-8.

