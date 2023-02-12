Wrestling: Seedings for Section 8A, 8AA tournaments set

United North Central will host an opening round match while Park Rapids will travel to Perham as the section wrestling tournaments are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

UNC (15-11) received the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 Mahnomen/Waubun (5-17) at Sebeka as the Section 8A tournament begins Tuesday. In the other quarterfinal matches, No. 1 Frazee (21-5) hosts No. 8 Fertile-Beltrami (4-11), No. 3 Fosston/Bagley (9-10) hosts No. 6 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (4-3) and No. 4 Barnesville (8-11) hosts No. 5 Crookston (13-7).

The Section 8A semifinals and finals will be held on Friday (Feb. 17) at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Fertile.

For the Section 8AA tournament, Park Rapids (9-13) received the No. 5 seed in the East and will wrestle No. 4 Sauk Centre/Melrose (7-11) at 6 p.m. at Perham on Thursday (Feb. 16). The winner faces No. 1 Perham (13-12) at 7:30 p.m. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus (26-1) received the No. 2 seed in the East and will face the winner between No. 3 Alexandria (24-9) and No. 6 Albany (2-16).

In the Section 8AA West bracket, Thief River Falls (18-5) received the No. 1 seed and will wrestle the winner between No. 4 Fergus Falls (3-18) and No. 5 United Clay Becker (7-14). Detroit Lakes (8-11), the No. 2 seed, will face either No. 3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (11-11) or No. 6 Roseau (3-7).

The Section 8AA semifinals and finals will be held at Thief River Falls on Friday (Feb. 17) at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

UNC dominates to end regular season

WAUBUN – The Warriors closed out the regular season by dominating a pair of duals on Thursday, Feb. 9.

UNC blanked Fertile-Beltrami 73-0 and routed Mahnomen/Waubun 77-5 in a pair of matches against Section 8A opponents.

Against F-B, Levi Olson, Rhett Anderson, Aaron Lake, Zach Hendrickson, Eli Roiko and Ryan Peterson recorded pins while Conrad Koll (7-4), Zach Davidson (12-4), Riley Livingston (4-3) and Marcus Peterson (5-1 in overtime) recorded decisions. Wyatt Olson, Hak Tellers, Cooper Hasbargen and Shawn Hendrickson received forfeits.

In the win over M/W, Levi Olson, Koll, Lake, Zach Hendrickson, Roiko, Ryan Peterson and Marcus Peterson had pins while Tellers posted a 20-4 technical fall win. Wyatt Olson, Davidson, Livingston, Hasbargen and Shawn Hendrickson received forfeits.

The two wins lifted UNC’s record to 4-2 against section opponents and 15-11 overall. M/W edged F-B 42-37 in the other match to improve to 1-4 in the section and 5-17 overall while F-B fell to 0-7 against section foes and 4-11 overall.

United North Central 73, Fertile-Beltrami 0

106: Levi Olson, UNC, pinned Greg Ramberg. 113: Rhett Anderson, UNC, pinned Gavin Broden. 120: Conrad Koll, UNC, minor decision over Drew Rasch. 126: Aaron Lake, UNC, pinned Julian Ystenes 1:36. 132: Zach Hendrickson, UNC, pinned Gage Vedbraaten. 138: Wyatt Olson, UNC, won by forfeit. 145: Zach Davidson, UNC, major decision over Jack Erickson 12-4. 152: Riley Livingston, UNC, minor decision over Wesley Ramberg 4-3. 160: Hank Tellers, UNC, won by forfeit. 170: Eli Roiko, UNC, pinned James Goodwin :27. 182: Cooper Hasbargen, UNC, won by forfeit. 195: Shawn Hendrickson, UNC, won by forfeit. 220: Ryan Peterson, UNC, pinned Jack Goodwin 4:45. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, minor decision over JT Flynn 5-1 (ot).

United North Central 77, Mahnomen/Waubun 5