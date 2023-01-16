Wrestling: Robby Sherk wins title at 106 pounds at Moorhead meet

MOORHEAD – Robby Sherk won the title at 106 pounds while Wrigley Clark (at 120) and Lucas Kritzeck (at 152) claimed runner-up honors as the Park Rapids wrestling team tied for sixth place at the nine-team Gadberry Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Sherk received a bye before pinning Border West’s Tucker Hennessy and Moorhead’s Dane Ellingsberg in the first period to take first and help the Panthers compiled 84.50 points. Moorhead won the team title with 140 points.

Clark reached the finals at 120 with a pin and a 12-2 major decision before dropping a 9-3 decision to Border West’s Cole Sykora in the championship match. Kritzeck followed a bye by posting a 15-0 technical fall win in the semifinals before dropping a 4-1 decision to Detroit Lakes’ Cade Okeson in the 152 title match.

Also placing for the Panthers were Aiden Maanum (fourth at 113), Jarrett Galzki (fourth at 132) and D’Andre Johnson (fifth at 220). Castle London (at 126), Andrew Johanning (at 138), Henry Thorson (at 145) also competed.

Winning titles in the junior varsity meet for Park Rapids were Heath Safratowich (106), Leryangies Trinidad (113) and Cooper Ackerman (138) while Cooper Darchuk took second at 170. Also placing were Aracely Gutierrez (fifth at 145), Kyla Mercil (fifth at 182), Dominic Brissett (sixth at 106) and Marley Sherva (sixth at 152).

Team scores: Moorhead 140, Border West 138.50, Fargo Davies 134.50, Grand Rapids 130, Fargo North 86, Park Rapids 84.50, Detroit Lakes 84.50, Breckenridge/Wahpeton 28, Fargo South 7.

Park Rapids results

Robby Sherk (106): bye; pinned Tucker Hennessy, BW, :51; pinned Dane Ellingsberg, M, :33 (1st).

Aiden Maanum (113): pinned Donavan Zima, DL, :56; lost minor decision to Cole Sauvageau, FD, 8-3; won minor decision over Carlos Salinas, FN, 8-1; lost minor decision to Joey Seely, GR, 9-3 (4th).

Wrigley Clark (120): pinned Jace Varriano, FN, :39; won major decision over Asher Brenden, GR, 12-2; lost minor decision to Cole Sykora, BW, 9-3 (2nd).

Castle London (126): pinned by Dalton Humeniuk, M, 3:12; pinned by Luke Conroy, FD, 1:52.

Jarrett Galzki (132): pinned by LeRoy LaCrosse, DL, 1:06; pinned by Justin Jobe, GR, 1:17; won by medical forfeit over Kane Mathiason, FD; pinned by Eli Larson, BW, 1:16 (4th).

Andrew Johanning (138): pinned by Augustus Maughan, FN, 2:42; pinned by Peyton Forcier, BW, 4:58.

Henry Thorson (145): lost major decision to Lee Ellingsberg, M, 12-1; lost minor decision to Weston Jensen, BW, 11-9.

Lucas Kritzeck (152): bye; won by technical fall over Brock Swiers, DL, 15-0; lost minor decision to Cade Okeson, DL, 4-1 (2nd).