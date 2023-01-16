99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Robby Sherk wins title at 106 pounds at Moorhead meet

Wrigley Clark and Lucas Kritzeck finish second at the nine-team tournament.

PRPantherLogo.png
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 16, 2023 10:28 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MOORHEAD – Robby Sherk won the title at 106 pounds while Wrigley Clark (at 120) and Lucas Kritzeck (at 152) claimed runner-up honors as the Park Rapids wrestling team tied for sixth place at the nine-team Gadberry Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Sherk received a bye before pinning Border West’s Tucker Hennessy and Moorhead’s Dane Ellingsberg in the first period to take first and help the Panthers compiled 84.50 points. Moorhead won the team title with 140 points.

Clark reached the finals at 120 with a pin and a 12-2 major decision before dropping a 9-3 decision to Border West’s Cole Sykora in the championship match. Kritzeck followed a bye by posting a 15-0 technical fall win in the semifinals before dropping a 4-1 decision to Detroit Lakes’ Cade Okeson in the 152 title match.

Also placing for the Panthers were Aiden Maanum (fourth at 113), Jarrett Galzki (fourth at 132) and D’Andre Johnson (fifth at 220). Castle London (at 126), Andrew Johanning (at 138), Henry Thorson (at 145) also competed.

Winning titles in the junior varsity meet for Park Rapids were Heath Safratowich (106), Leryangies Trinidad (113) and Cooper Ackerman (138) while Cooper Darchuk took second at 170. Also placing were Aracely Gutierrez (fifth at 145), Kyla Mercil (fifth at 182), Dominic Brissett (sixth at 106) and Marley Sherva (sixth at 152).

ADVERTISEMENT

Team scores: Moorhead 140, Border West 138.50, Fargo Davies 134.50, Grand Rapids 130, Fargo North 86, Park Rapids 84.50, Detroit Lakes 84.50, Breckenridge/Wahpeton 28, Fargo South 7.

Park Rapids results

Robby Sherk (106): bye; pinned Tucker Hennessy, BW, :51; pinned Dane Ellingsberg, M, :33 (1st).

Aiden Maanum (113): pinned Donavan Zima, DL, :56; lost minor decision to Cole Sauvageau, FD, 8-3; won minor decision over Carlos Salinas, FN, 8-1; lost minor decision to Joey Seely, GR, 9-3 (4th).

Wrigley Clark (120): pinned Jace Varriano, FN, :39; won major decision over Asher Brenden, GR, 12-2; lost minor decision to Cole Sykora, BW, 9-3 (2nd).

Castle London (126): pinned by Dalton Humeniuk, M, 3:12; pinned by Luke Conroy, FD, 1:52.

Jarrett Galzki (132): pinned by LeRoy LaCrosse, DL, 1:06; pinned by Justin Jobe, GR, 1:17; won by medical forfeit over Kane Mathiason, FD; pinned by Eli Larson, BW, 1:16 (4th).

Andrew Johanning (138): pinned by Augustus Maughan, FN, 2:42; pinned by Peyton Forcier, BW, 4:58.

Henry Thorson (145): lost major decision to Lee Ellingsberg, M, 12-1; lost minor decision to Weston Jensen, BW, 11-9.

Lucas Kritzeck (152): bye; won by technical fall over Brock Swiers, DL, 15-0; lost minor decision to Cade Okeson, DL, 4-1 (2nd).

D’Andre Johnson (220): pinned Austin Burrell, FD, 1:25; pinned by Noah Adelman, BW, 3:45; lost minor decision to Joe Berg, GR, 5-0; won minor decision over Jacob Kingzett, FD, 11-4 (5th).

RELATED STORIES
UNCLogo.gif
Prep
Wrestling: 8 pins power UNC to 70-9 victory over W-DC
The Warriors improve to 5-2 in dual meets.
January 12, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Wrestling: Park Rapids splits duals, takes 6th at Ogilvie
January 09, 2023 10:54 AM
Prep
Wrestling: Park Rapids pins losses on pair of opponents
January 06, 2023 09:21 AM
Prep
Wrestling: Two of the top Class AA teams defeat UNC in duals
January 05, 2023 09:11 AM

Related Topics: WRESTLINGPARK RAPIDS PANTHERS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
HalleLandstromfloor.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Halle Landstrom breaks school record in floor
The Panthers use season highs in floor exercise and uneven parallel bars to set a season high team score at Moorhead Invitational.
January 16, 2023 11:03 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
PRPantherLogo.png
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids places 4th at Section 5A True Team meet
Isaac Zinniel takes first in the 50-yard freestyle to lead the way for the Panthers
January 16, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
MenahgaBravesLogo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Menahga defeats pair of PRC rivals
The Braves edge Bertha-Hewitt and roll past Sebeka.
January 15, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
NoahMorrisDDGF.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Owen Leach leads D-G-F past Park Rapids
A 26-3 run in the first half sparks the Rebels' 83-53 victory.
January 15, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson