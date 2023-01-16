Wrestling: Robby Sherk wins title at 106 pounds at Moorhead meet
Wrigley Clark and Lucas Kritzeck finish second at the nine-team tournament.
MOORHEAD – Robby Sherk won the title at 106 pounds while Wrigley Clark (at 120) and Lucas Kritzeck (at 152) claimed runner-up honors as the Park Rapids wrestling team tied for sixth place at the nine-team Gadberry Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Sherk received a bye before pinning Border West’s Tucker Hennessy and Moorhead’s Dane Ellingsberg in the first period to take first and help the Panthers compiled 84.50 points. Moorhead won the team title with 140 points.
Clark reached the finals at 120 with a pin and a 12-2 major decision before dropping a 9-3 decision to Border West’s Cole Sykora in the championship match. Kritzeck followed a bye by posting a 15-0 technical fall win in the semifinals before dropping a 4-1 decision to Detroit Lakes’ Cade Okeson in the 152 title match.
Also placing for the Panthers were Aiden Maanum (fourth at 113), Jarrett Galzki (fourth at 132) and D’Andre Johnson (fifth at 220). Castle London (at 126), Andrew Johanning (at 138), Henry Thorson (at 145) also competed.
Winning titles in the junior varsity meet for Park Rapids were Heath Safratowich (106), Leryangies Trinidad (113) and Cooper Ackerman (138) while Cooper Darchuk took second at 170. Also placing were Aracely Gutierrez (fifth at 145), Kyla Mercil (fifth at 182), Dominic Brissett (sixth at 106) and Marley Sherva (sixth at 152).
