Wrestling: Robby Sherk reaches milestone at Mid-State Conference tournament

DETROIT LAKES – Park Rapids’ Robby Sherk won his 100th career match and posted his 75th career pin in going 5-0 at 106 pounds to earn all-conference honors at the Mid-State Conference wrestling tournament on Friday, Jan. 20.

Lucas Kritzeck (at 152 and 160) and D’Andre Johnson (at 220) posted 4-1 records to receive all-conference honorable mention honors as the Panthers went 1-4 in five dual meets to finish fifth in the six-team tournament. Park Rapids defeated Crosby-Ironton 35-8 while dropping matches to Detroit Lakes (48-36), Staples-Motley (57-16), Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus (60-14) and Aitkin (51-26).

PLPRB won the conference title with a 5-0 record while Staples-Motley went 4-1, Aitkin finished 3-2, Detroit Lakes went 2-3 and Crosby-Ironton ended at 0-5.

Aiden Maanum at 113, Wrigley Clark at 120, Henry Thorson at 138, Kritzeck at 152 and Johnson at 220 had pins in the match against Detroit Lakes. Sherk and Johnson recorded pins while Kritzeck posted a 16-2 major decision at 152 against Staples-Motley. Sherk’s pin, Thorson’s 4-0 decision and Kritzeck’s 15-0 technical fall win led the Panthers against PLPRB. Pins by Sherk and Kritzeck along with Maanum’s 13-0 major decision and Clark’s 9-1 major decision paced Park Rapids against Aitkin. Pins by Clark, Corbin Schiller at 132 and Cooper Darchuk at 170 and an 11-7 decision by Maanum sparked the Panthers past C-I.

The Panthers fell to 6-10 in dual meets this season. PLPRB, which was rated No. 9 in the latest state Class AA poll, improved to 22-1. Staples-Motley is now 13-4, Aitkin is 10-7, Detroit Lakes is 5-6 and C-I fell to 1-8.

Detroit Lakes 48, Park Rapids 36

106: Robby Sherk, PR, won by forfeit. 113: Aiden Maanum, PR, pinned Donovan Zima 1:51. 120: Wrigley Clark, PR, pinned Jeremy Linn 1:55. 126: Beau Somdahl, DL, pinned Castle London 3:01. 132: LeRoy LaCrosse, DL, pinned Corbin Schiller 2:53. 138: Henry Thorson, PR, pinned Brock Bouchie :48. 145: Tyson Ullyott, DL, pinned Andrew Johanning :25. 152: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, pinned Brock Swiers 1:13. 160: Code Okeson, DL, won by forfeit. 170: Colby Ortloff, DL, won by forfeit. 182: Cade Jackson, DL, won by forfeit. 195: Zach Carlson, DL, won by forfeit. 220: D’Andre Johnson, PR, pinned Tynan Simpson 1:53. 285: Jeffery Moen, DL, won by forfeit.

Staples-Motley 57, Park Rapids 16

106: Robby Sherk, PR, pinned Elijah Greenwaldt 2:34. 113: Gage Bjerga, SM, minor decision over Aiden Maanum 4-1. 120: Turner Beachy, SM, pinned Wrigley Clark 3:05. 126: Riley Reese, SM, pinned Castle London 2:49. 132: Jason Trantina, SM, pinned Corbin Schiller 2:34. 138: Colbe Tappe, SM, pinned Henry Thorson 3:03. 145: Owen Winter, SM, pinned Andrew Johanning 2:22. 152: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, major decision over Blake Neelan 16-2. 160: Dustin Converse, SM, won by forfeit. 170: Luke Bjerga, SM, won by forfeit. 182: Jacob Becker, SM, won by forfeit. 195: Double forfeit. 220: D’Andre Johnson, PR, pinned Adrian Gomes 2:33. 285: Steven Petrich, SM, won by forfeit.

PLPRB 60, Park Rapids 14

106: Robby Sherk, PR, pinned Trevor Holberg :32. 113: Parker Zutter, PLPRB, pinned Aiden Maanum 4:47. 120: Easton Miller, PLPRB, minor decision over Wrigley Clark 5-4. 126: Tayten Mick, PLPRB, pinned Castle London :33. 132: Sean Kilpatrick, PLPRB, pinned Corbin Schiller :53. 138: Henry Thorson, PR, minor decision over Caleb Swenson 4-0. 145: Brady Ruhl, PLPRB, pinned Andrew Johanning 4:17. 152: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, technical fall over James Cummings 15-0. 160: Chance Abraham, PLPRB, won by forfeit. 170: Earl Stockman, PLPRB, won by forfeit. 182: Trey Tuchtenhagen, PLPRB, won by forfeit. 195: Corbin Knapp, PLPRB, won by forfeit. 220: Payton Scott, PLPRB, minor decision over D’Andre Johnson 6-5. 285: Riley Peters, PLPRB, won by forfeit.

Aitkin 51, Park Rapids 26

106: Robby Sherk, PR, pinned Weston Kyllonen 1:35. 113: Aiden Maanum, PR, major decision over Madelyn Strohmayer 13-0. 120: Wrigley Clark, PR, major decision over Jacob McGuire 9-1. 126: John Pelarski, A, pinned Castle London 2:00. 132: Jackson Cline, A, pinned Corbin Schiller 1:05. 138: Nathan Trotter, A, pinned Henry Thorson 4:16. 145: Tyler Hacker, A, minor decision over Andrew Johanning 13-7. 152: Kenny Erickson, A, won by forfeit. 160: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, pinned Hayden Workman :42. 170: Jack Grell, A, won by forfeit. 182: Jacob Williams, A, won by forfeit. 195: Kane Beirne, A, won by forfeit. 220: D’Andre Johnson, PR, won by forfeit. 285: Craig Ashton, A, won by forfeit.

Park Rapids 35, Crosby-Ironton 8

106: Robby Sherk, PR, won by forfeit. 113: Aiden Maanum, PR, minor decision over Brill Asraf 11-7. 120: Wrigley Clark, PR, pinned Michael Anderson 3:24. 126: Castle London, PR, won by forfeit. 132: Corbin Schiller, PR, pinned Jason Anderson 1:19. 138: Gabe Ridlon, CI, major decision over Henry Thorson 12-4. 145: Andrew Johanning, PR, won by forfeit. 152: JohnPaul Fitzpatrick, CI, major decision over Lucas Kritzeck 10-1. 160: Double forfeit. 170: Cooper Darchuk, PR, pinned Kyle Gutzan 2:26. 182: Double forfeit. 195: Double forfeit. 220: D’Andre Johnson, PR, won by forfeit. 285: Double forfeit.

Park Rapids girls compete at TRF

THIEF RIVER FALLS – Leryangies Trinidad finished first while Mickey Clark and Kyla Mercil claimed runner-up honors as Park Rapids placed second at the Thief River Falls Girls Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Trinidad went 2-1 to win the title at 111-118, Clark went 2-1 to place second at 97-105 and Mercil split two matches to finish second at 170-190.

Also placing for the Panthers were Aracely Guitierrez at 138-140 (third), Brooke Kritzeck at 139-147 (third) and Aleka London at 125-134 (fourth).

Bemidji topped the 12-team field with 102 points with the Panthers following with 40 points. Alivia Strayer placed fourth at 144-149 as United North Central scored 4 points to tie for eighth place.

Team scores: Bemidji 102, Park Rapids 40, Thief River Falls 33, Wadena-Deer Creek 28, Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway 20, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 20, Crookston 12, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 4, Roseau 4, United North Central 4, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 2, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 0.

Park Rapids results

Mickey Clark (97-105): pinned Amber Kremper, B, 2:57; pinned by Ella Henning, WHAN, 3:10; pinned Genevieve Oakes, B, :35 (2nd).

Leryangies Trinidad (111-118): lost minor decision to Kiera Hagman-Nyagaka, B, 13-6; pinned Kaylee Endres, WDC, 1:47; pinned Breah Przekwas, R, :20 (1st).

Aleka London (125-134): pinned by Imrie Mistic, B, 3:24; pinned by Dezerai Puffe, B, 1:46; pinned by Jovanna Volker, NKG, 1:41 (4th).

Aracely Guitierrez (138-140): pinned by Brianna Berg, TRF, 1:34; pinned by Natasha Severson, B, 3:37 (3rd).

Brooke Kritzeck (139-147): lost major decision to Kylie Donat, B, 8-0; pinned by Abby Ervasti, BHVPP, 3:53 (3rd).

Kyla Mercil (170-190): pinned by Brie Leeper, B, 3:05; pinned Willow Horack, NKG, 1:27 (2nd).

United North Central results