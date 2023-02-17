Wrestling: Perham eliminates Park Rapids from 8AA tournament

PERHAM – After opening with a 44-33 win over Sauk Centre/Melrose, the Park Rapids wrestling team was eliminated from the Section 8AA team tournament with a 54-22 loss to Perham on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Park Rapids, the No. 5 seed in the East, trailed 21-20 before rallying to defeat No. 4 Sauk Centre/Melrose. The Panthers claimed an early 14-0 lead behind Robby Sherk’s pin in 29 seconds at 106 pounds, Aiden Maanum’s 6-0 minor decision at 113 and Wrigley Clark’s 17-2 technical fall win at 120. Maanum used a takedown in the first period, an escape in the second period and a nearfall in the third period for his win while Clark had a pair of takedowns and a nearfall in the first period and a takedown and two nearfalls in the second period before an escape and a takedown in the third period ended his match.

Three straight pins gave SC/M an 18-14 edge before Henry Thorson’s pin in 1:15 at 145 put Park Rapids in front 20-18. First-period pins by Andy Johanning (in 1:22 at 160), Lucas Kritzeck (in 105 at 170) and Cooper Darchuk (in 1:43 at 182) gave the Panthers a 38-21 advantage. D’Andre Johnson’s pin in 5:04 at 220 sealed the win.

In the quarterfinals, No. 1 Perham won six straight matches to turn a 12-0 deficit into a 33-12 lead in defeating the Panthers and advancing to the semifinals.

Sherk’s pin in 24 seconds and Maanum’s pin in 1:48 gave Park Rapids the early lead. The Yellowjackets responded by winning the next six matches, including three by pins and a forfeit. A takedown and two nearfalls in the first period, an escape, a takedown and a nearfall in the second period, and a nearfall in the third period led Kritzeck to an 11-2 major decision at 160 before Darchuk’s pin in 2:28 at 170 made it 33-22. Perham closed out the win by receiving three forfeits and recording a decision in the final four matches.

Park Rapids ended the dual season with a 10-14 record while Perham advanced with a 14-12 mark. Sauk Centre/Melrose finished at 7-12.

In the other Section 8AA East matches, No. 3 Alexandria defeated No. 6 Albany 72-9 and No. 2 Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus eliminated Alexandria 52-21. In the West half of the bracket, No. 3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton blanked No. 6 Roseau 78-0, No. 4 Fergus Falls defeated No. 5 United Clay Becker 48-34, No. 1 Thief River Falls ousted Fergus Falls 60-22 and D-G-F defeated No. 2 Detroit Lakes 35-22. PLPRB (No. 7) and Thief River Falls (No. 14) were rated in the latest state Class AA poll.

Park Rapids 44, Sauk Centre/Melrose 33

106: Robby Sherk, PR, pinned Tyaus Meyer :29. 113: Aiden Maanum, PR, minor decision over Dominic Kerzman 6-0. 120: Wrigley Clark, PR, technical fall over Teddy Wiechmann 17-2. 126: Noah Christen, SCM, pinned Castle London 2:43. 132: Jose de los Santos, SCM, pinned Jarrett Galzki 1:15. 138: Mitchell Christen, SCM, pinned Corbin Schiller 3:08. 145: Henry Thorson, PR, pinned Rylan Pallow 1:15. 152: Ben Friedrichs, SCM, minor decision over Cooper Ackerman 7-4. 160: Andrew Johanning, PR, pinned Cesar Avalos 1:22. 170: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, pinned Dan Frericks 1:05. 182: Cooper Darchuk, PR, pinned Brayden Britz 1:43. 195: Jon Lara, SCM, won by forfeit. 220: D’Andre Johnson, PR, pinned Isaac Frericks 5:04. 285: Will Sjogren, SCM, won by forfeit.

Perham 54, Park Rapids 22