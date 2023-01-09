Wrestling: Park Rapids splits duals, takes 6th at Ogilvie

PIERZ – The Park Rapids wrestling team split a pair of dual meets at Pierz on Friday, Jan. 7, by following a 52-25 loss to Pierz with a 48-21 victory over Pine City.

Robby Sherk used takedowns in the first and third periods for a 5-2 minor decision at 106 while Wrigley Clark used a takedown in the first period, an escape, a takedown and a nearfall in the second period, and a nearfall in the third period for a 10-0 major decision at 120 against Pierz. Recording pins for the Panthers were Henry Thorson at 145, Lucas Kritzeck at 152 and D’Andre Johnson at 220.

Pins in the first period by Sherk at 106, Aiden Maanum at 113, Clark at 120 and Thorson at 145 along with a forfeit wins by Castle London at 126 and Jarrett Galzki at 138 gave the Panthers a 36-3 lead against Pine City. Forfeit wins by D’Andre Johnson at 220 and Charlie Johnson at 285 capped off the win.

The split gave Park Rapids a 5-5 record in dual meets while Pierz improved to 4-0 and Pine City fell to 2-8.

In a girls dual, Leryangies Trinidad pinned Isabelle Smith in 1:11 at 107 and Adyson Winscher in 1:49 at 114 while Aleka London pinned Ava Phillips in 3:47 as the Panthers defeated Pierz 18-0.

Pierz 52, Park Rapids 25

106: Robby Sherk, PR, minor decision over Kyle Stangl 5-2. 113: Carter Young, P, major decision over Aiden Maanum 13-4. 120: Wrigley Clark, PR, major decision over Cash Fussy 10-0. 126: Liam Hennessy, P, pinned Castle London 2:56. 132: Derek Stangl, P, pinned Jarrett Galzki 1:23. 138: Brayden Melby, P, pinned Corbin Schiller 2:40. 145: Henry Thorson, PR, pinned Lucas Fish 1:49. 152: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, pinned Kaden Kroll :35. 160: Jayden Zajac, P, pinned Andrew Johanning 2:49. 170: Caleb Koch, P, pinned Cooper Darchuk :57. 182: Nathan Nash, P, won by forfeit. 195: Waytt Dingmann, P, won by forfeit. 220: D’Andre Johnson, PR, pinned Henry Hoffman 1:02. 285: Jack Byker, P, won by forfeit.

Park Rapids 48, Pine City 21

106: Robby Sherk, PR, pinned Roman McKinney :42. 113: Aiden Maanum, PR, pinned Anthony Thomas :43. 120: Wrigley Clark, PR, pinned James Noreen :24. 126: Castle London, PR, won by forfeit. 132: Frank Betters, PC, minor decision over Corbin Schiller 7-4. 138: Jarrett Galzki, PR, won by forfeit 145: Henry Thorson, PR, pinned Nick Blaiser :13. 152: John Mead, PC, minor decision over Lucas Kritzeck 9-4. 160: Damian Torgerson, PC, pinned Andrew Johanning 2:24. 170: Jace Preston, PC, won by forfeit. 182: Ethan Perrotti, PC, minor decision over Cooper Darchuk 5-3. 195: Logan Kotecki, PC, won by forfeit. 220: D’Andre Johnson, PR, won by forfeit. 285: Charlie Johnson, PR, won by forfeit.

Maanum wins title at Ogilvie

OGILVIE – Maanum captured the title at 113 pounds in leading the Panthers to sixth place at the 10-team Gary Baker Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Maanum pinned Unity’s Jaimeson Schuur in 13 seconds and Osakis’ Simon Jacobson in 1:57 before defeating Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena’s Brody Mistik 7-5 in the championship match.

Sherk finished second at 106 with a 9-3 loss to Osakis’ Reggie George in the title match. Placing third for the Panthers were Clark at 120, Thorson at 145, Kritzeck at 152 and D’Andre Johnson at 220. Also placing for Park Rapids were London (sixth at 126), Andrew Johanning (sixth at 160) and Cooper Darchuk (sixth at 170) while Corbin Schiller at 132 and Galzki at 138 also competed.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg captured the title with 190 points while the Panthers compiled 124 points.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis finished fourth with 134 points with Dawson McGee using decisions over Glencoe’s Brody Ruschmeier (9-4) and Osakis’ Jacob Taplin (15-3) to win the title at 126. Callen Whitney also took first at 138 while Ficher Smith was the runner-up at 160. Nathan Keiser pinned Ogilvie’s Colby Milbradt in 2:25 and North Brnach’s Leonardo Santos in :56 while defeating Glencoe’s Xander Palth 9-4 to place third at 182.

Team scores: Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 190, Glencoe-Lester Prairie 161, Osakis 154.50, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 134, Ogilvie 133, Park Rapids 124, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 106, North Branch 71, Unity 68, Crosby-Ironton 50.

Park Rapids results

Robby Sherk (106): pinned Aiden Ruschmeier, GLP, :20; pinned Beau Hudoba, Og, :38; lost minor decision to Reggie George, Os, 9-3 (2nd).

Aiden Maanum (113): pinned Jaimeson Schuur, U, :13; pinned Simon Jacobson, Os, 1:57; won minor decision over Brody Mistic, BCLB, 7-5 (1st).

Wrigley Clark (120): pinned Angelo Reyes, BCLB, 1:20; lost minor decision to Deegan Birkaker, Og, 4-0; pinned Brayden Linsmeier, GOP, 1:33; pinned Ethan Kester, NB, 2:06 (3rd).

Castle London (126): pinned by Broby Ruschmeier, GLP, 1:12; pinned by Brody Smith, Og, 2:55; pinned by Xavier Nadeau, U, 1:26 (6th).

Corbin Schiller (132): lost major decision to Michael Thao, NB, 14-5; lost to Jackson Wischnack, GLP.

Jarrett Galzki (138): pinned by Callen Whitney, WHAN, :34; pinned by Miguel Arandia, GLP, 2:24.

Henry Thorson (145): pinned Joseph Krenz, NB, 1:24; pinned by Gabe Ridlon, CI, 4:45; pinned Michael Wuori, BCLB, :32; won minor decision over Tucker Hagen, Os, 7-0 (3rd).

Lucas Kritzeck (152): pinned Tristen Burk, Og, :23; lost minor decision to Kale Drevlow, Os, 10-8; won major decision over Tanner Cummings, NB, 13-1; won minor decision over Dawson Varpness, GLP, 10-3 (3rd).

Andrew Johanning (160): pinned by Ficher Smith, WHAN, 1:22; pinned Devin Hufstedler, Og, 2:21; pinned by Connor Meyer, GLP, 4:23; lost minor decision to Luke Froehlich, KMS, 8-5 (6th).

Cooper Darchuk (170): pinned by Aaron Jones, KMS, 1:42; pinned Elijah Watts, NB, 1:53; pinned by Gavin Swanson, WHAN, 4:32; lost minor decision to Carter Magaard, Og, 6-5 (6th).