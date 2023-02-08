99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Park Rapids splits dual meets in home finale

The Panthers follow a loss to Fosston/Bagley with a win over Mahnomen/Waubun.

KylaMercilMW.JPG
Park Rapids' Kyla Mercil (left) squares off with Mahnomen/Waubun's Jackson Jirava during a match at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 08, 2023 10:24 AM
PARK RAPIDS – Winning seven of the first eight matches against Mahnomen/Waubun gave the Park Rapids wrestling team a split in the final home appearance of the season at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The Panthers opened this triangular meet with a 48-33 loss to Fosston/Bagley before rebounding with a 53-24 victory over M/W. Fosston/Bagley defeated M/W 66-18 in the other dual.

Against Fosston/Bagley, the Panthers held a 27-18 lead before having to forfeit four of the final six matches. Robby Sherk received a forfeit win at 106 pounds, Aiden Maanum used a takedown before the buzzer in the third period and an escape in overtime for a 7-6 minor decision at 120 and Wrigley Clark recorded a first-period pin at 126 as Park Rapids led 15-6. After F/B claimed an 18-15 lead, Henry Thorson’s forfeit win at 145 and Lucas Kritzeck’s first-period pin at 152 put the Panthers back in front. D’Andre Johnson’s first-period pin at 220 concluded the scoring for Park Rapids.

The Panthers took control early against M/W to salvage the split. First-period pins by Sherk at 106, Maanum at 120 and Thorson at 145 along with Jarrett Galzki’s 16-0 technical fall win at 132 sparked Park Rapids to a 41-6 advantage. Galzki had a takedown and two nearfalls in the first period, a reversal and a nearfall in the second period, and a nearfall in the third period in his win. Corbin Schiller (at 138) and Kritzeck (at 152) received forfeits in the early going. Pins in the second period by Cooper Darchuk at 182 and Johnson at 285 capped off the win.

The split gave the Panthers a 9-13 record in dual meets. F/B improved to 8-10 while M/W fell to 4-16.

Fosston/Bagley 48, Park Rapids 33

106: Robby Sherk, PR, won by forfeit. 113: Ian Phrakonkham, FB, pinned Heath Safratowich 3:45. 120: Aiden Maanum, PR, minor decision over Kamryn Thompson 7-6 (ot). 126: Wrigley Clark, PR, pinned Kadin Harwood 1:25. 132: Aiden Wolfe, FB, pinned Jarrett Galzki :32. 138: Zach Thompson, FB, pinned Corbin Schiller 3:42. 145: Henry Thorson, PR, won by forfeit 152: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, pinned Jaekub Larson :53. 160: Jakob Rudie, FB, won by forfeit. 170: Kaden Sanford, FB, pinned Cooper Darchuk 2:48. 182: Luke Sannes, FB, won by forfeit. 195: Jessie Beckman, FB, won by forfeit. 220: D’Andre Johnson, PR, pinned Perker Nelson 1:29. 285: Alex Hagen, FB, won by forfeit.

Park Rapids 53, Mahnomen/Waubun 24

106: Robby Sherk, PR, pinned Brandon Miller 1:22. 113: Dominick Neisen, MW, pinned Heath Safratowich 1:09. 120: Aiden Maanum, PR, pinned Cade Walz 1:15. 126: Wrigley Clark, PR, pinned Cleighton Hoban :51. 132: Jarrett Galzki, PR, 16-0 technical fall over Henry Geray 6:00. 138: Corbin Schiller, PR, won by forfeit. 145: Henry Thorson, PR, pinned Stephen Lefebvre 1:50. 152: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, won by forfeit. 160: Vivian Person, MW, won by forfeit. 170: Blake McMullen, MW, won by forfeit. 182: Cooper Darchuk, PR, pinned Tatum Bement 3:58. 195: Jackson Jirava, MW, pinned Kyla Mercil 2:27. 220: Double forfeit. 285: D’Andre Johnson, PR, pinned Kota St. Claire 2:26.

