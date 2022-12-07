Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Park Rapids settles for split in home debut

The Panthers follow a loss to Rock Ridge with a win over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis.

JarrettGalzkiRR.JPG
Jarrett Galzki (right) controls Rock Ridge's Grant Benz during their 138-pound match at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 07, 2022 10:34 AM
PARK RAPIDS – Lucas Kritzeck’s two pins and D’Andre Johnson’s two wins helped the Park Rapids wrestling team split dual meets in the home opener at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Panthers followed a 49-27 loss to Rock Ridge with a 42-33 victory over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis. Rock Ridge defeated WHAN 60-11 in the other match.

D'AndreJohnsonRR.JPG
D'Andre Johnson maneuvers Rock Ridge's Keegan Comer during their 220-pound match at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Forfeit wins by Robby Sherk at 113 pounds and Aiden Maanum at 120 gave the Panthers a 12-6 lead before Rock Ridge (a co-op of Virginia, Mountain Iron-Buhl and Eveleth-Gilbert) won the next two bouts to claim an 18-12 edge. Jarrett Galzki’s pin in 4:25 at 138 tied the match at 18-18 before the Wolverines took a 25-18 lead. Kritzeck’s pin in 1:19 at 160 cut the gap to 25-24, but Rock Ridge used three forfeits for a 43-24 advantage. Johnson’s 2-0 minor decision at 220 concluded the scoring for the Panthers.

HeathSafratowichRR.JPG
Park Rapids' Heath Safratowich pins Rock Ridge's Gage Benz in the 106-pound match at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

In the win over WHAN, Heath Safratowich’s pin in 47 seconds at 106, Sherk’s pin in 2:36 at 113, Maanum’s 5-0 minor decision at 120, Wrigley Clark’s pin in 40 seconds at 126 and Castle London’s pin in 31 seconds at 132 gave the Panthers a 27-0 lead. Three takedowns and a nearfall gave Sherk a 9-2 lead after the first period before an escape and takedown set up his pin. Maanum used a takedown in the first period and a nearfall in the third period to spark his win.

Dawson McGee’s pin in 1:43 at 138 and Callen Whittney’s 9-2 decision at 145 made it 27-9 before Henry Thorson’s pin in 54 seconds at 152 and Kritzeck’s pin in 38 seconds at 160 pushed Park Rapids’ advantage to 39-9. After Devon Johnson’s pin in 30 seconds at 170, Ficher Smith’s forfeit win at 182, Payden Yeats’ pin in 38 seconds at 195 and Nathan Keiser’s forfeit win at 220 closed the gap to 39-33, Johnson sealed the win with a 10-7 minor decision at 285. After a scoreless first period, Johnson used a pair of takedowns in the second period to claim a 4-3 lead before winning the match with a pair of takedowns and a reversal in the third period.

PeterCarrollRR.JPG
Park Rapids' Peter Carroll battles Rock Ridge's Colton Gallus during their 152-pound match at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

McGee’s forfeit win at 138 and Whittney’s pin in 3:24 at 145 accounted for the Wolves’ two wins in the loss to Rock Ridge.

The split gave Park Rapids a 2-2 record while Rock Ridge improved to 2-0 and WHAN fell to 0-4 in dual meets.

Rock Ridge 49, Park Rapids 27

106: Gage Benz, RR, pinned Heath Safratowich 5:22. 113: Robby Sherk, PR, won by forfeit. 120: Aiden Maanum, PR, won by forfeit. 126: Dutch Hedblom, RR, pinned Castle London 5:19. 132: Nolan Campbell, RR, pinned Wrigley Clark 1:25. 138: Jarrett Galzki, PR, pinned Grant Benz 4:25. 145: Jackson Kendall, RR, major decision over Henry Thorson 13-1. 152: Colton Gallus, RR, minor decision over Peter Carroll 2-0. 160: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, pinned Connor Morcom 1:19. 170: Damian Tapio, RR, won by forfeit. 182: Gavin Flannigan, RR, won by forfeit. 195: Kaelan Kimball, RR, won by forfeit. 220: D’Andre Johnson, PR, minor decision over Keegan Comer 2-0. 285: Ian Luecken, RR, won by forfeit.

Park Rapids 42, WHAN 33

106: Heath Safratowich, PR, pinned Ella Henning :47. 113: Robby Sherk, PR, pinned Lash Bullock 2:36. 120: Aiden Maanum, PR, minor decision over Kadin Martin 5-0. 126: Wrigley Clark, PR, pinned Daniel Holt :40. 132: Castle London, PR, pinned Leyton Pinski :31. 138: Dawson McGee, WHAN, pinned Jarrett Galzki 1:43. 145: Callen Whittney, WHAN, minor decision over Peter Carroll 9-2. 152: Henry Thorson, PR, pinned TJ Johnson :54. 160: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, pinned Gavin Swanson :38. 170: Devon Johnson, WHAN, pinned Mike Rausch :30. 182: Ficher Smith, WHAN, won by forfeit. 195: Payden Yeats, WHAN, pinned Cooper Darchuk :38. 220: Nathan Keiser, WHAN, won by forfeit. 285: D’Andre Johnson, PR, minor decision over Dylan Hedren 10-7.

