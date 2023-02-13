Wrestling: Park Rapids sends 2 wrestlers to girls state tournament

SARTELL – Senior Mickey Clark and sophomore Brooke Kritzeck made history at the Section 5 & 8 girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Those two became the first female members of the Park Rapids wrestling team to qualify for the second state girls tournament.

Clark dominated in winning the section title at 100 pounds in her second season of wrestling while Kritzeck had to win a true-second match at 138 pounds to qualify for state in her first season on the mats.

In the eight-wrestler 100-pound bracket, Clark pinned Moorhead’s Tiacious Kanneh in 28 seconds in the quarterfinals, used four takedowns and an escape for a 9-1 major decision over Robbinsdale Armstrong’s Amelia Hermanson in the semifinals, and pinned Bemidji’s Amber Kremper in 3:36 in the championship match. Kanneh defeated Kremper in a true-second match while Hermanson placed fourth.

“Mickey was on a mission,” said Park Rapids head coach Matt Clark. “In her first round, she pinned the Moorhead girl. She hit a double leg to a half nelson to pin her. (That’s) something we have been working on for the last couple of weeks. Then she absolutely controlled (Kremper, who) placed fourth in state last year. (Kremper) was nowhere close to having an offensive score. Then in the finals, she pinned a Bemidji girl she pinned earlier this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mickey Clark (top) controls Robbinsdale Armstrong's Amelia Hermanson during a 100-pound match at the Section 5 & 8 girls wrestling tournament at Sartell on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Clark won the title to qualify for the state tournament. Contributed / Angel Clark

Kritzeck had a tougher road to state in the seven-wrestler 138 bracket. After pinning Bemidji’s Dezerai Puffe in 1:38 in the quarterfinals, Kritzeck was pinned by eventual champion Kelsey Cruz Rojas of Bloomington Kennedy in the semifinals. Kritzeck pinned Fridley’s Aamani Stanifer in 1:28 in the consolation semifinals and Thief River Falls’ Brianna Berg in 4:11 in the third-place match. Kritzeck built a 14-1 lead on two takedowns and four nearfalls before pinning Berg. When Cruz Rojas pinned St. Michael-Albertville’s Rachel Heil in the title match, Kritzeck received a true-second match for the other state berth.

The Park Rapids sophomore took advantage of that opportunity, pinning Heil in 3:20 to qualify for state. An escape and two penalty points gave Kritzeck a 3-2 lead after the first period before Heil tied the match at 3-3 with an escape to open the second period. Kritzeck responded with a takedown to set up the pin.

“Brooke had to battle for all of her wins, but battle she did,” said Clark. “Even though she pinned (Heil), it was a reasonably close match until she sealed the deal. Her top game won her a state berth.”

Park Rapids’ other five section wrestlers also competed well.

Sophomore Kyla Mercil placed third in the three-wrestler 185 bracket. Mercil dropped a 2-0 decision to St. Michael-Albertville’s Maggie Steele and was denied a true-second match when Steele was pinned by Bemidji’s Maya Schmidt in the championship match.

Aleka London pins Moorhead's Cailey Williams during the Section 5 & 8 girls wrestling tournament at Sartell on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. London placed fourth at 126 pounds. Contributed / Angel Clark

Senior Aleka London also contended for a state berth, but lost to Thief River Falls’ Maddie Poissant 8-6 in the third-place match in the seven-wrestler 126 bracket to place fourth. Freshman Marley Sherva placed fifth out of six wrestlers at 152, senior Leryangies Trinidad placed sixth in the nine-wrestler 107 bracket and sophomore Aracely Gutierrez lost both her matches in the seven-wrestler 145 bracket.

“Our other girls also wrestled well,” said Clark. “Kyla lost a tough semifinal match. Aleka lost a heartbreaking third-place match to deny her a true-second match. Marley placed fifth. Leryangies won her first match against a Bemidji girl that eventually made it to state, but she could not put it together after that. Aracely wrestled very hard and left everything on the mat. In the end, we had six of seven girls place and everyone wrestled to their seed or above. It was a great weekend.”

Clark and Kritzeck will make their state debuts when St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center hosts the girls state tournament on March 4 beginning at 9 a.m. The champion and runner-up in each of the 12 weight classes from the four section tournaments qualify for state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a record-breaking weekend having our first girls ever making it to state,” said Clark. “I thought Mickey had a decent chance to advance and I also thought a couple of other girls had a chance if they wrestled well. As far as the state tournament goes, it’s ‘let's go and bust heads’ and see what happens.”

Park Rapids results

Mickey Clark (100): pinned Tiacious Kanneh, Moorhead, :28; won major decision over Amelia Hermanson, Robbinsdale Armstrong, 9-1; pinned Amber Kremper, Bemidji, 3:36 (1st).

Leryangies Trinidad (107): won minor decision over Makaya Gotchie, Bemidji, 12-9; pinned by Ava Kiecker, BOLD, 4:00; pinned by Juliana Weaver, Ortonville, 5:34; lost minor decision to Stephanie Carrillo Duran, Bloomington Kennedy, 5-3 (6th).

Aleka London (126): pinned Cailey Williams, Moorhead, :46; pinned by Claire Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, 3:31; pinned Charlotte Plocharski, Hopkins, :55; lost minor decision to Maddie Poissant, Thief River Falls, 8-6 (4th).

Brooke Kritzeck (138): pinned Dezerai Puffe, Bemidji, 1:38; pinned by Kelsey Cruz Rojas, Bloomington Kennedy, 2:42; pinned Aamani Stanifer, Fridley, 1:28; pinned Brianna Berg, Thief River Falls, 4:11; pinned Rachel Heil, St. Michael-Albertville, 3:20 (2nd).

Aracely Gutierrez (145): pinned by Hannah Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, 2:38; lost minor decision to Lillian Lebauer, Wayzata, 9-5.

Marley Sherva (152): pinned by Adamaris Chable Rodriguez, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 1:29; pinned by Leah Willard, Bemidji, 5:22; pinned Melissa Sanchez Delgado, Bloomington Kennedy, 1:29 (5th).