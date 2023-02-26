Wrestling: Park Rapids sending 3 to state meet

DETROIT LAKES – Park Rapids’ Robby Sherk, Aiden Maanum and Lucas Kritzeck took different paths to reach the state Class AA wrestling tournament.

All three reached championship matches during the Section 8AA finals on Saturday, Feb. 25. Sherk, the No. 1 seed, captured the section title at 106 pounds to return to state. Maanum, the No. 3 seed, lost in the championship match at 113, but avoided a true-second match to advance to his first state tournament. Kritzeck, the No. 2 seed, also lost in the title match at 160 and had to prevail in a true-second match to qualify for his first state tournament.

Sherk, the No. 1 seed and the No. 3-rated wrestler in the state at 106, dominated on his way to the title by pinning all three of his opponents in the first period in a combined time of 2:31.

The Park Rapids senior pinned Thief River Falls’ Damien Kazmierczak in 40 seconds in the quarterfinals, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton’s Kayleb Kosen in 33 seconds in the semifinals and Alexandria’s Nolan Fettig in 1:18 in the championship match. Fettig was the No. 2 seed and rated No. 6 in the state poll.

Maanum advanced to the finals with a 3-1 decision over Albany’s Nathan Kollmann in the quarterfinals and a pin in 4:30 over Thief River Falls’ Nick Svir in the semifinals. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus’ Parker Zutter pinned Maanum in 5:23 in the title match, but the Park Rapids sophomore avoided a true-second match when Svir finished third. Zutter was the No. 1 seed and rated No. 3 in the state while Svir was the No. 2 seed.

Kritzeck reached the title match by pinning D-G-F’s Joey Arends in 3:53 in the quarterfinals and PLPRB’s Earl Stockman in 3:07 in the semifinals. After being pinned by Thief River Falls’ Griffin Lundeen in 2:42 in the championship match, the Park Rapids senior had to wrestle in a true-second match when Detroit Lakes’ Brock Swiers finished third. Kritzeck claimed a trip to state with a dramatic 7-5 victory in overtime over Swiers. Lundeen was the No. 1 seed and rated No. 1 in the state.

Wrigley Clark just missed a state berth by placing third at 120 while D’Andre Johnson placed fifth at 220. Also competing at the section meet for the Panthers were Castle London at 126, Jarrett Galzki at 132, Henry Thorson at 138, Corbin Schiller at 145 and Andrew Johanning at 152.

Sherk (30-1 record), Maanum (22-11) and Kritzeck (27-6) will look to reach the podium when the state Class AA tournament begins on Friday (March 3) at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Park Rapids results

Robby Sherk (106): pinned Damien Kazmierczak, Thief River Falls, :40; pinned Kayleb Kosen, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, :33; pinned Nolan Fettig, Alexandria, 1:18 (1st).

Aiden Maanum (113): won minor decision over Nathan Kollmann, Albany, 3-1; pinned Nick Svir, Thief River Falls, 4:30; pinned by Parker Zutter, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus, 5:23 (2nd).

Wrigley Clark (120): pinned Teddy Wiechmann, Sauk Centre/Melrose, 1:19; lost minor decision to Isaac Adams, Perham, 7-5 (ot); pinned Sam Schmitz, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, :23; pinned Landen Larson, Thief River Falls, 3:04 (3rd).

Castle London (126): lost major decision to Noah Christen, Sauk Centre/Melrose, 14-2; pinned by Noah Jacobson, Thief River Falls, :53.

Jarrett Galzki (132): pinned Caleb Swenson, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus, 4:56; lost 16-0 technical fall to Chandler Mickelson, Perham, 3:25; pinned Braeden Lessard, United Clay Becker, 3:03; pinned by Alex Anderson, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 4:18.

Henry Thorson (138): pinned by Grant Thompson, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus, 5:51; won minor decision over LeRoy LaCrosse, Detroit Lakes, 8-4; pinned by Jackson Mikkelson, United Clay Becker, 2:11.

Corbin Schiller (145): pinned by Oliver Mikkelson, United Clay Becker, 3:55; pinned by Lance Graff, Fergus Falls, :52.

Andrew Johanning (152): pinned Damian Skibicki, Roseau, 2:53; pinned by Chance Abraham, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus, 1:22; pinned Marshall Kratzke, United Clay Becker, :49; pinned by Ethan Lane, Thief River Falls, 1:26.

Lucas Kritzeck (160): pinned Joey Arends, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 3:53; pinned Earl Stockman, Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus, 3:07; pinned by Griffin Lundeen, Thief River Falls, 2:42; won minor decision over Brock Swiers, Detroit Lakes, 7-5 (ot) (2nd).

D’Andre Johnson (220): won minor decision over Isaac Frericks, Sauk Centre/Melrose, 9-3; pinned by Carter Engebretson, Thief River Falls, 2:23; pinned by Rorey Lindquist, Perham, 5:38; pinned Frericks 2:42 (5th).

