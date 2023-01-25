Wrestling: Park Rapids pins way to pair of dual wins

PARK RAPIDS – After coasting past Crosby-Ironton, the Park Rapids wrestling team held off Wadena-Deer Creek for a pair of dual victories at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Panthers built early leads in both matches as five pins sparked the Panthers to a 53-6 Mid-State Conference win over Crosby-Ironton while four pins produced a 40-6 lead in a 40-36 victory over W-DC.

In the win over C-I, four pins gave Park Rapids a 41-0 advantage. Robby Sherk’s pin in 45 seconds at 106 pounds, Aiden Maanum’s 8-0 major decision at 113, Castle London’s 11-2 major decision at 120, Wrigley Clark’s pin in 2:52 at 126, Jarrett Galzki’s forfeit win at 132, Henry Thorson’s pin in 1:08 at 138, Lucas Kritzeck’s 9-7 minor decision at 145 and Cooper Ackerman’s pin in 3:31 at 152 put the Panthers in control. Maanum used three takedowns to spark his win. London had a takedown, two nearfalls and two reversals for his win. Kritzeck won his match behind a takedown, a nearfall, a reversal and two escapes. Cooper Darchuk’s pin in 52 seconds at 170 and D’Andre Johnson’s forfeit win at 220 capped off the victory.

Park Rapids' Corbin Schiller looks to pin Wadena-Deer Creek's Jaydyn Kenney during their 138-pound match at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Sherk’s pin in 1:10 at 106, Maanum’s 9-1 major decision at 113, Clark’s forfeit win at 120, Galzki’s pin in 2:50 at 132, Corbin Schiller’s pin in 1:15 at 138, Thorson’s pin in 2:30 at 145 and Kritzeck’s forfeit win at 152 gave the Panthers an early lead against W-DC. The Wolverines rallied by winning the final six matches, including three by forfeit, but the Panthers were able to hold on for the win.

W-DC defeated C-I 52-26 in the other match.

The sweep lifted the Panthers’ record to 8-10, the split gave W-DC a 3-13 mark while C-I fell to 1-10.

Park Rapids 53, Crosby-Ironton 6

106: Robby Sherk, PR, pinned Ezra Jacobson :45. 113: Aiden Maanum, PR, major decision over Brill Asraf 8-0. 120: Castle London, PR, major decision over Aiden Fisher 11-2. 126: Wrigley Clark, PR, pinned Michael Anderson 2;52. 132: Jarrett Galzki, PR, won by forfeit. 138: Henry Thorson, PR, pinned Jason Anderson 1:08. 145: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, minor decision over Gabe Ridlon 9-7. 152: Cooper Ackerman, PR, pinned Weston McKay 3:31. 160: JohnPaul Fitzpatrick, CI, pinned Andrew Johanning 1:19. 170: Cooper Darchuk, PR, pinned Kyle Gutzman :52. 182: Double forfeit. 195: Double forfeit. 220: D’Andre Johnson, PR, won by forfeit. 285: Double forfeit.

Park Rapids 40, Wadena-Deer Creek 36

106: Robby Sherk, PR, pinned Gage Mallak 1:10. 113: Aiden Maanum, PR, major decision over Hudson Schultz 9-1. 120: Wrigley Clark, PR, won by forfeit. 126: James Seelhammer, WDC, pinned Castle London 2:27. 132: Jarrett Galzki, PR, pinned Gideon Pinnella 2:50. 138: Corbin Schiller, PR, pinned Jaydyn Kenney 1:15. 145: Henry Thorson, PR, pinned Kylan Benning 2:30. 152: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, won by forfeit. 160: Ettore Pinnella, WDC, pinned Andrew Johanning 2:42. 170: Grant Seelhammer, WDC, won by forfeit. 182: Brandon Wheeler, WDC, minor decision over Cooper Darchuk 7-3. 195: Cirico Polan, WDC, won by forfeit. 220: Koby Endres, WDC, won by forfeit. 285: Matthew Wegscheid, WDC, minor decision over D’Andre Johnson 6-2.