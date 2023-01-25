STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Park Rapids pins way to pair of dual wins

The Panthers defeat Crosby-Ironton and Wadena-Deer Creek.

CooperAckermanCI2.JPG
Park Rapids' Cooper Ackerman goes for a reversal against Crosby-Ironton's Weston McKay during their 152-pound match at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 25, 2023 10:56 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PARK RAPIDS – After coasting past Crosby-Ironton, the Park Rapids wrestling team held off Wadena-Deer Creek for a pair of dual victories at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The Panthers built early leads in both matches as five pins sparked the Panthers to a 53-6 Mid-State Conference win over Crosby-Ironton while four pins produced a 40-6 lead in a 40-36 victory over W-DC.

In the win over C-I, four pins gave Park Rapids a 41-0 advantage. Robby Sherk’s pin in 45 seconds at 106 pounds, Aiden Maanum’s 8-0 major decision at 113, Castle London’s 11-2 major decision at 120, Wrigley Clark’s pin in 2:52 at 126, Jarrett Galzki’s forfeit win at 132, Henry Thorson’s pin in 1:08 at 138, Lucas Kritzeck’s 9-7 minor decision at 145 and Cooper Ackerman’s pin in 3:31 at 152 put the Panthers in control. Maanum used three takedowns to spark his win. London had a takedown, two nearfalls and two reversals for his win. Kritzeck won his match behind a takedown, a nearfall, a reversal and two escapes. Cooper Darchuk’s pin in 52 seconds at 170 and D’Andre Johnson’s forfeit win at 220 capped off the victory.

CorbinSchillerWDC.JPG
Park Rapids' Corbin Schiller looks to pin Wadena-Deer Creek's Jaydyn Kenney during their 138-pound match at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Sherk’s pin in 1:10 at 106, Maanum’s 9-1 major decision at 113, Clark’s forfeit win at 120, Galzki’s pin in 2:50 at 132, Corbin Schiller’s pin in 1:15 at 138, Thorson’s pin in 2:30 at 145 and Kritzeck’s forfeit win at 152 gave the Panthers an early lead against W-DC. The Wolverines rallied by winning the final six matches, including three by forfeit, but the Panthers were able to hold on for the win.

W-DC defeated C-I 52-26 in the other match.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sweep lifted the Panthers’ record to 8-10, the split gave W-DC a 3-13 mark while C-I fell to 1-10.

Park Rapids 53, Crosby-Ironton 6

106: Robby Sherk, PR, pinned Ezra Jacobson :45. 113: Aiden Maanum, PR, major decision over Brill Asraf 8-0. 120: Castle London, PR, major decision over Aiden Fisher 11-2. 126: Wrigley Clark, PR, pinned Michael Anderson 2;52. 132: Jarrett Galzki, PR, won by forfeit. 138: Henry Thorson, PR, pinned Jason Anderson 1:08. 145: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, minor decision over Gabe Ridlon 9-7. 152: Cooper Ackerman, PR, pinned Weston McKay 3:31. 160: JohnPaul Fitzpatrick, CI, pinned Andrew Johanning 1:19. 170: Cooper Darchuk, PR, pinned Kyle Gutzman :52. 182: Double forfeit. 195: Double forfeit. 220: D’Andre Johnson, PR, won by forfeit. 285: Double forfeit.

Park Rapids 40, Wadena-Deer Creek 36

106: Robby Sherk, PR, pinned Gage Mallak 1:10. 113: Aiden Maanum, PR, major decision over Hudson Schultz 9-1. 120: Wrigley Clark, PR, won by forfeit. 126: James Seelhammer, WDC, pinned Castle London 2:27. 132: Jarrett Galzki, PR, pinned Gideon Pinnella 2:50. 138: Corbin Schiller, PR, pinned Jaydyn Kenney 1:15. 145: Henry Thorson, PR, pinned Kylan Benning 2:30. 152: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, won by forfeit. 160: Ettore Pinnella, WDC, pinned Andrew Johanning 2:42. 170: Grant Seelhammer, WDC, won by forfeit. 182: Brandon Wheeler, WDC, minor decision over Cooper Darchuk 7-3. 195: Cirico Polan, WDC, won by forfeit. 220: Koby Endres, WDC, won by forfeit. 285: Matthew Wegscheid, WDC, minor decision over D’Andre Johnson 6-2.

RobbySherkWDC.JPG
1/7: Robby Sherk
AidenMaanumCI.JPG
2/7: Aiden Maanum
CastleLondonCI.JPG
3/7: Castle London
WrigleyClarkCI.JPG
4/7: Wrigley Clark
JarrettGalzkiWDC.JPG
5/7: Jarrett Galzki
HenryThorsonWDC.JPG
6/7: Henry Thorson
LucasKritzeckCI.JPG
7/7: Lucas Kritzeck

RELATED STORIES
RobbySherk100.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Robby Sherk reaches milestone at Mid-State Conference tournament
The Park Rapids senior goes 5-0 at 106 pounds, records his 100th career win to earn all-conference honors.
January 23, 2023 01:14 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Wrestling: United North Central competes at TRF
January 22, 2023 01:57 PM
Prep
Wrestling: NYM rallies for 39-31 win over Park Rapids
January 18, 2023 09:52 AM
Prep
Wrestling: United North Central posts 1-5 record at Bemidji
January 16, 2023 01:56 PM

Related Topics: WRESTLINGPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSMID-STATE CONFERENCE
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
WyattTischerWeb.JPG
Prep
Boys Hockey: Special teams spark Park Rapids' 3-1 victory over Prairie Centre
The Panthers score a pair of power-play goals, skate off four penalties in the third period in the Mid-State Conference win.
January 25, 2023 09:43 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Lucht 12.jpg
Prep
Minnesota youth hockey coach suffers life-altering injury at work; community rallies
Todd Lucht spent nine days in regions in St. Paul and underwent two surgeries in that time.
January 24, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Staples-Motley defeats Park Rapids in Mid-State opener
The Panthers fall to 2-10 with the 60-55 loss.
January 24, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
AlexLesterSH.JPG
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis tops Cass Lake-Bena, improves to 5-0 in conference play
The Tigers fall to 9-5 on the season with a 71-66 loss to Sacred Heart.
January 23, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson