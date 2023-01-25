Wrestling: Park Rapids pins way to pair of dual wins
The Panthers defeat Crosby-Ironton and Wadena-Deer Creek.
PARK RAPIDS – After coasting past Crosby-Ironton, the Park Rapids wrestling team held off Wadena-Deer Creek for a pair of dual victories at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The Panthers built early leads in both matches as five pins sparked the Panthers to a 53-6 Mid-State Conference win over Crosby-Ironton while four pins produced a 40-6 lead in a 40-36 victory over W-DC.
In the win over C-I, four pins gave Park Rapids a 41-0 advantage. Robby Sherk’s pin in 45 seconds at 106 pounds, Aiden Maanum’s 8-0 major decision at 113, Castle London’s 11-2 major decision at 120, Wrigley Clark’s pin in 2:52 at 126, Jarrett Galzki’s forfeit win at 132, Henry Thorson’s pin in 1:08 at 138, Lucas Kritzeck’s 9-7 minor decision at 145 and Cooper Ackerman’s pin in 3:31 at 152 put the Panthers in control. Maanum used three takedowns to spark his win. London had a takedown, two nearfalls and two reversals for his win. Kritzeck won his match behind a takedown, a nearfall, a reversal and two escapes. Cooper Darchuk’s pin in 52 seconds at 170 and D’Andre Johnson’s forfeit win at 220 capped off the victory.
Sherk’s pin in 1:10 at 106, Maanum’s 9-1 major decision at 113, Clark’s forfeit win at 120, Galzki’s pin in 2:50 at 132, Corbin Schiller’s pin in 1:15 at 138, Thorson’s pin in 2:30 at 145 and Kritzeck’s forfeit win at 152 gave the Panthers an early lead against W-DC. The Wolverines rallied by winning the final six matches, including three by forfeit, but the Panthers were able to hold on for the win.
W-DC defeated C-I 52-26 in the other match.
The sweep lifted the Panthers’ record to 8-10, the split gave W-DC a 3-13 mark while C-I fell to 1-10.