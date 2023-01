Wrestling: Park Rapids pins losses on pair of opponents

PARK RAPIDS – The Park Rapids wrestling team used 10 pins and eight forfeits to sweep a pair of dual meets against Section 8AA teams at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Seven pins and three forfeits led the Panthers to a 60-21 win over Roseau while five forfeits and three pins produced a 57-18 victory over United Clay Becker.

In the win over Roseau, Robby Sherk (at 106 pounds), Wrigley Clark (at 120), Henry Thorson (at 145), Andrew Johanning (at 152), Lucas Kritzeck (at 160) and D’Andre Johnson (at 285) recorded pins in the first period while Cooper Darchuk (at 182) added a pin in the third period. Aiden Maanum (at 113), Corbin Schiller (at 132) and Charlie Johnson (at 220) received forfeits.

Pins in the first period by Maanum (at 113), Clark (at 120) and Schiller (at 132) along with forfeit wins by Sherk (at 106), Thorson (at 145), Johanning (at 152), Kritzeck (at 160) and Charlie Johnson (at 285) led the Panthers past UCB. Peter Carroll won by disqualification at 138 and D’Andre Johnson used a takedown in the first period, an escape in the second period and a takedown and a nearfall in the third period for an 8-3 decision at 220.

The two wins lifted Park Rapids’ record to 2-2 against section opponents and 4-4 overall.

Park Rapids 60, Roseau 21

106: Robby Sherk, PR, pinned Chris Barlow :33. 113: Aiden Maanum, PR, won by forfeit. 120: Wrigley Clark, PR, pinned Tristan Carrizales :28. 126: Kean Johnson, R, pinned Castle London 3:19. 132: Corbin Schiller, PR, won by forfeit. 138: Seth Cossentine, R, minor decision over Peter Carroll 4-2. 145: Henry Thorson, PR, pinned Mike Ferguson :53. 152: Andrew Johanning, PR, pinned Barron Muirhead 1:48. 160: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, pinned Damian Skibicki :19. 170: Avery Eidsmoe, R, won by forfeit. 182: Cooper Darchuk, PR, pinned Danny Nelson 4:49. 195: Owen Cummings, R, won by forfeit. 220: Charlie Johnson, PR, won by forfeit. 285: D’Andre Johnson, PR, pinned Toby Bryan :26.

Park Rapids 57, United Clay Becker 18