Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: Park Rapids opens season by splitting duals

The Panthers follow a win over Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena with a loss to United North Central.

LucasKritzeckBCLB.JPG
Park Rapids' Lucas Kritzeck (left) battles for control against Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena's Bryce Frenzel during their 170-pound match at Menahga on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 02, 2022 10:13 AM
MENAHGA – The Park Rapids wrestling team opened the season by splitting dual meets at Menahga on Thursday, Dec. 1.

After defeating Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 54-21 in the first dual, the Panthers lost to United North Central 48-28. The Warriors defeated BCLB 72-3 in the opening match.

Against BCLB, the Panthers used seven forfeits in the first eight matches to spark the win. Heath Safratowich (at 106 pounds), Robby Sherk (at 113), Wrigley Clark (at 126), Castle London (at 132), Jarrett Galzki (at 138), Henry Thorson (at 145) and Peter Carroll (at 152) received forfeits as Park Rapids built a 42-3 lead. Lucas Kritzeck’s pin in 2:38 at 170 and D’Andre Johnson’s forfeit win at 220 capped off the victory.

AidenMaanumBCLB.JPG
Park Rapids' Aiden Maanum (top) battles Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena's Brody Mistic during the 120-pound match at Menahga on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Panthers jumped out to a 22-0 lead in the second match before UNC rallied for the win.

Safratowich’s pin in 30 seconds at 106, Sherk’s pin in 3:58 at 113, Aiden Maanum’s pin in 2:36 at 120 and Clark’s 11-0 major decision at 126 gave Park Rapids the early lead. Sherk led 14-3 before recording his pin, Maanum held a 5-0 advantage after the first period, and Clark used a takedown and nearfall in the first period, a reversal and a nearfall in the second period and a takedown in the third period for his win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zach Hendrickson’s pin in 33 seconds at 132, Aaron Lake’s pin in 3:27 at 138, Wyatt Olson’s pin in 3:39 at 145, Zach Davidson’s 6-4 minor decision at 152 and Hank Tellers’ pin in 43 seconds at 160 gave UNC a 27-22 edge.

Kritzeck’s pin in 1:51 at 170 put Park Rapids in front 28-27, but the Warriors responded with Mason Plautz’s pin in 47 seconds at 182, Shawn Hendrickson’s forfeit win at 195, Cooper Hasbargen’s 3-2 minor decision at 220 and Marcus Peterson’s forfeit win at 285 to pull off the win.

Park Rapids 54, BCLB 21

106: Heath Safratowich, PR, won by forfeit. 113: Robby Sherk, PR, won by forfeit. 120: Brody Mistic, BCLB, minor decision over Aiden Maanum 6-0. 126: Wrigley Clark, PR, won by forfeit. 132: Castle London, PR, won by forfeit. 138: Jarrett Galzki, PR, won by forfeit. 145: Henry Thorson, PR, won by forfeit. 152: Peter Carroll, PR, won by forfeit. 160: Michael Wuori, BCLB, pinned Mike Rausch 2:45. 170: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, pinned Bryce Frenzel 2:38. 182: Derek Nelson, BCLB, pinned Cooper Darchuk 1:25. 195: Shawne Swedberg, BCLB, won by forfeit. 220: D’Andre Johnson, PR, won by forfeit. 285: Tyreese Goodman, BCLB, won by forfeit.

United North Central 48, Park Rapids 28

106: Heath Safratowich, PR, pinned Carter Ahrendt :30. 113: Robby Sherk, PR, pinned Cooper Rife 3:58. 120: Aiden Maanum, PR, pinned Rhett Anderson 2:36. 126: Wrigley Clark, PR, major decision over Fordyce Johnson 11-0. 132: Zach Hendrickson, UNC, pinned Castle London :33. 138: Aaron Lake, UNC, pinned Jarrett Galzki 3:27. 145: Wyatt Olson, UNC, pinned Henry Thorson 3:39. 152: Zach Davidson, UNC, minor decision over Peter Carroll 6-4. 160: Hank Tellers, UNC, pinned Mike Rausch :43. 170: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, pinned Toby Isola 1:51. 182: Mason Plautz, UNC, pinned Cooper Darchuk :47. 195: Shawn Hendrickson, UNC, won by forfeit. 220: Cooper Hasbargen, UNC, minor decision over D’Andre Johnson 3-2. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, won by forfeit.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
