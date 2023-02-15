Wrestling: Park Rapids duo seeks to make more history

PARK RAPIDS – After becoming the first Park Rapids wrestlers to qualify for the state girls wrestling tournament, senior Mickey Clark and sophomore Brooke Kritzeck are looking to make more history.

The Park Rapids duo will be seeking to capture medals during the state girls tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, March 4. This will mark the second year that the Minnesota State High School League will hold a state girls wrestling tournament.

Clark and Kritzeck took different routes to reach state during the Section 5 & 8 tournament at Sartell on Feb. 11.

Clark, who was the only female to wrestle for Park Rapids last season, gained valuable experience after placing fourth at last year’s section tournament. The Park Rapids senior used that experience to capture the section title at 100 pounds.

Clark pinned Moorhead’s Tiacious Kanneh in 28 seconds in the quarterfinals, used four takedowns and an escape for a 9-1 major decision over Robbinsdale Armstrong’s Amelia Hermanson in the semifinals, and pinned Bemidji’s Amber Kremper in 3:36 in the championship match.

“It’s exciting. It was a pretty big goal. It was in the back of mind (to qualify for state). I just wanted to do my best and whatever happens, happens,” said Clark. “I was kind of shocked that I got first. I knew it was going to be challenging. Going in I didn’t think I’d make it that far, but I knew I had to wrestle well if I wanted to go (to state). I just wanted to butt heads and do the best I can.”

After being pinned in the semifinals, Kritzeck was faced with a tougher road to reach state. The Park Rapids sophomore rebounded from that loss to finish second at 138 pounds.

Kritzeck made her section debut by pinning Bemidji’s Dezerai Puffe in 1:38 in the quarterfinals before being pinned by eventual champion Kelsey Cruz Rojas of Bloomington Kennedy in the semifinals. Kritzeck then pinned Fridley’s Aamani Stanifer in 1:28 in the consolation semifinals and Thief River Falls’ Brianna Berg in 4:11 in the third-place match. Kritzeck built a 14-1 lead on two takedowns and four nearfalls before pinning Berg. When Cruz Rojas pinned St. Michael-Albertville’s Rachel Heil in 1:46 in the title match, Kritzeck received a true-second match for the other state berth.

Kritzeck took advantage of that second chance by pinning Heil in 3:20 to qualify for state. An escape and two penalty points gave Kritzeck a 3-2 lead after the first period before Heil tied the match at 3-3 with an escape to open the second period. Kritzeck responded with a takedown to set up the pin and claim a state berth.

“It’s pretty cool to make school history with Mickey. I’ve been watching wrestling for years. Mickey started the program last year and my brother has been wrestling forever and I thought it would be a great experience. This year was a blast,” said Kritzeck. “I felt I had a reasonable chance (to qualify for state). I went into the season just to have a good time and help build the team. State wasn’t in the picture until mid season. I knew it would be a fight because there were some pretty big schools there. I just wanted to wrestle smart and fight for it.”

Both are hoping to cap off the season by reaching the podium in their first state appearances.

“I didn’t know if I was going, so (qualifying for state) is the icing on top,” said Clark, who will enter the state tournament with a 9-2 record and seven pins. “I’m going in with the same mentality of trying my best and see what happens.”

“My goal is not to get pinned in the first period. I’m going to work hard and fight hard and not get intimidated,” said Kritzeck, who enters state with a 6-3 record and six pins. “After state, I’m going to try and get more girls to go out and build up the program. My goal is to help build up a good program that has a lot of success.”