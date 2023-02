Wrestling: Park Rapids drops pair of duals at Frazee

FRAZEE – Robby Sherk, Castle London, Lucas Kritzeck and D’Andre Johnson posted two wins each as the Park Rapids wrestling team dropped duals to Minnewaska Area and Frazee on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Kritzeck led 10-1 before winning by injury default at 145 pounds while Sherk (at 106), London (at 126) and Johnson (at 285) received forfeits in the Panthers’ 51-24 loss to Minnewaska Area. The Lakers led 21-18 before sealing the win with five forfeits.

The Panthers held a 21-15 lead against Frazee before having to forfeit six straight matches in a 51-24 loss. Sherk’s pin at 106, London’s pin at 120, Henry Thorson’s forfeit win at 138 and Kritzeck’s 6-1 minor decision at 145 gave Park Rapids the early lead. Johnson closed the meet with a 5-3 minor decision at 285.

Park Rapids fell to 8-12 in dual meets while Frazee, which was rated No. 10 in the latest state Class A poll, improved to 19-5. Minnewaska Area is 12-6.

Minnewaska Area 51, Park Rapids 24

106: Robby Sherk, PR, won by forfeit. 113: Miles Wildman, MA, minor decision over Aiden Maanum 2-0. 120: Chase Smith, MA, won by forfeit. 126: Castle London, PR, won by forfeit. 132: Mason Schiffler, MA, pinned Corbin Schiller 3:27. 138: Nick Ankeny, MA, major decision over Henry Thorson 10-1. 145: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, over Jayce Kovcrik by injury default. 152: Nathan Dell, MA, won by forfeit. 160: Myles Reichmann, MA, won by forfeit. 170: Xander Johnson, MA, won by forfeit. 182: Chase Boelke, MA, won by forfeit. 195: Noah Jensen, MA, won by forfeit. 220: Double forfeit. 285: D’Andre Johnson, PR, won by forfeit.

Frazee 51, Park Rapids 24