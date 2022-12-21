Wrestling: Park Rapids drops duals to Alexandria, TRF

PARK RAPIDS – Alexandria and Thief River Falls took advantage of four forfeits to defeat Park Rapids in a triangular wrestling meet at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Four pins and four forfeits led Alexandria to a 48-28 win while five pins and four forfeits gave Thief River Falls a 60-16 victory in the Panthers’ first dual meets against Section 8AA opponents. TRF defeated Alexandria 56-24 in the other match. Thief River Falls entered the triangular rated No. 11 in the state Class AA poll.

In Park Rapids’ match against Alexandria, Robby Sherk’s pin in 44 seconds at 113 pounds, Aiden Maanum’s 4-0 minor decision at 120, Wrigley Clark’s 6-0 minor decision at 132 and Henry Thorson’s pin in 1:48 at 145 had the dual tied at 18-18. Lucas Kritzeck’s 10-1 major decision at 160 kept the Panthers within 24-22 before Alexandria received forfeits in the next three matches to claim a 42-22 lead. D’Andre Johnson’s pin in 2:58 at 220 accounted for Park Rapids’ other win.

Among those wrestlers winning matches for Alexandria were Nolan Fettig (who was rated No. 5 at 106) and Mason McGrane (who was rated No. 5 at 120).

Wrigley Clark wraps up Alexandria's Jacob Loween during their 132-pound match at the Century School gym on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Sherk’s pin in 20 seconds at 113 and Clark’s 15-6 major decision at 126 gave the Panthers an early 10-6 lead against Thief River Falls. Sherk was rated No. 3 at 106. Thorson’s pin in 39 seconds at 145 kept Park Rapids within 18-16, but the Prowlers won the final seven matches to cap off the win.

Four rated wrestlers won matches for the Prowlers: Kale Geiser (No. 10 at 152), Griffin Lundeen (No. 3 at 160), Damon Ferguson (No. 5 at 182) and Carter Engebretson (No. 8 at 220).

TRF improved to 4-0 against section teams and 7-2 overall while the split gave Alexandria a 2-1 record in section matches and a 6-2 overall record. Park Rapids fell to 2-4 overall.

Alexandria 48, Park Rapids 28

106: Nolan Fettig, A, pinned Heath Safratowich 1:37. 113: Robby Sherk, PR, pinned Drayson Elfering :44. 120: Aiden Maanum, PR, minor decision over Zachary Richards 4-0. 126: Mason McGrane, A, pinned Castle London 2:27. 132: Wrigley Clark, PR, minor decision over Jacob Loween 6-0. 138: Brenden Bryce, A, pinned Jarrett Galzki 2:56. 145: Henry Thorson, PR, pinned Isaac Saffert 1:48. 152: Blaze Nelson, A, pinned Peter Carroll 1:24. 160: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, major decision over Gavin Engelbrecht 10-1. 170: Kelly Johnson, A, won by forfeit. 182: Landon Seward, A, won by forfeit. 195: Jordan Nicholson, A, won by forfeit. 220: D’Andre Johnson, PR, pinned Jackson Saffert 2:58. 285: Luke Maanum, A, won by forfeit.

Thief River Falls 60, Park Rapids 16