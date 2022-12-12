Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wrestling: Park Rapids advances 5 to finals at Crookston

The Panthers place third in this nine-team tournament with 134 points.

HeathSafratowichWeb.JPG
Heath Safratowich finished second at 106 pounds at the Crookston Rodd Olson Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Safratowich was one of five Park Rapids wrestlers to claim runner-up honors.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 12, 2022 01:56 PM
CROOKSTON – Five Park Rapids wrestlers reached the finals in their weight classes during the Rodd Olson Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Heath Safratowich at 106 pounds, Robby Sherk at 113, Aiden Maanum at 120, Jarrett Galzki at 138 and Lucas Kritzeck at 160 all finished second as the Panthers compiled 134 points to finish third in the nine-team tournament. New York Mills won the title with 162 points while Crookston finished second with 155.50 points. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis placed fourth with 119 points.

In their championship matches, Safratowich was pinned by New York Mills’ Aiden Meech, Sherk lost by injury default to Mahnomen/Waubun’s Dominick Neisen, Maanum was pinned by WHAN’s Kadin Martin, Galzki dropped a 7-4 decision to New York Mills’ Austin Geiser and Kritzeck was pinned by Crookston’s Carter Coauette.

Placing third for the Panthers were Wrigley Clark at 126 and D’Andre Johnson at 220 while Corbin Schiller at 138, Henry Thorson at 145 and Peter Carroll at 152 finished fourth. Also placing for Park Rapids were Mickey Clark (fifth at 106), Castle London (fifth at 126) and Andrew Johanning (sixth at 145).

Dawson McGee pinned BGMR’s Emmitt Isane in 1:30, BGMR’s Elliott Isane in 1:38 and Crookston’s Gavyn Hlucny in 3:50 to capture the title at 132 while Nathan Keiser finished third at 195 to lead WHAN. Ficher Smith won the title at 170 for the Wolves.

Team scores: New York Mills 162, Crookston 155.50, Park Rapids 134, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 119, United Clay Becker 106, Hillsboro 81, Mahnomen/Waubun 77, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 66, Roseau 16.

Park Rapids results

Heath Safratowich (106): pinned Kody Johnson, UCB, :53; pinned by Aiden Meech, NYM, 5:09 (2nd).

Mickey Clark (106): pinned by Ella Henning, WHAN, 2:15; pinned by Kody Johnson, UCB, 2:13; won by injury default over Carter Thompson, MW (5th).

Robby Sherk (113): pinned Evin Trudeau, C, :59; lost by injury default to Dominick Neisen, MW (2nd).

Aiden Maanum (120): pinned Wakiza Fairbanks, MW, 3:17; pinned by Kadin Martin, WHAN, 5:20 (2nd).

Wrigley Clark (126): lost minor decision to Sawyer Owens, H, 8-2; pinned Castle London, PR, 1:41; pinned Creed Mursu, NYM, 2:22 (3rd).

Castle London (126): pinned by Taylor Johnson, UCB, 1:32; pinned by Wrigley Clark, PR, 1:41; pinned Cade Walz, MW, 1:21 (5th).

Jarrett Galzki (138): pinned Lucas Perala, C, 1:25; lost minor decision to Austin Geiser, NYM, 7-4 (2nd).

Corbin Schiller (138): pinned by Jackson Mikkelsen, UCB, 2:25; won minor decision over Lucas Perala, C, 8-6; pinned by Mikkelsen :38 (4th).

Henry Thorson (145): pinned by Seth Cossentine, R, 4:39; pinned Christian Berg, BGMR, 1:46; won minor decision over Jay Mindermann, NYM, 5-2; pinned by Seth Cossentine, R, 4:55 (4th).

Andrew Johanning (145): lost by 18-1 technical fall to Ethan Bowman, C, 3:06; lost minor decision to Seth Cossentine, R, 9-3; pinned by Jay Mindermann, NYM, 4:59 (6th).

Peter Carroll (152): lost minor decision to Casey Weiland, C, 8-2; lost minor decision to Breaden Malone, NYM, 6-0; lost minor decision to Brogn Betio, BGMR, 6-2 (4th).

Lucas Kritzeck (160): pinned Brayden Chenault, H, :43; pinned by Carter Coauette, C, 5:20 (2nd).

D’Andre Johnson (220): lost minor decision to Hunter Kresl, C, 1-0; pinned Jackson Jirava, MW, 2:28; won minor decision over Dylan Hedren, WHAN, 4-2 (ot) (3rd).

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
