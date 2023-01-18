STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: NYM rallies for 39-31 win over Park Rapids

The Panthers led 25-9 before having to forfeit four matches.

D'AndreJohnsonNYM.JPG
D'Andre Johnson controls New York Mills' Grady Roberts during the 285-pound match at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 18, 2023 09:52 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PARK RAPIDS – Winning five of the first seven matches gave the Park Rapids wrestling team a 25-9 lead before four forfeits enabled New York Mills to rally for a 39-31 victory at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Robby Sherk’s first-period pin at 113 pounds, Wrigley Clark’s forfeit win at 126, Jarrett Galzki’s 9-3 minor decision at 132, Corbin Schiller’s 10-2 major decision at 138 and Henry Thorson’s second-period pin at 145 gave the Panthers the early lead. Sherk recorded his pin in 1:04. Galzki used a pair of takedowns in the first period and a takedown and a nearfall in the second period for his win. A takedown and a nearfall in the first period, a takedown in the second period, and an escape and a takedown in the third period sparked Schiller to his victory. Thorson trailed 3-2 after the first period before an escape and a takedown set up his pin at the 3:10 mark.

Lucas Kritzeck’s 8-3 minor decision at 170 kept Park Rapids in front 28-21. Kritzeck used a takedown and a nearfall in the first period and a reversal and a takedown in the third period for his win.

CorbinSchillerNYM.JPG
Corbin Schiller controls New York Mills' Elijah Geiser during their 138-pound match at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Three straight forfeits gave NYM a 39-28 advantage before D’Andre Johnson closed this dual with an 8-4 minor decision at 285 behind a takedown in the first period, a reversal in the second period, and a pair of reversals in the third period.

This meet was scheduled as a triangular, but Fertile-Beltrami decided not to wrestle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss dropped the Panthers’ record in dual meets to 5-6 while NYM improved to 8-5.

New York Mills 39, Park Rapids 31

106: Carlyle Tumberg, NYM, pinned Heath Safratowich 2:48. 113: Robby Sherk, PR, pinned Finn Wallgren 1:04. 120: Creed Mursu, NYM, minor decision over Aiden Maanum 10-8. 126: Wrigley Clark, PR, won by forfeit. 132: Jarrett Galzki, PR, minor decision over Austin Geiser 9-3. 138: Corbin Schiller, PR, major decision over Elijah Geiser 10-2. 145: Henry Thorson, PR, pinned Brandt Malone 3:10. 152: Jay Mindermann, NYM, pinned Andrew Johanning 3:56. 160: Simon Snyder, NYM, won by forfeit. 170: Lucas Kritzeck, PR, minor decision over Jon Rinerson 8-3. 182: Blake Unger, NYM, won by forfeit. 195: Mason Unger, NYM, won by forfeit. 220: Bode Roberts, NYM, won by forfeit. 285: D’Andre Johnson, PR, minor decision over Grady Roberts 8-4.

RELATED STORIES
UNCLogo.gif
Prep
Wrestling: United North Central posts 1-5 record at Bemidji
The Warriors edge Brainerd for their lone win in the eight-team tournament.
January 16, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Wrestling: Robby Sherk wins title at 106 pounds at Moorhead meet
January 16, 2023 10:28 AM
Prep
Wrestling: 8 pins power UNC to 70-9 victory over W-DC
January 12, 2023 09:33 AM
Prep
Wrestling: Park Rapids splits duals, takes 6th at Ogilvie
January 09, 2023 10:54 AM

Related Topics: WRESTLINGPARK RAPIDS PANTHERS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
SawyerTorkelsonWDC.JPG
Prep
Boys Hockey: Park Rapids edges W-DC 3-2 to reclaim Cup
Josh Hillukka's shorthanded goal in overtime seals Mid-State Conference win.
January 18, 2023 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis' offense shut down by Fosston
The Tigers are held to 37 points in falling to 8-4 on the season.
January 17, 2023 10:38 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
MarleyMitchell2.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: Defense keys Nevis' 46-39 win over B-EV
The victory lifts the Tigers' record against Section 5A opponents to 4-0.
January 17, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Girls Basketball: Erica Tormanen's late layup lifts Menahga past W-DC
The Braves rally in the second half for a 46-44 Park Region Conference win.
January 16, 2023 12:54 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson