Wrestling: NYM rallies for 39-31 win over Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS – Winning five of the first seven matches gave the Park Rapids wrestling team a 25-9 lead before four forfeits enabled New York Mills to rally for a 39-31 victory at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Robby Sherk’s first-period pin at 113 pounds, Wrigley Clark’s forfeit win at 126, Jarrett Galzki’s 9-3 minor decision at 132, Corbin Schiller’s 10-2 major decision at 138 and Henry Thorson’s second-period pin at 145 gave the Panthers the early lead. Sherk recorded his pin in 1:04. Galzki used a pair of takedowns in the first period and a takedown and a nearfall in the second period for his win. A takedown and a nearfall in the first period, a takedown in the second period, and an escape and a takedown in the third period sparked Schiller to his victory. Thorson trailed 3-2 after the first period before an escape and a takedown set up his pin at the 3:10 mark.

Lucas Kritzeck’s 8-3 minor decision at 170 kept Park Rapids in front 28-21. Kritzeck used a takedown and a nearfall in the first period and a reversal and a takedown in the third period for his win.

Corbin Schiller controls New York Mills' Elijah Geiser during their 138-pound match at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Three straight forfeits gave NYM a 39-28 advantage before D’Andre Johnson closed this dual with an 8-4 minor decision at 285 behind a takedown in the first period, a reversal in the second period, and a pair of reversals in the third period.

This meet was scheduled as a triangular, but Fertile-Beltrami decided not to wrestle.

The loss dropped the Panthers’ record in dual meets to 5-6 while NYM improved to 8-5.

