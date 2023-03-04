Wrestling: Local qualifiers have tough first day at state meet

ST. PAUL – It was a tough first day for the 10 local qualifiers at the state boys wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center on Friday, March 3.

Only three managed to advance to the consolation round, which will be held on Saturday (March 4). Four others were eliminated after losing their first matches while the other three wrestled at least two matches.

Park Rapids’ Lucas Kritzeck, United North Central’s Shawn Hendrickson and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis’ Dawson McGee are still in the running to reach the podium and bring home state medals.

Kritzeck made his state debut by defeating Mora’s Conor Gmahl 11-7 before being pinned by Mankato West’s Damian Riewe in 1:14 in the quarterfinals of the Class AA 160-pound bracket. The Park Rapids senior stayed alive by pinning Totino-Grace’s Joe Kruse in 2:34 in the consolation round.

Hendrickson also won his opening match in the Class A 195-pound bracket in his state debut by pinning Eden Valley-Watkins’ Sonnie DeHeer in 5:44 before being thrown into the wrestlebacks with a 6-1 loss to Benson’s Thomas Dineen in the quarterfinals. The Menahga senior defeated Royalton-Upsala’s Kaden Holm 7-4 in the consolation round.

McGee defeated Crookston’s Gavyn Hlucny 6-0 in his first match in the Class A 126-pound bracket before being edged by Border West’s Eli Larson 3-2 in the quarterfinals. The Nevis senior rebounded to defeat BOLD’s Brady Kiecker 11-4 in the wrestlebacks.

Three local wrestlers were eliminated during the wrestlebacks.

Park Rapids senior Robby Sherk pinned Rush City-Braham’s Tucker Gould in 1:20 in the Class AA 106-pound bracket before being eliminated with a 15-2 major decision loss to Watertown Mayer’s Joel Friederichs and by being pinned by Dawson-Boyd/Lac qui Parle/Montevideo’s Ben Gunlogson in 3:37. Sherk held a 12-2 lead before a reversal in the third period set up Gunlogson’s pin.

Park Rapids sophomore Aiden Maanum lost to Watertown-Mayer’s Titan Friederichs by technical fall 18-3 and to Simley’s Jake Kos 6-2 in the Class AA 113-pound bracket in his state debut.

United North Central eighth grader Eli Roiko made his state debut in the Class A 170-pound bracket by pinning Pelican Rapids’ Mark Kapenga in 2:50 before being ousted with a 13-3 major decision loss to Medford’s Tate Hermes and an 8-2 loss to Canby’s Nick Wagner.

UNC’s other four qualifiers were eliminated after only one match in the Class A tournament.

Eighth grader Conrad Koll had to forfeit his match to Pelican Rapids’ Jed Carlson at 120. Junior Zach Hendrickson lost to Trinity School at River Ridge’s David Gregory 2-0 and was eliminated from the 126-pound bracket when Gregory lost his next match. Senior Hank Tellers dropped a 2-1 decision to Royalton-Upsala’s Will Gorecki and was prevented another match when Gorecki lost in the quarterfinals at 145. Senior Marcus Peterson suffered a 6-4 loss to Bertha-Hewit/Verndale/Parkers Prairie’s Braden Shamp in his first match at 285 and was eliminated when Shamp lost his next match.

Park Rapids senior Mickey Clark and sophomore Brooke Kritzeck will make their state debuts at the girls tournament on Saturday (March 4).

