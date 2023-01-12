99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrestling: 8 pins power UNC to 70-9 victory over W-DC

The Warriors improve to 5-2 in dual meets.

UNCLogo.gif
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
January 12, 2023 09:33 AM
SEBEKA – Eight pins powered the United North Central wrestling team to a 70-9 Park Region Conference win over Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Warriors used pins by Levi Olson at 106 pounds, Rhett Anderson at 120, Zach Henrickson at 126, Zach Davidson at 145, Mason Plautz at 170, Cooper Hasbargen at 182, Ryan Peterson at 220 and Marcus Peterson at 285 to spark the win. Toby Isola used a takedown in the first period, a reversal in the second period, and a takedown and a nearfall in the third period for a 9-1 major decision at 160 while Aaron Lake at 132, Wyatt Olson at 138 and Hank Tellers at 152 received forfeits to cap off the victory.

The win lifted UNC’s record in dual meets to 5-2 while the Wolverines fell to 2-7.

United North Central 70, Wadena-Deer Creek 9

106: Levi Olson, UNC, pinned Gage Mallak 4:27. 113: Hudson Schultz, WDC, minor decision over Cooper Rife 3-1. 120: Rhett Anderson, UNC, pinned James Seelhammer 1:40. 126: Zach Hendrickson, UNC, pinned Mason Brauch :28. 132: Aaron Lake, UNC, won by forfeit. 138: Wyatt Olson, UNC, won by forfeit. 145: Zach Davidson, UNC, pinned Jaydyn Kenney 1:23. 152: Hank Tellers, UNC, won by forfeit. 160: Toby Isola, UNC, major decision over Eli Benning 9-1. 170: Mason Plautz, UNC, pinned Ettore Pinnella 1:29. 182: Cooper Hasbargen, UNC, pinned Brandon Wheeler 2:01. 195: Koby Endres, WDC, won by forfeit. 220: Ryan Peterson, UNC, pinned Brett Reinke 1:59. 285: Marcus Peterson, UNC, pinned Matthew Wegscheid 1:39.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
