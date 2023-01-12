Wrestling: 8 pins power UNC to 70-9 victory over W-DC

SEBEKA – Eight pins powered the United North Central wrestling team to a 70-9 Park Region Conference win over Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Warriors used pins by Levi Olson at 106 pounds, Rhett Anderson at 120, Zach Henrickson at 126, Zach Davidson at 145, Mason Plautz at 170, Cooper Hasbargen at 182, Ryan Peterson at 220 and Marcus Peterson at 285 to spark the win. Toby Isola used a takedown in the first period, a reversal in the second period, and a takedown and a nearfall in the third period for a 9-1 major decision at 160 while Aaron Lake at 132, Wyatt Olson at 138 and Hank Tellers at 152 received forfeits to cap off the victory.

The win lifted UNC’s record in dual meets to 5-2 while the Wolverines fell to 2-7.

United North Central 70, Wadena-Deer Creek 9