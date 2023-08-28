Volleyball: Veteran crew returns to lead Nevis

NEVIS – Head coach Heidi Wormley is counting on senior leadership to lead the Nevis volleyball team to another successful season.

A year ago, the Tigers won the Northland Conference title for the first time since 2017 with an undefeated record while posting a 23-6 overall mark. Nevis received the No. 1 seed in Pod 1 for the Section 5A tournament and defeated Laporte before being eliminated by Verndale.

Returning to lead the Tigers are seniors Kayli Bessler (middle hitter), Marley Mitchell (middle hitter), Lyra Luebbert (outside hitter) and Mya Stacey (setter) as well as sophomore Ava Forbes (middle hitter). Bessler, Mitchell and Stacey received all-conference honors while Luebbert and Forbes were all-conference honorable mention players last season.

Bessler led the Tigers with 302 kills and 53 blocks while adding 36 ace serves and 227 digs. Mitchell was second with 206 kills and had 29 ace serves, 137 digs and 40 blocks. Stacey led the team with 45 ace serves and 669 set assists while chipping in 20 blocks. Forbes had 105 kills, 23 ace serves, 180 digs and 28 blocks. Luebbert had 44 kills, 35 digs and 21 blocks.

Senior Neveah Hollingsworth (defensive specialist), junior Eva Warrington (defensive specialist), and sophomores Clair Isaacson (libero), Danika Anderson (setter/defensive specialist) and Ella DeWitt (outside hitter) are also back after seeing some varsity action last season.

That group – along with senior Caitlyn Stute (right-side hitter); junior Keira Dilworth (outside hitter); and sophomores Brenna Lindow (outside) and Amber Pyburn (middle hitter) – will be looking to fill in for last year’s senior crew of Addison Lindow (123 kills with 34 ace serves, 168 digs and 20 blocks), Allee Forbes (307 digs with 43 ace serves), Sofia Anderson and Kiley Lindow. Addison Lindow and Forbes were all-conference players last season.

Starting the season on junior varsity will be junior Annabelle Bolster; sophomores Kendall Nelson and Julia Durgin; freshmen Myah Lauderbaugh, Evelynn Johnson, Kiera Andress and Cassandra Bolster; eighth graders Mya Durgin and Kyleigh-Ann Smart; and seventh grader Mackenzie Lindow.

Wormley and assistant coaches Karly Cobb and Jordyn Lucas are expecting this veteran lineup to defend the conference title while challenging to win the Section 5A title this fall.

“Our conference looks tough this year and so does our section with very well coached, scrappy and disciplined teams,” said Wormley. “I’m super excited to see the girls in the gym this year. It’s really fun to have a group of seniors that are stuck together and love the game of volleyball and play for each other. Their motto this season is ‘All In, All Out, All Season’, which describes how much they’re committed to helping each other reach their goals.”

