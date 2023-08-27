Volleyball: Season opener was a success for Nevis, Park Rapids

PARK RAPIDS – It was a successful season opener in different ways for both the Nevis and Park Rapids volleyball teams.

Even though Nevis posted a 3-0 sweep, the host Panthers battled while producing opportunities to win the first two sets at the Area High School gym on Thursday, Aug. 24. However, the Tigers managed to win the crucial points down the stretch in Set 1 and Set 2 in a 27-25, 25-22, 25-12 victory.

In Set 1, Park Rapids held a 24-23 lead and was serving for the win before the Tigers closed with a 4-1 run. A kill and a tip by Abby Felts and an ace serve by Anna Yliniemi gave Park Rapids a 3-1 lead while kills by Felts and Maggie Meier made it 5-4. Kayli Bessler had a pair of kills, Marley Mitchell had a kill and Lyra Luebbert had a winning tip for the Tigers at the start. Two kills by Bessler, an ace serve by Mya Stacey and a kill by Luebbert gave Nevis a 9-7 edge. Olivia Miller and Macey Lund had kills for the Panthers during that stretch. Kills by Yliniemi and Felts and tips by Rylan Fogarty and Halle Eischens gave Park Rapids a 17-15 lead before a kill by Bessler and a block by Ava Forbes and Caitlyn Stute tied it at 17-17. Kills by Yliniemi and Lund were countered by a kill by Forbes and a block by Stute and Forbes as the Panthers led 21-19.Two kills by Mitchell tied the set at 21-21 before a tip by Felts put Park Rapids in front 24-23. Back-to-back kills by Bessler capped off the Tigers’ late rally.

Nevis' Marley Mitchell (4) spikes the ball as Park Rapids' Macey Lund (8) goes up for a block during the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 24. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

A kill by Yliniemi, a block by Felts and an ace serve by Fogarty gave Park Rapids a 3-1 lead to start Set 2. A kill by Bessler, a kill by Luebbert, and two kills by Mitchell put the Tigers in front 11-8. After a block by Lund made it 12-10, a kill by Forbes and a pair of kills by Bessler gave Nevis a 17-14 edge. Two Meier kills, Eischens’ ace serve, Yliniemi’s kill and a block by Felts kept the Panthers within 23-21 before Nevis closed out that set.

Nevis took control in Set 3 as a kill by Bessler, an ace serve by Luebbert, and a block by Stute and Forbes sparked a 12-4 start. Meier and Miller had kills for the Panthers in the early going. Kills by Forbes, Nevaeh Hollingsworth and Luebbert along with a winning tip by Stacey kept Nevis ahead 17-9 as Fogarty served an ace for the Panthers. After a tip by Eischens, Luebbert pounded down a kill and Bessler served four points as the Tigers closed with a 7-1 run to end the match.

Bessler (11), Mitchell (9), Luebbert (6) and Forbes (6) combined for 32 of the Tigers’ 35 kills with Stacey setting up 24 of those kills. Mitchell and Bessler served eight points apiece while Bessler (11) and Forbes (8) combined for 19 digs as Nevis had 11 service errors and 13 hitting errors.

For Nevis head coach Heidi Wormley, seeing her team improve as the match went along to earn the sweep was a positive way to open the season.

“Park Rapids was prepared and ready to come and play. (The girls) definitely had the first-game jitters and did not calm down until the middle of Game 2,” said Wormley. “We need to control our side of the court and focus on our little mistakes and improve our game with consistent play. Our ball handling must improve. I was proud of the girls. They never gave up and just kept playing. It’s always exciting to see a new team come together.”

Park Rapids' Maggie Meier (9) looks to tip the ball over the block of Nevis' Caitlyn Stute in the season opener. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Panthers had 21 hitting errors with 23 kills as Meier (5), Felts (5), Yliniemi (4) and Miller (4) combined for 18 kills. Fogarty (11) and Eischens (10) set up 21 of those kills. Fogarty served two aces and joined Yliniemi with six service points as Park Rapids had four ace serves and eight service errors. Defensively, Felts had two solo blocks while Yliniemi and Meier had 10 digs each.

Despite being swept, Alicia Norby was pleased with the way her team battled in her first match as Park Rapids’ head coach.

“Nevis is a great team and I was happy with our effort in the first two sets. We did a great job with serve receive and serving, “said Norby. “The biggest lesson we had in this game was to realize that the match is never over just because we are down in the third set. I saw a lot of good progress and we will continue to work on the areas that need more improvement.”

Nevis statistics

Serving: Mitchell 13 for 14, Bessler 11 for 14, Forbes 9 for 13, Stacey 12 for 12 (1 ace), Hollingsworth (10 for 10), Luebbert 7 for 8 (1 ace), Isaacson 1 for 3.

Service points: Mitchell 8, Bessler 8, Hollingsworth 6, Forbes 5, Stacey 5, Luebbert 4, Isaacson 1.

Attacks: Bessler 25 (11 kills), Mitchell 25 (9 kills), Luebbert 11 (6 kills), Forbes 11 (6 kills), Stacey 9 (2 kills), Hollingsworth 1 (1 kill).

Sets: Stacey 54 (24 assists), Bessler 5 (3 assists), Isaacson 5 (2 assists), Mitchell 3 (2 assists), Forbes 2 (1 assist), Stute 2, Hollingsworth 2, Luebbert 1, Anderson 1.

Digs: Bessler 11, Forbes 8, Isaacson 5, Stacey 3, Luebbert 3, Hollingsworth 3, Mitchell 2, Stute 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Stacey 1-0, Forbes 0-3, Stute 0-3.

Serve receive: Mitchell 13 for 14, Forbes 13 for 13, Isaacson 12 for 12, Hollingsworth 7 for 8, Bessler 6 for 6.

Park Rapids statistics

Serving: Fogarty 14 for 14 (2 aces), Yliniemi 13 for 14 (1 ace), Eischens 6 for 9 (1 ace), Felts 6 for 9, Persons 7 for 8, Meier 7 for 7.

Service points: Fogarty 6, Yliniemi 6, Felts 3, Persons 3, Meier 1, Eischens 1.

Attacks: Meier 22 (5 kills), Felts 21 (5 kills), Yliniemi 19 (4 kills), Eischens 14 (2 kills), Miller 8 (4 kills), Lund 4 (2 kills), Persons 3, Fogarty 2 (1 kill).

Sets: Eischens 37 (10 assists), Fogarty 36 (11 assists), Yliniemi 6 (1 assist), Meier 3 (1 assist), Persons 3, Felts 2, Lund 1, Miller 1.

Digs: Yliniemi 10, Meier 10, Eischens 5, Fogarty 4, Felts 3, Lund 1.

Blocks: Felts 2, Lund 1.