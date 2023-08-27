Volleyball: New Park Rapids coach looking to build winning program

PARK RAPIDS – Bringing stability and building a winning program are the long-term goals as Alicia Norby takes over as the new head coach of the Park Rapids volleyball team.

Norby, who will be the Panthers’ third head coach in the last three seasons, was a right-side hitter on a Windom Area High School team that was the state Class A runner-up her junior season in 2007 and the state Class A champion her senior season in 2008. Norby started coaching as Park Rapids’ Juniors coach two years ago and was the Panthers’ 8th grade coach last season.

“I love challenges and I enjoy coaching volleyball. The opportunity came to apply, and with a very supportive coaching staff, I believed it was the right fit. I am grateful to be hired and given this opportunity to lead this program,” said Norby. “My long-term goals for the program include trying to turn the program back into a winning team, develop a long-lasting competitive and winning program, and create a fun and competitive atmosphere that allows players the ability and opportunity to not only become a successful volleyball player, but learn valuable lessons that can be applied to all aspects of their lives.”

We are excited about where we’re at heading into our season. I believe if we learn to play together as a team, we will be able to match up with the best of them. Alicia Norby

Being counted on to lead the Panthers this season are the four returning players who saw extensive varsity time last season: seniors Abby Felts and Kilea Persons, and juniors Halle Eischens and Anna Yliniemi.

Felts finished third on the team with 134 kills and 214 digs,was fourth with 32 total blocks and was fifth with 24 ace serves in 27 matches as a middle hitter. Yliniemi led Park Rapids with 253 digs while finishing third with 33 ace serves and fourth with 100 kills in 29 matches as an outside hitter. Persons played in 19 matches, tallying 149 digs, 50 kills and 14 ace serves and will take over as a libero. Eischens had 92 digs, 43 kills and seven ace serves in 14 matches as an outside hitter and will also play setter and right-side hitter this season.

The Panthers have eight positions to fill with the graduation of Riley Pike (389 set assists, 171 kills, 67 ace serves, 216 digs and 34 total blocks in 29 matches), Chloe Tretbar (52 total blocks, 157 kills, 42 ace serves and 194 digs in 29 matches), Erika Sellin (250 set assists, 100 digs and 31 aces in 28 matches), Natalie Viloria (39 total blocks and 98 kills in 26 matches), Alison Scholz (36 digs and 13 kills in five matches), Tori Hanson (five digs in 12 matches) and Haley Kerr (one match). Pike and Tretbar received all-conference honors.

Seniors (from left) Cecelia Chase, Abby Felts, Macey Lund and Kilea Persons will play key roles for the Park Rapids volleyball team this season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Looking to fill those spots are seniors Macey Lund (right-side hitter) and Cecelia Chase (middle hitter/outside hitter); juniors Rylan Fogarty (setter), Maggie Meier (outside hitter), Olivia Miller (middle hitter), Brooke Kritzeck (middle hitter/outside hitter), Jordyn Ostlund (defensive specialist) and Zoey Felts (defensive specialist); and sophomores Allison Michaelson (middle hitter/outside hitter) and Macey Jalbert (middle hitter/outside hitter).

Competing on junior varsity will be juniors Olivia Kimball, Rhianna Greenlee and Nyssa Feather-Kaumans; sophomores Kennedy Campbell, Jadelyn Hallerstrom, Maggie Huber, McKenna Weaver, Mackenzie Nelson, Marley Sherva, Kolie Safratowich, Natalie Weiss, Aubrey Current and Brooke Wollschlager; and freshman Anna Rickbeil.

Section 8AA has only one change with Red Lake moving down to Section 8A. Park Rapids returns along with Barnesville, Crookston, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, East Grand Forks, Frazee, Hawley, Menahga, Pelican Rapids, Perham, Roseau, Thief River Falls, Wadena-Deer Creek and Warroad.

Pequot Lakes went 5-0 to win the Mid-State Conference title while Barnseville defeated East Grand Forks in last year’s Section 8AA championship match. Pequot Lakes, which was rated as high as No. 1 before ending the season rated No. 3 in the state Class AA poll, won the Section 6AA title while Detroit Lakes, the conference runner-up, won the Section 8AAA title to qualify for state for the first time in school history. Park Rapids took fifth in the conference standings with a 1-4 record.

For the Section 8AA tournament, Park Rapids received the No. 4 seed in the North to earn a home playoff match. The Panthers defeated No. 5 Warroad (25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-12) before being eliminated by No. 1 Roseau (21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-10) in the North semifinals to end the season with a 9-20 overall record. That was a vast improvement over a 3-18 showing two years ago.

Norby is looking to continue that upward trend this fall.

“We are so blessed to have such great community support and our boosters are absolutely amazing. We want to make sure the girls know how fortunate they are to have them and to make sure they appreciate them and don’t take them for granted,” said Norby, who will be assisted by Kara Meier, Katelyn Kannegiesser, and Cody Wolff. “We want to take one match at a time this season and try to learn and grow from every opponent and opportunity. We have strong senior leadership and the girls seem to be buying into a new coaching staff and new ways of doing things. The goal this year is to be over .500 and improve on that by the following season. The key to meeting that expectation is to focus on skill development and our mental game. We are excited about where we’re at heading into our season. I believe if we learn to play together as a team, we will be able to match up with the best of them.”

