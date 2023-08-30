Volleyball: Nevis prevails in close first set to spark 3-0 sweep over Menahga

NEVIS – After prevailing in a tight opening set, the Nevis volleyball team controlled the net the rest of the way in a 3-0 sweep over Menahga at the Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The Tigers combined 33 kills with nine blocks to spark a 27-25, 25-15, 25-18 victory.

Both teams battled through eight ties before Nevis closed out a close Set 1. A kill by Elise Torola and blocks by Erica Tormanen and Leah Weaver gave Menahga a 6-4 lead before Kayli Bessler served an ace during a 5-0 run as the Tigers claimed a 10-6 advantage. Kills by Tormanen, Weaver and Hailey Peterson tied the set at 11-11 before three kills by Marley Mitchell and an ace serve during a 4-0 run by Nevaeh Hollingsworth gave Nevis an 18-13 edge. A pair of kills by Weaver tied the set at 19-19 while an ace serve by Bessler put the Tigers in front 21-19. Menahga used a tip by Anna Pietila, kills by Weaver and Tormanen, and an ace serve by Tormanen for a 23-23 tie. After a kill by Mitchell was countered with a kill by Weaver as the Braves held a 25-24 lead, Nevis used a kill by Bessler to cap off a 3-0 run and claim the opening set.

Menahga's Taija Pinoniemi (6) goes up for a kill as Nevis' Ava Forbes (7) and Mya Stacey go up for a block during a match at the Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

An ace serve by Weaver and a kill by Janelle Hendrickson gave Menahga a 2-1 lead to open Set 2 before two kills apiece by Bessler and Mitchell put the Tigers in front 12-5. After kills by Peterson and Taija Pinoniemi kept the Braves within 20-10, two kills by Bessler helped Nevis close out that set.

Two kills by Weaver and an ace serve by Torola were countered by an ace serve and two kills by Mitchell as Set 3 was tied at 12-12. Two kills apiece by Bessler and Mitchell gave Nevis a 19-15 advantage before kills by Mitchell and Forbes closed out the match.

Nevis' Lyra Luebbert (13) and Kayli Bessler attempt to block a spike by Menahga's Leah Weaver at the Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Mitchell (14) and Bessler (13) combined for 27 kills with Stacey tallying 29 set assists. Bessler and Hollingsworth served two aces each as the Tigers served five aces with eight service errors to go along with 18 hitting errors. Defensively, Forbes had two solo blocks and joined Stacey with four assisted blocks. Forbes had nine digs while Stacey, Bessler and Hollingsworth had eight digs each as Nevis improved to 2-0.

The Braves finished with 23 kills and 23 hitting errors with Weaver leading the way with eight kills and Pietila having 19 set assists. Torola served two aces as Menahga had five service aces with 11 service errors. Weaver had four total blocks and Maddie Hendrickson had 13 digs in the Braves’ season opener.

Menahga's Anna Pietila (3) attempts to tip the ball over Nevis' Ava Forbes on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Menahga statistics

Serving: J. Hendrickson 11 for 14 (1 ace), Torola 10 for 13 (2 aces), Pietila 9 for 11, Tormanen 7 for 7 (1 ace), Weaver 4 for 7, M. Hendrickson 6 for 6, Peterson 1 for 1.

Attacks: J. Hendrickson 21 (4 kills), Tormanen 18 (2 kills), Weaver 14 (8 kills), Pinoniemi 13 (3 kills), Pietila 11 (2 kills), Peterson 5 (3 kills), M. Hendrickson 5, Torola 4 (1 kill).

Sets: Pietila 68 (19 assists), M. Hendrickson 5 (2 assists), Tormanen 4, J. Hendrickson 3, Weaver 3, Torola 1.

Digs: M. Hendrickson 13, J. Hendrickson 7, Tormanen 5, Pietila 4, Torola 4, Pinoniemi 4, Peterson 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Weaver 1-3, Tormanen 1-2, Pinoniemi 1-0, Pietila 0-1.

Serve receive: M. Hendrickson 35 for 39, Tormanen 15 for 16, Torola 12 for 13, J. Hendrickson 6 for 6, Weaver 1 for 1.

Nevis statistics

Serving: Bessler 16 for 18 (2 aces), Mitchell 16 for 18 (1 ace), Hollingsworth 16 for 16 (2 aces), Stacey 8 for 9, Forbes 7 for 8, Isaacson 2 for 2, Anderson 1 for 2.

Attacks: Bessler 32 (13 kills), Mitchell 24 (14 kills), Forbes 11 (3 kills), Luebbert 10, Stacey 5 (1 kill), Stute 3 (1 kill), Hollingsworth 2, Isaacson 1.

Sets: Stacey 73 (29 assists), Bessler 4 (2 assists), Isaacson 3, Stute 3, Forbes 2, Hollingsworth 1, Mitchell 1.

Digs: Forbes 9, Stacey 8, Bessler 8, Hollingsworth 8, Mitchell 3, Isaacson 2, Stute 2, Pyburn 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Forbes 2-4, Stacey 0-4, Mitchell 1-2, Luebbert 0-2, Bessler 0-2, Stute 0-1.