Volleyball: Nevis enjoyed 'great' season by finishing with 22-8 record

With a veteran lineup returning, head coach Heidi Wormley expected another successful season from the Nevis volleyball team.

The Tigers delivered by going undefeated in Northland Conference play while finishing with a 23-6 overall record. Nevis went 6-1 for second place in the conference and 22-8 overall last season.

“We had a great volleyball season this year,” said Wormley. “I’m really proud of this team. They played for each other and gave everything they had. It’s the first time we’ve won the conference since 2017. This was their first team goal and they accomplished it.”

Nevis libero Allee Forbes capped off her senior season by earning 2022 Northland Conference honors. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Tigers set the tone for the season by winning their first seven matches. Nevis opened the season by defeating Park Rapids (25-19, 24-26, 25-12, 25-16), Verndale (25-21, 25-18, 25-18) in a section match, Menahga (25-19, 25-20, 25-14) and Cass Lake-Bena (25-5, 25-10, 25-9) in a conference and section match before going 4-1 at the Ada-Borup Invitational with wins over Roseau (25-18, 25-13), Hawley (25-22, 25-19) and Win-E-Mac (25-11, 25-7) before falling to Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (20-25, 25-17, 25-18). The Tigers then defeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (25-16, 25-23) in the match for third place.

Conference and section wins over Pine River-Backus (21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-11) and Laporte (25-10, 25-12, 25-11) were followed with a conference win over Blackduck (25-13, 25-8, 25-6). At the Duluth East Invitational, Nevis defeated Denfeld (25-22, 25-11), lost to Lake of the Woods (25-12, 23-25, 15-3), defeated Superior (22-25, 25-18, 15-9) and lost to Brainerd (22-25, 25-14, 15-13).

ADVERTISEMENT

An eight-match winning streak followed as the Tigers posted wins over Sebeka (25-14, 25-17, 25-19) and Northland (25-8, 25-9, 25-7) in section matches, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (27-25, 24-26, 25-12, 25-20) in a conference and section match, Browerville-Eagle Valley (25-20, 27-25, 27-25) in a section match, and Clearbrook-Gonvick (25-15, 25-17, 25-17) and Kelliher-Northome (25-10, 25-21, 25-10) in conference matches.

The Tigers won the conference title with a 7-0 record while Pine River-Backus (6-1), W-H-A (5-2), Northome-Kelliher (4-3), Clearbrook-Gonvick (2-5), Cass Lake-Bena (2-6), Laporte (2-6) and Blackduck (1-6) followed.

Nevis concluded the regular season by splitting four matches at the Moorhead Invitational, opening with wins over Osseo (25-19, 25-18) and Monticello (25-21, 25-20) before falling to Moorhead (17-25, 25-7, 15-12) and Roseville (25-23, 25-19).

Mya Stacey received Northland Conference honors after leading Nevis in set assists and ace serves during the 2022 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

For the Section 5A tournament, the Tigers used a 9-0 record against section opponents to earn the No. 1 seed in Pod 1. Nevis eliminated Laporte (25-11, 25-5, 25-12) in the first round before being eliminated with a loss to Verndale (15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 11-25, 16-14).

For the season, the Tigers pounded down 864 kills with 391 hitting errors while serving 229 aces with 196 service errors. Nevis also made 139 errors on serve receive.

Leading the Tigers this season were seniors Allee Forbes, Addison Lindow, Sofia Anderson and Kiley Lindow; juniors Kayli Bessler, Marley Mitchell, Lyra Luebbert and Mya Stacey; sophomore Eva Warrington; and freshmen Ava Forbes and Clair Isaacson. Allee Forbes, Lindow, Bessler, Mitchell and Stacey received all-conference honors while Luebbert and Ava Forbes were all-conference honorable mention players.

Bessler led the Tigers with 302 kills and 53 blocks while adding 36 ace serves and 227 digs. Mitchell was second with 206 kills and had 29 ace serves, 137 digs and 40 blocks. Addison Lindow had 123 kills with 34 ace serves, 168 digs and 20 blocks. Stacey led the team with 45 ace serves and 669 set assists while chipping in 20 blocks. Allee Forbes had a team-leading 307 digs with 43 ace serves. Ava Forbes had 105 kills, 23 ace serves, 180 digs and 28 blocks. Luebbert contributed 21 blocks.

Kayli Bessler (12) led the Tigers in kills and blocks in earning Northland Conference honors during the 2022 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

“We will really miss our seniors for their leadership and their ability to set a positive team atmosphere. That was the reason for our success this year. Addison and Allee will truly be missed in our serve receive in our defense along with our ace servers Kiley and Sofia. This is a great group of girls that lead the team with discipline and respect,” said Wormley. “Next season will be a reload, but we are returning our setter and our big hitter. We will have to work on our defense in our service receive. This season didn’t end the way we wanted with a tough loss to Verndale in the playoffs. This will only make the girls want to work harder next season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevis statistics

Serves: Al. Forbes 337 for 356 (43 aces), Stacey 290 for 336 (45 aces), Bessler 253 for 288 (36 aces), Mitchell 248 for 287 (29 aces), A. Lindow 230 for 255 (34 aces), Av. Forbes 187 for 210 (23 aces), S. Anderson 103 for 107 (10 aces), K. Lindow 42 for 44 (2 aces), Hollingsworth 8 for 10 (1 ace), Luebbert 8 for 9 (3 aces), Warrington 6 for 7 (1 ace), Isaacson 3 for 3, D. Anderson 1 for 1.

Attacks: Bessler 687 (302 kills), Mitchell 560 (206 kills), A. Lindow 409 (123 kills), Av. Forbes 333 (105 kills), Stacey 266 (79 kills), Luebbert 186 (44 kills), S. Anderson 80 (16 kills), Al. Forbes 73 (12 kills), Warrington 5 (1 kill), Isaacson 5 (1 kill), K. Lindow 4, Hollingsworth 1.

Sets: Stacey 1,841 (669 assists), Al. Forbes 120 (33 assists), Bessler 111 (22 assists), A. Lindow 108 (24 assists), Av. Forbes 77 (12 assists), Mitchell 73 (20 assists), Luebbert 63 (10 assists), Anderson 16 (5 assists), Isaacson 8 (1 assist), Warrington 6, K. Lindow 4 (1 assist).

Digs: Al. Forbes 307, Bessler 227, Av. Forbes 180, A. Lindow 168, Stacey 162, Mitchell 137, Luebbert 35, S. Anderson 19, K. Lindow 18, Warrington 7, Isacson 4, Hollingsworth 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Bessler 15-38, Mitchell 10-30, Av. Forbes 3-25, Luebbert 2-19, A. Lindow 4-16, Stacey 4-16, S. Anderson 0-1, DeWitt 0-1.