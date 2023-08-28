Volleyball: Menahga counting on rebuilding season to pay dividends

MENAHGA – The Menahga volleyball team is counting on last year’s rebuilding season to pave the way for a successful season this fall.

Last season, the Braves had only one player return to the starting lineup. That inexperience led to a 1-6 record in Park Region Conference matches and a 6-18 overall mark.

With the entire starting lineup returning, head coach Logan Redetzke is looking for Menahga to contend for the conference title and be a threat in the Section 8AA tournament.

Leading the Braves this season are the returning starters: seniors Erica Tormanen (outside hitter) and Janelle Hendrickson (outside hitter); and juniors Maddie Hendrickson (libero), Anna Pietila (setter), Taija Pinoniemi (middle hitter) and Leah Weaver (middle hitter).

That group led the way as Menahga served 138 aces with 148 service errors while pounding down 512 kills with 432 hitting errors last season. The Braves also had 159 errors on serve receive. Menahga received the No. 6 seed in the North for the Section 8AA tournament and saw the season end with a loss to No. 3 East Grand Forks in the first round. East Grand Forks would lose to Barnesville in the section title match.

Tormanen, the lone returning starter last season, led the Braves with 199 digs and 145 kills while serving 12 aces. Janelle Hendrickson led the team with 32 ace serves, was second with 178 digs and was tied for second with 100 kills while tallying 21 blocks. Weaver had a team high 44 blocks and was tied for second with 100 kills while adding 14 ace serves and 37 digs. Those three players received all-conference honorable mention honors.

Pietila had 274 set assists, 29 ace serves, 27 kills and 113 digs while Taija Pinoniemi served 13 aces and had 65 kills, 48 digs and 19 blocks. Maddie Hendrickson chipped in 127 digs.

Among those expected to compete for varsity time this season are junior Isabel Lake (outside hitter); sophomores Elise Torola (right-side hitter), Eliana Jettmann (defensive specialist) and Hailey Peterson (right-side hitter); and freshman Kyah Jantz (defensive specialist).

Wadena-Deer Creek won the Park Region Conference title with a 7-0 record while Henning (6-1), New York Mills (5-2), Sebeka (4-3), Verndale (3-4) and Bertha-Hewitt (2-5) followed. Pillager (0-7) rounded out the conference standings a year ago.

With the entire starting lineup and top reserves back, Redetzke is counting on her team to have more success this fall.

“My expectations are to become a .500 team again and more. In order for that to be met, they need to continue their communication, level headedness and energy on the court,” said Redetzke, who will be assisted by Hannah Bliss and Jodi Tolkkinen. “I feel we will be able to battle with our competition that we see this season. Those section games are going to be tough, which they should be. They have been at that level longer than we have. Our passing and offense are going to have to be on the money if we want to play our game and win those games. A lot of teams had some changes with graduation and I come back with the same team. We mesh really well and they have been working really hard. I am stoked for this season.”