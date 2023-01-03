Volleyball: Having a rebuilding season will pay dividends in future for Menahga

A rebuilding season should pay dividends in the future for the Menahga volleyball team.

The Braves had to replace almost the entire varsity roster from a team that went 15-11 and advanced to the Section 8AA North championship match a year ago.

Only junior Erica Tormanen returned with extended varsity experience. Tormanen moved into the starting lineup and joined eight other players – juniors Janelle Hendrickson and Addie Pinoniemi; sophomores Maddie Hendrickson, Anna Pietila, Niina Pinoniemi, Taija Pinoniemi and Leah Weaver; and eighth grader Malena Hendrickson – who also played major roles on the varsity for the first time as the Braves finished with a 1-6 record in Park Region Conference play and a 6-18 overall record.

Janelle Hendrickson (2) received Park Region Conference honorable mention honors after leading Menahga with 32 ace serves and finishing second on the team with 100 kills and 178 digs during the 2022 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

That inexperienced squad struggled early by being swept in four of the first five matches. After losses to defending Section 8AA champion Hawley (25-18, 25-18, 25-10) and Nevis (25-19, 25-20, 25-14), the Braves defeated Pillager (25-17, 25-22, 25-10) in the conference opener before falling to Pelican Rapids (25-22, 25-14, 25-19) in a section match and Wadena-Deer Creek (25-7, 25-12, 25-17) in a conference match.

At the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Invitational, Menahga defeated Cass Lake-Bena (25-15, 25-16), lost to Fosston (25-13, 25-17) and Royalton (27-25, 25-20), defeated Blackduck (25-18, 22-25, 15-10), and lost to Fertile-Beltrami (25-15, 25-21). The Braves lost their next four matches against Staples-Motley (25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 25-10), Henning (25-13, 25-18, 25-15) in a conference match, Browerville-Eagle Valley (25-22, 25-20, 25-21) and Bertha-Hewitt (25-18, 25-17, 25-19) in a conference match.

Menahga then split four matches at the Barnesville Invitational with a win over Win-E-Mac (25-20, 25-15), a loss to Barnesville (25-20 25-18), a win over Battle Lake (25-23, 25-23) and a loss to New York Mills (25-7, 25-14).

Leah Weaver (right) led the Braves with 44 blocks and was second with 100 kills in earning 2022 Park Region Conference honorable mention honors. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

After a section win over Frazee (19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16), the Braves were swept in their next four matches to end the regular season. Conference losses to New York Mills (25-17, 27-25, 25-15) and Verndale (25-22, 25-17, 25-17) were followed with a loss to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (25-20, 25-22, 25-19) and a loss to Sebeka (25-23, 25-13, 25-13) in the conference finale.

Wadena-Deer Creek won the Park Region Conference title with a 7-0 record while Henning (6-1), New York Mills (5-2), Sebeka (4-3), Verndale (3-4) and Bertha-Hewitt (2-5) followed. Pillager (0-7) rounded out the conference standings.

For the Section 8AA tournament, the Braves received the No. 6 seed in the North and saw the season end with a loss to No. 3 East Grand Forks (25-11, 25-19, 25-17) in the first round. East Grand Forks would lose to Barnesville in the section title match.

For the season, Menahga served 138 aces with 148 service errors while pounding down 512 kills with 432 hitting errors. The Braves also had 159 errors on serve receive.

Tormanen led the Braves with 199 digs and 145 kills while serving 12 aces. Janelle Hendrickson led the team with 32 ace serves, was second with 178 digs and was tied for second with 100 kills while tallying 21 blocks. Weaver had a team high 44 blocks and was tied for second with 100 kills while adding 14 ace serves and 37 digs. Addie Pinoniemi chipped in 125 digs, 89 set assists, 52 kills, 11 ace serves and 10 blocks. Those four players received all-conference honorable mention honors.

Addie Pinoniemi, who tallied 89 set assists this season, received Park Region Conference honorable mention honors during the 2022 season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Pietila had 274 set assists, 29 ace serves, 27 kills and 113 digs. Taija Pinoniemi served 13 aces and had 65 kills, 48 digs and 19 blocks. Malena Hendrickson compiled 13 service aces, Maddie Hendrickson had 127 digs and Niina Pinoniemi had 56 digs.

Also seeing varsity time this season were sophomore Isabel Lake, freshman Elise Torola and eighth grader Kyah Jantz.

“The season was a rough one, which was to be expected having a whole new team on the court with very little varsity experience, but it was a great baseline season and we can only go up from here,” said Menahga head coach Logan Redetzke. “I didn’t set too many expectations because it was a ‘find ourselves’ season. But the girls didn’t disappoint when we could play along with those tough teams that I am sure a lot of people didn’t think could be accomplished.”

With everyone returning next season, Redetzke expects the Braves will develop into a serious threat in 2023.

“This team came together really well. Although there are a couple spots we need to buff up on, they are all easy fixes in order for our team to thrive next season,” said Redetzke. “We had some girls really come into serving and our passing got better and our hitters started to grow some confidence in what they were doing and their strengths. Next year if it all comes together, we will have just as strong of a team that I had in 2021.”

Menahga statistics

Serves: J. Hendrickson 214 for 242 (32 aces), Pietila 171 for 189 (29 aces), Tormanen 143 for 161 (12 aces), A. Pinoniemi 146 for 160 (11 aces), T. Pinoniemi 135 for 152 (13 aces), Weaver 114 for 141 (14 aces), Mal. Hendrickson 109 for 120 (13 aces), Mad. Hendrickson 35 for 47 (8 aces), Jantz 43 for 45 (4 aces), N. Pinoniemi 8 for 8 (2 aces), Torola 0 for 1.

Attacks: Tormanen 542 (145 kills), Weaver 367 (100 kills), J. Hendrickson 370 (100 kills), A. Pinoniemi 255 (52 kills), T. Pinoniemi 226 (65 kills), Pietila 148 (27 kills), Mal. Hendrickson 78 (16 kills), Mad. Hendrickson 25 (1 kill), Lake 15 (3 kills), N. Pinoniemi 7 (2 kills), Jettmann 6 (1 kill), Jantz 2.

Sets: Pietila 1,103 (274 assists), A. Pinoniemi 385 (89 assists), J. Hendrickson 96 (14 assists), Tormanen 84 (18 assists), T. Pinoniemi 60 (12 assists), Mad. Hendrickson 48 (8 assists), Weaver 40 (9 assists), Mal. Hendrickson 28 (8 assists), N. Pinoniemi 23 (4 assists), Jantz 11, Jettmann 9 (2 assists), Lake (2 assists).

Digs: Tormanen 199, J. Hendrickson 178, Mad. Hendrickson 127, A. Pinoniemi 125, Pietila 113, N. Pinoniemi 56, T. Pinoniemi 48, Weaver 39, Jantz 32, Jettmann 19, Mal. Hendrickson 17, Lake 3.

Blocks (solo-assists): Weaver 5-39, J. Hendrickson 4-17, T. Pinoniemi 3-16, Pietila 0-17, A. Pinoniemi 0-10, Tormanen 1-8, Mal. Hendrickson 0-9.