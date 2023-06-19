Track: Area athletes shine at Nike Nationals

EUGENE, Ore. – All seven area athletes clocked impressive times at the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.

Park Rapids’ Madeline Brandt, Olivia Davis, Morgan Koppelman and Addison Lauwagie finished second in the Emerging Elite girls 4 x 800-meter relay in 9:44.08 on Friday, June 16. Brandt had splits of 1:11.195 and 1:19.228, Davis followed with splits of 1:1.068 and 1:19.326, Koppelman had splits of 1:09.638 and 1:13.216, and Lauwagie finished with splits of 1:06.090 and 1:15.320.

La Canada TC (California) led the 15 teams with a 9:35.52.

Natalia Lopez, Davis, Brandt and Lauwagie finished third out of four teams in the Emerging Elite 4 x 400 relay with a 4:09.32 on Saturday, June 17. Lopez and Brandt led off with a 2:07.231 while Brandt clocked a 1:02.156 split and Lauwagie anchored with a 59.926. Lake Creek (Texas) took first in 4:05.22 and Bulldogs Elite (Texas) was second in 4:07.12.

Nevis’ Ayo Ogundeji finished fourth in the Emerging Elite boys 100-meter dash and seventh in the 200-meter dash.

Ogundeji finished fifth out of 82 runners in the preliminaries of the 100 with an 11.07 and followed with a 19.96 in the finals on Friday. Jase Klinkhammer of Bellingham (Washington) had the fastest preliminary time of 10.87 and finished first with a 10.80 in the finals. Cordial Vann of Dallas (Texas) took second in 10.81 and Juriad Hughes of Coon Rapids finished third in 10.90.

In the 200 prelims on Saturday, June 17, Ogundeji finished fifth out of 58 runners in 22.04 before clocking a 22.36 during the finals on Sunday. Aaron Guillaume of Atlanta (Georgia) took first in prelims with a 21.94 and followed with a winning time of 21.75 in the nine-runner finals.

Nevis’ Jade Rypkema placed sixth out of 35 runners in the Elite girls 5,000 in 17:00.17 on Friday. Rypekma had split times of 37.914, 1:20.256, 1:18.415, 1:20.399, 1:20.887, 1:23.264, 1:23.777, 1:24.351, 1:25.792, 1:24.058, 1:25.099, 1:23.846 and 1:12.118.

Finishing ahead of Rypkema were Paityn Noe of Huxley (Iowa) in 16:04.69, Emily Wisniewski of Corvallis (Oregon) in 16:10.16, Zariel Macchia of Shirley (New York) in 16:17.29, Eleanor Raker of Reno (Nevada) in 16:50.01 and Addison Knoblach of Fort Wayne (Indiana) in 16:58.04.

In the 1,500 on Sunday, Rypekma clocked a 4:32.64 to finish first in Heat 1 and 14th overall out of 44 runners. Anna Callahan of Spartan TC (Washington) led the pack in 4:27.61. In the mile, Rypkema placed eighth out of 44 competitors with a 4:51.28 behind splits of 1:09.377, 1:14.984, 1:15.307 and 1:11.649. Callahan took first in 4:44.68.