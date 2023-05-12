Track and Field: United North Central competes in 6A True Team meet

PELICAN RAPIDS – Anjalie Aho, Avory Haman and Cailynn Gaughan finished third to lead United North Central at the Section 6A True Team track and field meet on Tuesday, May 9.

Aho took third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:19.93, Haman was third in the 300 hurdles in 51.14 and Gaughan tied for third in the high jump by clearing 4 feet, 10 inches as UNC finished 10th in the girls meet with 381.50 points.

Also posting top 10 finishes for the Warriors were the 4 x 100 relay team (fifth in 55.58), Elsa Kommpa in the 3,200 (seventh in 13:11.88), and Miranda Lillquist in the discus (10th at 81-8).

UNC finished 13th in the boys meet with 132 points. Leading the Warriors were Nolan McGowan (ninth in the 100 in 12.07), Teagen Lee (eighth in the 800 in 2:12.95) and Riley Livingston (10th in the 1,600 in 5:12.52).

Barnesville captured the section title for the girls in this 14-team meet with 738 points while Pelican Rapids won the boys title with 716 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevis competes in Pelican Rapids

PELICAN RAPIDS – Jade Rypkema and Jon Rice won events to lead the Nevis track and field teams at the Hank Emmel Invitational on May 4.

Rypkema led the field in the 800-meter run in 2:18.90 as Nevis finished eighth in the girls meet with 41 points. Liddy DeWulf was the runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 3.75 inches while Grace McNamee placed in three events by taking second in the 100 hurdles in 17.00, fourth in the 300 hurdles in 51.83 and seventh in the triple jump at 30-11.50.

Also placing for the Tigers were Adeline Bjorklund in the 1,600 (fifth in 5:55.61), DeWulf in the discus (sixth at 91-6), and the 4 x 200 relay team of McNamee, Kendall Nelson, DeWulf and Sofai Marengoui (eighth in 1:58.21).

Rice won the 110 hurdles in 15.90 and the 300 hurdles in 41.31 as the Nevis boys compiled 25 points. Rice also joined Karch Frazier, Eli Bergstrom and Ethan Bucholtz on the 4 x 200 relay team that took fourth in 1:39.68.

Perham won the girls title with 131.50 points and United Clay Becker took first in the boys meet with 149.33 points in this 11-team meet.