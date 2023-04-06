Track and Field: United North Central competes at Concordia meet

MOORHEAD – Runner-up finishes by Cailynn Gaughan and Anjalie Aho led the United North Central track and field teams at the 15-team Pine to Prairie Conference Indoor Meet at Concordia College on Monday, April 3.

Gaughan cleared 4 feet, 9 inches in the high jump while Aho clocked a 5:34.72 in the 1,600-meter run as the UNC girls placed 10th with 21 points. Barnesville won the girls title with 102.50 points.

Scoring the other points for the Warriors were Julianna Lillquist (fifth in the shot put at 31-0.50) and Elsa Komppa (eighth in the 1,600 in 6:18.56).

In the boys meet, UNC finished 13th with 8 points as Nolan McGowan took fifth in the 200 in 25.30 and Riley Livingston placed fifth in the 1,600 in 5:13.06. East Grand Forks led the field with 102 points.

Posting the top performances for the UNC girls in the other events were Emma Ness (23rd in the 55 in 8.27 and 18th in the 200 in 30.92), Sofia Heltunen (22nd in the 400 in 1:15.49), Avery Aho (14th in the 800 in 2:56.00), Arianne Grant (16th in the long jump at 13-6.50), and the 4 x 200 relay team of Elyse Ness, Ellie Ness, Emma Ness and Mattea Smith (19th in 2:12.19).

Leading the UNC boys in the other events were McGowan (ninth in the 55 in 7.17), Teagen Lee (17th in the 400 in 1:02.26 and 14th in the 800 in 2:24.85) and Xander Lincoln (53rd in the shot put at 26-11).