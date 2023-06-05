Track and Field: UNC concludes season at Section 6A meet

PELICAN RAPIDS – Anjalie Aho contended for state berths in two events as the United North Central track and field teams concluded the season at the Section 6A meet on Thursday, June 1.

Aho finished third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:20.80 and took fourth in the 3,200 in 12:05.88 as the UNC girls finished 17th with 12 points. Macie Josephson placed eighth in the 1,600 in 5:55.59 for the Warriors’ other point. Perham won the section title with 120.50 points.

Also competing for the UNC girls were Emma Ness (13th in the 100 in 14.27 and 14th in the 200 in 29.02), Avery Aho (13th in the 800 in 2:36.85), Elsa Komppa (10th in the 3,200 in 13:00.91), Miranda Lillquist (10th in the shot put at 30 feet, 9.75 inches) and Julianna Lillquist (11th in the discus at 76-2.50).

The UNC boys tied for 17th place with 10 points as Alex Treinen finished fifth in the 300 hurdles in 43.88 and the 4 x 100 relay team of Roman Howard, Nolan McGowan, Michael Anderson and Casey Blixt took fifth in 45.76 to lead the way. The other points were scored by Blixt in the 400 (eighth in 54.13) and Riley Livingston in the pole vault (eighth by clearing 9-11). Perham won the section title with 112 points.

McGowan finished ninth in the 100 in 12.39 and Livingston was 12th in the 800 in 2:16.10 as the other section competitors for the UNC boys.

Those athletes qualified for the Section 6A meet during the Section 6-22A meet at Sebeka on May 25.

Anjalie Aho clocked a winning time of 5:25.15 in the 1,600 while also placing third in the 3,200 in 12:06.02 as the UNC girls took seventh in the 11-team field with 32 points. Perham won the subsection title with 148 points.

Josephson finished third in the 1,600 in 5:46.15 while Julianna Lillquist took third in the discus with a throw of 88-1 and Miranda Lillquist was fourth in the shot put at 31-8 to round out the Warriors’ team score. Ness was seventh in the 200 in 29.44 and ninth in the 100 in 14.04; Avery Aho took 10th in the 800 in 2:40.08; and Komppa was ninth in the 3,200 in 13:07.55 to qualify for the section meet.

The UNC boys finished ninth out of 10 teams with 12 points as Perham claimed the title with 116 points.

Treinen finished fourth in the 300 hurdles in 45.39 while Howard, McGowan, Anderson and Blixt took fourth in the 4 x 100 relay in 46.61. Rounding out the Warriors’ team score were McGowan (fifth in the 100 in 12.05) and Blixt (fifth in the 400 in 55.43). Livingston advanced in the 800 after clocking a 2:13.12 for eighth place and in the pole vault after placing 10th at 9-3.