Track and Field: Park Rapids sweeps boys, girls titles at home

PARK RAPIDS – Addison Lauwagie broke the school record in the pole vault by clearing 10 feet, 1 inch in helping the Park Rapids girls track and field team capture the title at the Park Rapids Invitational at Vern Weekley Field on Tuesday, April 18.

Lauwagie (who broke the school record of 10 feet held by Jenny Etter in 2000, Rachel Thelen in 2009 and Morgan Koppelman last season) also won the 400-meter dash in 1:02.76 and ran on the winning 4 x 800 relay team that clocked a 4:16.66 as the Panthers compiled 110 points to top the 13-team field. Barnesville was second with 90 points in Park Rapids’ first home meet of the season.

Olivia Miller (left) takes the baton from Olivia Davis during the 4 x 200-meter relay at the Park Rapids Invitational on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Luke Hartung won the shot put with a throw of 48-9 and the discus with a toss of 135-7 in helping Park Rapids claim the title in the boys meet with 140 points. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale was second with 132.50 points in the 11-team field.

Joining Lauwagie on the winning 4 x 400 relay team were Olivia Davis, Koppelman and Natalia Lopez. Koppelman added a pair of runner-up finishes with a 1:03.04 in the 400 and by clearing 10 feet in the pole vault. Other runner-up showings for the Park Rapids girls were turned in by Miller in the 200 in 28.11 and Madeline Brandt in the 800 in 2:28.56 while Davis placed third in the triple jump at 32-5. Laney Vrieze, Avery Schueller, Davis and Miller also took third in the 4 x 200 relay in 1:54.00.

Avery Schueller takes the baton from Kiera Demoret during the 4 x 100-meter relay at the Park Rapids Invitational on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Nevis finished ninth in the girls meet with 23 points behind Liddy DeWulf’s winning throw of 35-9 in the shot put. United North Central was 10th with 16 points as Anjalie Aho took first in the 1,600 in 5:23.49.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Hartung’s pair of wins, Ephraim Bervig won the 3,200 in 10:22.00 and Cameron Runyan tied for first in the pole vault by clearing 11-6. The 4 x 100 relay team of Jaydon Walen, Hartung, Runyan and Malachi Martin also took first in 46.15.

Cameron Runyan placed eighth in the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 8.25 inches at the Park Rapids Invitational on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Adding runner-up finishes for the Park Rapids boys were Pierce DeBlieck in the 110 hurdles (16.91) and 300 hurdles (44.91) and the 4 x 800 relay unit of Blaine Hensel, Ephraim Bervig, Logan Maanum and Eli Bervig in 8:33.81. Taking third were Eli Bervig in the 400 (55.12), Hensel in the 3,200 (10:37.00), and the 4 x 400 relay team of Walen, DeBlieck, Maanum and Eli Bervig in 3:46.27.

Ayo Ogundeji won the 100 in 11.63 and the 200 in 23.74 while Jon Rice won the 110 hurdles in 16.78 and the 300 hurdles in 42.93 in leading Nevis to sixth place with 46 points. United North Central finished 10th with 12 points with Nolan McGowan’s third-place time of 12.27 in the 100 leading the way.

Girls team scores: Park Rapids 110, Barnesville 90, Pelican Rapids 83, Frazee 76, Pillager 71, International Falls 66, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 56, Park Christian 44.50, Nevis 23, United North Central 16, New York Mills 15.50, Lake of the Woods 15, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7.

100 dash: 1, Stanley, BHV, 13.60.

200 dash: 1, Guler, Pel, 27.89. 2, Miller, PR, 28.11. 8, Davis, PR, 29.63.

400 dash: 1, Lauwagie, PR, 1:02.76. 2, Koppelman, PR, 1:03.04.

800 run: 1, Rotz, B, 2:28.11. 2, Brandt, PR, 2:28.56. 8, Av. Aho, UNC, 2:48.31.

1,600 run: 1, An. Aho, UNC, 5:23.49. 4, Brandt, PR, 5:54.57. 6, Josephson, UNC, 6:07.17. 7, Komppa, UNC, 6:10.80. 8, J. Harmon, PR, 6:13.08.

3,200 run: 1, Hutchinson, IF, 12:11.30.

100 hurdles: 1, Thostenson, IF, 17.14. 4, McNamee, N, 17.69.

300 hurdles: ,1 Kimman, Pill, 49.84. 4, McNamee, N, 52.95. 8, Lopez, PR, 55.72.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Pillager, 53.69. 4, Park Rapids (Vrieze, Officer, Demoret, Schueller), 55.58.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Pelican Rapids, 1:52.48. 3, Park Rapids (Vrieze, Schueller, Davis, Miller), 1:56.30.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Davis, Koppelman, Lopez, Lauwagie), 4:16.66.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Pelican Rapids, 10:47.80. 6, Park Rapids (Maanum, Bolton, London, Etter), 11:26.30.

High jump: 1, Thostenson, IF, 5-2.

Pole vault: 1, Lauwagie, PR, 10-1. 2, Koppelman, PR, 10-0.

Long jump: 1, Follingstad, Barn, 16-1.50. 7, Pike, PR, 14-11.5.

Triple jump: 1, Mayfield, Frz, 34-9. 3, Davis, PR, 32-5. 7, Morgan, PR, 30-6.

Shot put: 1, DeWulf, N, 35-9. 7, J. Harmon, PR, 28-5.

Discus: 1, Welch, Pel, 92-10. 6, DeWulf, N, 83-2. 7, Hartung, PR, 82-7. 8, J. Harmon, PR, 81-0.5.

Boys team scores: Park Rapids 140, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 132.50, Pelican Rapids 126.50, Park Christian 99.33, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 53.66, Nevis 46, Pillager 35, Frazee 26, Lake of the Woods 18, United North Central 12, International Falls 12.

100 dash: 1, Ogundeji, N, 11.63. 3, McGowan, UNC, 12.27. 4, Blixt, UNC, 12.29. 5, Walen, PR, 12.33. 7, Weaver, PR, 12.43.

200 dash: 1, Ogundeji, N, 23.74.

400 dash: 1, Uselman, BHV, 54.07. 3, El. Bervig, PR, 55.12. 4, L. Hartung, PR, 56.08. 7, Maanum, PR, 58.75.

800 run: 1, Larson, Pel, 2:03.86. 4, Gartner, PR, 2:13.06. 8, A. Bervig, PR, 2:21.88.

1,600 run: 1, Rach, BHV, 4:39.01. 6, A. Bervig, PR, 5:03.45. 7, Pohl, N, 5:09.23. 8, Livingston, UNC, 5:12.10.

3,200 run: 1, Ep. Bervig, PR, 10:22.00. 3, Hensel, PR, 10:37.00.

110 hurdles: 1, Rice, N, 16.78. 2, DeBlieck, PR, 16.91.

300 hurdles: 1, Rice, N, 42.93. 2, DeBlieck, PR, 44.91.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Walen, L. Hartung, Runyan, Martin), 46.15.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Park Christian, 1:36.51. 5, Nevis (Rice, Bucholtz, Frazier, Ogundeji), 1:42.84. 6, Park Rapids (Dahring, Martin, Odor, T. Hartung), 1:43.04.

4 x 400 relay: 1, BHV, 3:41.01. 3, Park Rapids (Walen, DeBlieck, Maanum, El. Bervig), 3:46.27.

4 x 800 relay: 1, BHV, 8:28.79. 2, Park Rapids (Hensel, Ep. Bervig, Maanum, El. Bervig), 8:33.81.

High jump: 1, Jacobson, PC, 5-8.

Pole vault: 1 (tie), Runyan, PR, and Berent, Pill, 11-6. 6, Galzki, PR, 8-0.

Long jump: 1, Spaeth, PC, 20-4.25. 5, Walen, PR, 18-2.50. 8, Runyan, PR, 17-8.25.

Triple jump: 1, Tofibam, PC, 41-8.50. 6, DeBlieck, PR, 34-8.

Shot put: 1, L. Hartung, PR, 48-9.

Discus: 1, L. Hartung, PR, 135-7. 8, T. Hartung, PR, 95-7.